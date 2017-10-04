Node/Js-module for parsing and making sense of ISO8601-durations

The ISO8601 duration format

Durations in ISO8601 comes in two formats:

PnYnMnDTnHnMnS - P<date>T<time>

The n is replaced by the value for each of the date and time elements that follow the n .

Leading zeros are not required

- The is replaced by the value for each of the date and time elements that follow the . Leading zeros are not required PnW - the week format

Install

npm install iso8601-duration

Usage

Most noteworthy of the interface is the ability to provide a date for toSeconds -calculations.

Why becomes evident when working with durations that span dates as all months are not equally long.

E.g January of 2016 is 744 hours compared to the 696 hours of February 2016.

If a date is not provided for toSeconds the timestamp Date.now() is used as baseline.

Interface

export const toSeconds; export const pattern; export const parse; export default { toSeconds, pattern, parse }

Example

Simple usage

import {parse, end, toSeconds, pattern} from 'iso8601-duration' ; console .log(parse( 'P1Y2M4DT20H44M12.67S' )); console .log( toSeconds( parse( 'PT1H30M10.5S' ) ) ); console .log ( end( parse( 'P1D' ) ) );

A more complete usecase / example

import {parse, toSeconds, pattern} from 'iso8601-duration' ; const getWithSensibleDurations = someApiEndpoint => { return new Promise ( resolve => { fetch(someApiEndpoint) .then( res => res.text()) .then( jsonString => { const replacePattern = new RegExp ( `\\" ${pattern.source} \\"` , 'g' ); jsonString = jsonString.replace(replacePattern, m => { return toSeconds(parse(m)); }); resolve( JSON .parse(jsonString) ); }); }); }

License

MIT @ https://tolu.mit-license.org/