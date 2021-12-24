AngularJS filter that retrieves currency symbols according to ISO 4217 currency codes.
npm install iso-currency
bower install iso-currency
'isoCurrency' to your angular.module dependency, usually in app.js
http://jsfiddle.net/nqf0ye00/55/
Instead of directly using the currency symbol, you only need the 3 char long currency code (e.g. USD or JPY). It will take the right symbol, format and fraction size. The latter can be overridden by providing an explicity fraction size value after the currency field (see below).
// in controller
$scope.amount = 50.50;
$scope.currency = 'USD';
// in template
{{ amount | isoCurrency:currency }} // $50.50
{{ amount | isoCurrency:currency:0 }} // $50
If you need the currency symbol only, you can just additionally add isoCurrency.common in your app.js, and then you can use iso4217.getCurrencyByCode() method directly.
currency = iso4217.getCurrencyByCode('EUR')
currency == {text: "Euro", fraction: 2, symbol: "€"}
This will return an object so that you just specify currency.symbol to access the symbol value.
gulp watch and get started
gulp && testem ci to start the tests
## Currency reference
Mainly taken from the list of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_4217. If something is missing, feel free to create a PR.