npm - a JavaScript package manager

Requirements

One of the following versions of Node.js must be installed to run npm :

12.x.x >= 12.13.0

>= 14.x.x >= 14.15.0

>= 16.0.0 or higher

Installation

npm comes bundled with node , & most third-party distributions, by default. Officially supported downloads/distributions can be found at: nodejs.org/en/download

Direct Download

You can download & install npm directly from npmjs.com using our custom install.sh script:

curl -qL https://www.npmjs.com/install.sh | sh

Node Version Managers

If you're looking to manage multiple versions of node &/or npm , consider using a "Node Version Manager" such as:

Usage

npm < command >

Documentation - Official docs & how-tos for all things npm Note: you can also search docs locally with npm help-search <query>

- Official docs & how-tos for all things Bug Tracker - Search or submit bugs against the CLI

- Search or submit bugs against the CLI Roadmap - Track & follow along with our public roadmap

- Track & follow along with our public roadmap Feedback - Contribute ideas & discussion around the npm registry, website & CLI

- Contribute ideas & discussion around the npm registry, website & CLI RFCs - Contribute ideas & specifications for the API/design of the npm CLI

- Contribute ideas & specifications for the API/design of the npm CLI Service Status - Monitor the current status & see incident reports for the website & registry

- Monitor the current status & see incident reports for the website & registry Project Status - See the health of all our maintained OSS projects in one view

- See the health of all our maintained OSS projects in one view Events Calendar - Keep track of our Open RFC calls, releases, meetups, conferences & more

- Keep track of our Open RFC calls, releases, meetups, conferences & more Support - Experiencing problems with the npm website or registry? File a ticket here

Acknowledgments

npm is configured to use the npm Public Registry at https://registry.npmjs.org by default; Usage of this registry is subject to Terms of Use available at https://npmjs.com/policies/terms

is configured to use the at https://registry.npmjs.org by default; Usage of this registry is subject to available at https://npmjs.com/policies/terms You can configure npm to use any other compatible registry you prefer. You can read more about configuring third-party registries here

FAQ on Branding

Is it "npm" or "NPM" or "Npm"?

npm should never be capitalized unless it is being displayed in a location that is customarily all-capitals (ex. titles on man pages).

Is "npm" an acronym for "Node Package Manager"?