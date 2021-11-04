Info on ISO 639-3.
This package contains info on ISO 639-3. ISO 639-3 is a set of codes that defines three letter identifiers for all known human languages, whether living, extinct, ancient, historic, or constructed.
You can use this package any time you have to deal with languages or ISO 639-3 in particular.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install iso-639-3
In Deno with Skypack:
import {iso6393} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/iso-639-3@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {iso6393} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/iso-639-3@3?min'
</script>
import {iso6393} from 'iso-639-3'
console.log(iso6393.slice(1820, 1830))
Yields:
[
{name: 'En', type: 'living', scope: 'individual', iso6393: 'enc'},
{name: 'Ende', type: 'living', scope: 'individual', iso6393: 'end'},
{name: 'Forest Enets', type: 'living', scope: 'individual', iso6393: 'enf'},
{
name: 'English',
type: 'living',
scope: 'individual',
iso6393: 'eng',
iso6392B: 'eng',
iso6392T: 'eng',
iso6391: 'en'
},
{name: 'Tundra Enets', type: 'living', scope: 'individual', iso6393: 'enh'},
{name: 'Enlhet', type: 'living', scope: 'individual', iso6393: 'enl'},
{
name: 'Middle English (1100-1500)',
type: 'historical',
scope: 'individual',
iso6393: 'enm',
iso6392B: 'enm',
iso6392T: 'enm'
},
{name: 'Engenni', type: 'living', scope: 'individual', iso6393: 'enn'},
{name: 'Enggano', type: 'living', scope: 'individual', iso6393: 'eno'},
{name: 'Enga', type: 'living', scope: 'individual', iso6393: 'enq'}
]
This package exports the following identifiers:
iso6393,
iso6393To1,
iso6393To2B, and
iso6393To2T.
There is no default export.
iso6393
List of
Languages (
Array<Language>).
Language
Object representing a language:
name (
string)
— name (example:
'English')
type (
string)
—
Type (example:
'living')
scope (
string)
—
Scope (example:
'individual')
iso6393 (
string)
— ISO 639-3 code (example:
'eng')
iso6392B (
string?)
— ISO 639-2 (bibliographic) code (example:
'eng')
iso6392T (
string?)
— ISO 639-2 (terminologic) code (example:
'eng')
iso6391 (
string?) — ISO 639-1 code
— ISO 639-1 code (example:
'en')
Type
Category of a language:
'living'
— currently spoken language
(example:
nhi for
Zacatlán-Ahuacatlán-Tepetzintla Nahuatl)
'historical'
— extinct language distinct from modern languages that descended from it
(example:
ofs for
Old Frisian)
'extinct'
— language that went extinct recently
(example:
rbp for
Barababaraba)
'ancient'
— language that went extinct long ago
(example:
got for
Gothic)
'constructed'
— artificial languages, excluding programming languages
(example:
epo for
Esperanto)
'special'
— non-language codes
(example:
und for
Undetermined)
Scope
Scope of a language:
'individual'
— normal, single language
(example:
eng for
English)
'macrolanguage'
— one-to-many grouping of languages, because older ISO 639s included them
(example:
ara for
Arabic)
'special'
— non-language codes
(example:
und for
Undetermined)
iso6393To1
Map of ISO 639-3 codes to ISO 639-1 codes (
Record<string, string>).
iso6393To2B
Map of ISO 639-3 codes to bibliographic ISO 639-2 codes
(
Record<string, string>).
iso6393To2T
Map of ISO 639-3 codes to terminologic ISO 639-2 codes
(
Record<string, string>).
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
