Isomorphic Style Loader The isomorphic style loader based on style-loader, work both with server side and browser side.

Install

npm install iso-morphic-style-loader --save-dev

In fact, there is nothing different with the style-loader, just use the same config as you like.

However, some more work if you want to add critical path CSS with isomorphic app:

data.styles = [] const context = { iterateCss : ( styles ) => { styles.forEach( style => { data.push({ ...style.attrs, id : style.id, cssText : style.content.join( '

' ) }) }) }, } const html = ReactDOM.renderToStaticMarkup(<App {...data} />) res.status(route.status || 200) res.send(`<!doctype html>${html}`) /////////// // Here is your App.js // Perfect, we can insert styles easily. render() { return ( {styles.map(({id, cssText, ...rest}) => <style {...rest} key={id} id={id} dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{ __html: cssText }} /> )} ) } ////////// // And here your component where really import styles import React from 'react' import PropTypes from 'prop-types' import notifyCssDeps from 'iso-morphic-style-loader/lib/notifyCssDeps' import css from './index.css' import css2 from './demo.css' // The decorator will invoke previous iterateCss method when the component get rendered @notifyCssDeps(css, css2) class MyComponent extends React.Component { render() {} }

Features

For server side, the lib will use React's context to offer you a way to access styles. iterateCss: ( styles ) => { styles.forEach( style => { data.push({ ...style.attrs, id : style.id, cssText : style.content.join( '

' ) }) }) } Nothing will happens if you ignore iterateCss , no errors in server side rendering, and works the same as style-loader do. But if you want to optimize for critical path CSS rendering, please inject styles during server side rendering. The browser side behaviour is exactly the same as style-loader@0.18.2 . And you can enjoy all features supported by style-loader@0.18.2 . No FOUC, no duplicate! The script will try to remove the styles injected at server side to prevent duplicate. However it only remove after client side styles created, so no FOUC.

Demo