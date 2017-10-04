openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
id

iso8601-duration

by Tobias Lundin
1.3.0 (see all)

Node/Js-module for parsing and making sense of ISO8601-durations

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

404K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ISO8601-duration

Node/Js-module for parsing and making sense of ISO8601-durations

Build Status: Travis npm version npm bundle size

The ISO8601 duration format

Durations in ISO8601 comes in two formats:

  • PnYnMnDTnHnMnS - P<date>T<time>
    The n is replaced by the value for each of the date and time elements that follow the n.
    Leading zeros are not required
  • PnW - the week format

Check out the details on Wikipedia

Install

$ npm install iso8601-duration

Usage

Most noteworthy of the interface is the ability to provide a date for toSeconds-calculations.
Why becomes evident when working with durations that span dates as all months are not equally long.
E.g January of 2016 is 744 hours compared to the 696 hours of February 2016.

If a date is not provided for toSeconds the timestamp Date.now() is used as baseline.

Interface

export const toSeconds; // fn = (obj, date?) => number
export const pattern;   // ISO8601 RegExp
export const parse;     // fn = string => obj
export default {
    toSeconds,
    pattern,
    parse
}

Example

Simple usage

import {parse, end, toSeconds, pattern} from 'iso8601-duration';

console.log(parse('P1Y2M4DT20H44M12.67S'));
/* outputs =>
{
    years: 1,
    months: 2,
    days: 4,
    hours: 20,
    minutes: 44,
    seconds: 12.67
}
*/

console.log( toSeconds( parse('PT1H30M10.5S') ) );
// outputs => 5410.5

console.log ( end( parse('P1D') ) );
// outputs => DateObj 2017-10-04T10:14:50.190Z

A more complete usecase / example

import {parse, toSeconds, pattern} from 'iso8601-duration';

// convert iso8601 duration-strings to total seconds from some api
const getWithSensibleDurations = someApiEndpoint => {
    // return promise, like fetch does
    return new Promise(resolve => {
        // fetch text
        fetch(someApiEndpoint)
            .then(res => res.text())
            .then(jsonString => {

                // create new pattern that matches on surrounding double-quotes
                // so we can replace the string with an actual number
                const replacePattern = new RegExp(`\\"${pattern.source}\\"`, 'g');
                jsonString = jsonString.replace(replacePattern, m => {
                    return toSeconds(parse(m));
                });
                // resolve original request with sensible durations in object
                resolve( JSON.parse(jsonString) );
        });
    });
}

License

MIT @ https://tolu.mit-license.org/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial