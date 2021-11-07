openbase logo
Readme

iso-639-2

Build Coverage Downloads Size

Info on ISO 639-2.

Contents

What is this?

This package contains info on ISO 639-2. ISO 639-2 is the alpha-3 code in Codes for the representation of names of languages – Part 2.

When should I use this?

You can use this package any time you have to deal with languages or ISO 639-2 in particular. But ISO 639-3 might be better.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install iso-639-2

In Deno with Skypack:

import {iso6392} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/iso-639-2@3?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import {iso6392} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/iso-639-2@3?min'
</script>

Use

import {iso6392} from 'iso-639-2'

iso6392.slice(120, 150)

Yields:

[
  {name: 'Egyptian (Ancient)', iso6392B: 'egy'},
  {name: 'Ekajuk', iso6392B: 'eka'},
  {name: 'Elamite', iso6392B: 'elx'},
  {name: 'English', iso6392B: 'eng', iso6391: 'en'},
  {name: 'English, Middle (1100-1500)', iso6392B: 'enm'},
  {name: 'Esperanto', iso6392B: 'epo', iso6391: 'eo'},
  {name: 'Estonian', iso6392B: 'est', iso6391: 'et'},
  {name: 'Ewe', iso6392B: 'ewe', iso6391: 'ee'},
  {name: 'Ewondo', iso6392B: 'ewo'},
  {name: 'Fang', iso6392B: 'fan'},
  {name: 'Faroese', iso6392B: 'fao', iso6391: 'fo'},
  {name: 'Fanti', iso6392B: 'fat'},
  {name: 'Fijian', iso6392B: 'fij', iso6391: 'fj'},
  {name: 'Filipino; Pilipino', iso6392B: 'fil'},
  {name: 'Finnish', iso6392B: 'fin', iso6391: 'fi'},
  {name: 'Finno-Ugrian languages', iso6392B: 'fiu'},
  {name: 'Fon', iso6392B: 'fon'},
  {name: 'French', iso6392B: 'fre', iso6392T: 'fra', iso6391: 'fr'},
  {name: 'French, Middle (ca.1400-1600)', iso6392B: 'frm'},
  {name: 'French, Old (842-ca.1400)', iso6392B: 'fro'},
  {name: 'Northern Frisian', iso6392B: 'frr'},
  {name: 'Eastern Frisian', iso6392B: 'frs'},
  {name: 'Western Frisian', iso6392B: 'fry', iso6391: 'fy'},
  {name: 'Fulah', iso6392B: 'ful', iso6391: 'ff'},
  {name: 'Friulian', iso6392B: 'fur'},
  {name: 'Ga', iso6392B: 'gaa'},
  {name: 'Gayo', iso6392B: 'gay'},
  {name: 'Gbaya', iso6392B: 'gba'},
  {name: 'Germanic languages', iso6392B: 'gem'},
  {name: 'Georgian', iso6392B: 'geo', iso6392T: 'kat', iso6391: 'ka'}
]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: iso6392, iso6392BTo1, iso6392BTo2T, iso6392TTo1, and iso6392TTo2B. There is no default export.

iso6392

List of languages (Array<Language>).

Language

  • name (string) — language name
  • iso6392B (string) — bibliographic code
  • iso6392T (string?) — terminologic code, missing when both 639-2 codes are the same (21 languages have different bibliographic and terminologic codes)
  • iso6391 (string?) — ISO 639-1 code

iso6392BTo1

ISO 639-2 Bibliographic (dut) to ISO 639-1 (nl) (Record<string, string>).

iso6392BTo2T

ISO 639-2 Bibliographic (dut) to ISO 639-2 Terminologic (nld) (Record<string, string>) Missing when the bibliographic and terminologic codes are the same.

iso6392TTo1

ISO 639-2 Terminologic (nld) to ISO 639-1 (nl) (Record<string, string>). Not all language in 639-2 were available in 639-1.

iso6392TTo2B

ISO 639-2 Terminologic (nld) to ISO 639-2 Bibliographic (dut) (Record<string, string>). Missing when the bibliographic and terminologic codes are the same.

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. An additional Language type is exported that models its respective interface.

Data

The data is crawled from www.loc.gov.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

