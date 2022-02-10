One of the following versions of Node.js must be installed to run
npm:
12.x.x >=
12.13.0
14.x.x >=
14.15.0
16.0.0 or higher
npm comes bundled with
node, & most third-party distributions, by default. Officially supported downloads/distributions can be found at: nodejs.org/en/download
You can download & install
npm directly from npmjs.com using our custom
install.sh script:
curl -qL https://www.npmjs.com/install.sh | sh
If you're looking to manage multiple versions of
node &/or
npm, consider using a "Node Version Manager" such as:
npm <command>
npm help-search <query>
npm is configured to use the npm Public Registry at https://registry.npmjs.org by default; Usage of this registry is subject to Terms of Use available at https://npmjs.com/policies/terms
npm to use any other compatible registry you prefer. You can read more about configuring third-party registries here
npm should never be capitalized unless it is being displayed in a location that is customarily all-capitals (ex. titles on
man pages).
Contrary to popular belief,
npm is not in fact an acronym for "Node Package Manager"; It is a recursive bacronymic abbreviation for "npm is not an acronym" (if the project was named "ninaa", then it would be an acronym). The precursor to
npm was actually a bash utility named "pm", which was the shortform name of "pkgmakeinst" - a bash function that installed various things on various platforms. If
npm were to ever have been considered an acronym, it would be as "node pm" or, potentially "new pm".