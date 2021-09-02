ISO_8583 is a Customizable ISO 8583 Library for JavaScript and NodeJS that does message conversion between a system and an interface that exchange ISO 8583 Financial transaction card originated messages.
npm install --save iso_8583
yarn add iso_8583
See the a sample usage example see this example
const iso8583 = require('iso_8583');
let data = {
0: "0100",
2: "4761739001010119",
3: "000000",
4: "000000005000",
7: "0911131411",
12: "131411",
13: "0911",
14: "2212",
18: "4111",
22: "051",
23: "001",
25: "00",
26: "12",
32: "423935",
33: "111111111",
35: "4761739001010119D22122011758928889",
41: "12345678",
42: "MOTITILL_000001",
43: "My Termianl Business ",
49: "404",
52: "7434F67813BAE545",
56: "1510",
123: "91010151134C101",
127: "000000800000000001927E1E5F7C0000000000000000500000000000000014A00000000310105C000128FF0061F379D43D5AEEBC8002800000000000000001E0302031F000203001406010A03A09000008CE0D0C840421028004880040417091180000014760BAC24959"
};
let customFormats = {
'3': {
ContentType: 'n',
Label: 'Processing code',
LenType: 'fixed',
MaxLen: 9
}
};
let isopack = new iso8583(data,customFormats);
The object initialized has the following methods:
isopack.validateMessage(); // returns true for valid message or error
isopack.getMti(); // returns a 4 byte buffer containing the mti
isopack.getBmpsBinary(); // returns a string '1111001000111..' or an error object with error prop
isopack.getBitMapFields();
// returns the array of enabled fields in bitmap, excluding MTI and bitmap fields
// e.g. [2, 3, 4, 7, 12, 13, 14, 18, 22, 23, 25, 26, 32, 33, 35, 41, 42, 43, 49, 52, 56, 123, 127]
isopack.getBitMapHex(); // returns 'f23c46c1a8e091000000000000000022'
isopack.getBitMapHex_127_ext(); // returns '8000008000000000'
isopack.getBitMapHex_127_ext_25(); // returns 'fe1e5f7c00000000'
// in case of error, the error object returned with error prop
let bufferMessage = isopack.getRawMessage();
// returns a buffer containing the message (without 2-byte length field) or an error object
<Buffer 30 31 30 30 f2 3c 46 c0 20 e8 80 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 20 30 37 35 34 ...
let bufferMessage = isopack.getBufferMessage();
// returns a buffer containing the message with 2 additional bytes indicating the length
// or an error object
<Buffer 01 11 30 31 30 30 f2 3c 46 c0 20 e8 80 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 20 30 37 35 34 ...
const iso8583 = require('iso_8583');
iso8583.getFieldDescription(24);
// The object with field descriptions to be returned:
// {24: 'Network International identifier (NII)'}
const iso8583 = require('iso_8583');
iso8583.getFieldDescription([24, 37, 39]);
// The object with field descriptions to be returned:
// {
// 24: 'Network International identifier (NII)'},
// 37: 'Retrieval reference number',
// 39: 'Response code'
// }
To unpack a message from the interface, that usually comes in a tcp stream/buffer just parse the incoming buffer or string to the method
let incoming = new isopack().getIsoJSON(incoming);
// returns parsed json object:
let testData = {
"0": "0100",
"2": "5413330",
"3": "000000",
"4": "000000002000",
"7": "0210160607",
"11": "148893",
"12": "160607",
"13": "0210",
"14": "2512",
"18": "4111",
"22": "141",
"23": "003",
"25": "00",
"26": "12",
"35": "5413330089020011D2512601079360805F",
"41": "31327676",
"42": "4D4F424954494C4",
"43": "My Termianl Business ",
"49": "404",
"45": "0303030204E4149524F4249204B452dataString04B45",
"123": "09010001000105010103040C010001"
};
Initialize the iso object with the json as argument
let isoPack = new isoPack(testData);
isoPack.getXMLString(); // returns a string of iso 8583 xml string
To get json form the xml string
let isoPack = new isoPack(); // Initialize with no argument
Parse the string to the method to get the iso json
let xmlData = '<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>\n' +
'<Iso8583PostXml>\n' +
'<MsgType>0200</MsgType>\n' +
'<Fields>\n' +
'<Field_002>4839123456709012</Field_002>\n' +
'<Field_003>000000</Field_003>\n' +
'<Field_004>000000001500</Field_004>\n' +
'<Field_007>0604074705</Field_007>\n' +
'<Field_011>804058</Field_011>\n' +
