What is this?

This package contains info on ISO 639-3. ISO 639-3 is a set of codes that defines three letter identifiers for all known human languages, whether living, extinct, ancient, historic, or constructed.

When should I use this?

You can use this package any time you have to deal with languages or ISO 639-3 in particular.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install iso-639-3

In Deno with Skypack:

import {iso6393} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/iso-639-3@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {iso6393} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/iso-639-3@3?min' </ script >

Use

import {iso6393} from 'iso-639-3' console .log(iso6393.slice( 1820 , 1830 ))

Yields:

[ { name : 'En' , type : 'living' , scope : 'individual' , iso6393 : 'enc' }, { name : 'Ende' , type : 'living' , scope : 'individual' , iso6393 : 'end' }, { name : 'Forest Enets' , type : 'living' , scope : 'individual' , iso6393 : 'enf' }, { name : 'English' , type : 'living' , scope : 'individual' , iso6393 : 'eng' , iso6392B : 'eng' , iso6392T : 'eng' , iso6391 : 'en' }, { name : 'Tundra Enets' , type : 'living' , scope : 'individual' , iso6393 : 'enh' }, { name : 'Enlhet' , type : 'living' , scope : 'individual' , iso6393 : 'enl' }, { name : 'Middle English (1100-1500)' , type : 'historical' , scope : 'individual' , iso6393 : 'enm' , iso6392B : 'enm' , iso6392T : 'enm' }, { name : 'Engenni' , type : 'living' , scope : 'individual' , iso6393 : 'enn' }, { name : 'Enggano' , type : 'living' , scope : 'individual' , iso6393 : 'eno' }, { name : 'Enga' , type : 'living' , scope : 'individual' , iso6393 : 'enq' } ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: iso6393 , iso6393To1 , iso6393To2B , and iso6393To2T . There is no default export.

iso6393

List of Language s ( Array<Language> ).

Language

Object representing a language:

name ( string ) — name (example: 'English' )

( ) — name (example: ) type ( string ) — Type (example: 'living' )

( ) — (example: ) scope ( string ) — Scope (example: 'individual' )

( ) — (example: ) iso6393 ( string ) — ISO 639-3 code (example: 'eng' )

( ) — ISO 639-3 code (example: ) iso6392B ( string? ) — ISO 639-2 (bibliographic) code (example: 'eng' )

( ) — ISO 639-2 (bibliographic) code (example: ) iso6392T ( string? ) — ISO 639-2 (terminologic) code (example: 'eng' )

( ) — ISO 639-2 (terminologic) code (example: ) iso6391 ( string? ) — ISO 639-1 code — ISO 639-1 code (example: 'en' )

Type

Category of a language:

'living' — currently spoken language (example: nhi for Zacatlán-Ahuacatlán-Tepetzintla Nahuatl )

— currently spoken language (example: for ) 'historical' — extinct language distinct from modern languages that descended from it (example: ofs for Old Frisian )

— extinct language distinct from modern languages that descended from it (example: for ) 'extinct' — language that went extinct recently (example: rbp for Barababaraba )

— language that went extinct recently (example: for ) 'ancient' — language that went extinct long ago (example: got for Gothic )

— language that went extinct long ago (example: for ) 'constructed' — artificial languages, excluding programming languages (example: epo for Esperanto )

— artificial languages, excluding programming languages (example: for ) 'special' — non-language codes (example: und for Undetermined )

Scope

Scope of a language:

'individual' — normal, single language (example: eng for English )

— normal, single language (example: for ) 'macrolanguage' — one-to-many grouping of languages, because older ISO 639s included them (example: ara for Arabic )

— one-to-many grouping of languages, because older ISO 639s included them (example: for ) 'special' — non-language codes (example: und for Undetermined )

iso6393To1

Map of ISO 639-3 codes to ISO 639-1 codes ( Record<string, string> ).

iso6393To2B

Map of ISO 639-3 codes to bibliographic ISO 639-2 codes ( Record<string, string> ).

iso6393To2T

Map of ISO 639-3 codes to terminologic ISO 639-2 codes ( Record<string, string> ).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