'<Field_012>074808</Field_012>\n' +
'<Field_013>0604</Field_013>\n' +
'<Field_014>0812</Field_014>\n' +
'<Field_015>0905</Field_015>\n' +
'<Field_022>901</Field_022>\n' +
'<Field_025>02</Field_025>\n' +
'<Field_026>05</Field_026>\n' +
'<Field_028>000000500</Field_028>\n' +
'<Field_030>000000500</Field_030>\n' +
'<Field_032>483912</Field_032>\n' +
'<Field_035>4839123456709012=08125876305082011</Field_035>\n' +
'<Field_037>D000A0030000</Field_037>\n' +
'<Field_040>507</Field_040>\n' +
'<Field_041>FOFUGUT1</Field_041>\n' +
'<Field_042>191121119111112</Field_042>\n' +
'<Field_043>Postilion Cafeteria Rondebosch ZA</Field_043>\n' +
'<Field_049>710</Field_049> <Field_056>1510</Field_056>\n' +
'<Field_059>0000000072</Field_059>\n' +
'<Field_123>211401213041013</Field_123>\n' +
'<Field_127_002>0007713856</Field_127_002>\n' +
'<Field_127_009>013040604040604016501100330000</Field_127_009>\n' +
'<Field_127_012>My Terminal Business</Field_127_012>\n' +
'<Field_127_020>20100604</Field_127_020>\n' +
'</Fields>\n' +
'</Iso8583PostXml>';
isoPack.getJsonFromXml(xmlData); // returns a json object or an error object
Initialize the iso object with the json as argument
let data = {
0: '0400',
2: '4761739001010119',
3: '000000',
4: '000000005000',
7: '0911131411'
};
let isopack = new isoPack(data);
isoPack.toRetransmit()
isoPack.getMti(); // returns '0401'
isopack = new isoPack(data);
isoPack.toResponse();
isoPack.getMti(); // returns '0410'
isopack = new isoPack(data);
isoPack.toAdvice();
isoPack.getMti(); // returns '0420'
There are other cool stuff like
isoPack.attachTimeStamp() which adds times stamps to field 7,12,13, plus more
When working with xml, first change the xml to json then validate.
This library Supports custom ISO 8583 Formats, versions 1993 and 2003. This means you can decide what data types are allowed on each field, the length properties of the field and its description. Custom ISO 8583 formats must be passed in the format below.
{
'FIELD_NAME': {
ContentType: 'Types accepted',
Label: 'Description of the field',
LenType: 'Length type can bee fixed or lvar ...',
MaxLen: Maximum length (number)
}
}
Here is an example of custom format for field 3. You can refer to formats in the docs to see the default formats.
let customFormats = {
'3': {
ContentType: 'n',
Label: 'Processing code',
LenType: 'fixed',
MaxLen: 9
}
};
You can also set required field for message types as you desire. To use required fields you need to create a json config file and add to the class when creating a new message class, thats two ways works:
let isopack = new iso8583(iso);
isopack.requiredFieldsSchema = './config/required-fields.json';
const required_fields = './config/required-fields.json';
let isopack = new iso8583(iso, customFormats, required_fields);
And at the config file you can organize by process code and by messages codes, like this:
[
{
"processing_code": "000000",
"required_fields": [0, 2, 4]
},
{
"processing_code": "999999",
"required_fields":[
{
"0100": [3, 7],
"0500": [3, 7, 11]
}
]
}
]
This library uses a default mode of message encoding and packaging. If you are using a third party message source or a third party packaging source, you have to pre-format your data to meet the default encoding or configure things for yourself. See configuration for more info.
This only applies when you are receiving messages from others sources that don't encode as per this library like JPos. Default unpack conditions:
2-byte leng header in hex +
4-byte MTI encoded in utf8 +
16-byte Bitmap encoded in hex
If the message you are receiving is in a different state, the passing config to
getIsoJSON like below.
Messages are packaged as:
The library extends fields 127 and fields 127.25 to their sub fields.
If you are handling a json with field 127 or 127.25 as one string, the bitmap must be 16 character string then a 4 digit number indicating the length In the above case the library will expand them.
If they are already broken down to subfields, nothing changes.
To invoke the package initialize with the iso8583 json or object as argument. If the json contains any fields not defined in iso8583 or has no field 0, the error is returned in an object.
If you want to handle xml iso 8583 messages, the usage is described down there.