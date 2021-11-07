Info on ISO 639-2.
This package contains info on ISO 639-2. ISO 639-2 is the alpha-3 code in Codes for the representation of names of languages – Part 2.
You can use this package any time you have to deal with languages or ISO 639-2 in particular. But ISO 639-3 might be better.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install iso-639-2
In Deno with Skypack:
import {iso6392} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/iso-639-2@3?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {iso6392} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/iso-639-2@3?min'
</script>
import {iso6392} from 'iso-639-2'
iso6392.slice(120, 150)
Yields:
[
{name: 'Egyptian (Ancient)', iso6392B: 'egy'},
{name: 'Ekajuk', iso6392B: 'eka'},
{name: 'Elamite', iso6392B: 'elx'},
{name: 'English', iso6392B: 'eng', iso6391: 'en'},
{name: 'English, Middle (1100-1500)', iso6392B: 'enm'},
{name: 'Esperanto', iso6392B: 'epo', iso6391: 'eo'},
{name: 'Estonian', iso6392B: 'est', iso6391: 'et'},
{name: 'Ewe', iso6392B: 'ewe', iso6391: 'ee'},
{name: 'Ewondo', iso6392B: 'ewo'},
{name: 'Fang', iso6392B: 'fan'},
{name: 'Faroese', iso6392B: 'fao', iso6391: 'fo'},
{name: 'Fanti', iso6392B: 'fat'},
{name: 'Fijian', iso6392B: 'fij', iso6391: 'fj'},
{name: 'Filipino; Pilipino', iso6392B: 'fil'},
{name: 'Finnish', iso6392B: 'fin', iso6391: 'fi'},
{name: 'Finno-Ugrian languages', iso6392B: 'fiu'},
{name: 'Fon', iso6392B: 'fon'},
{name: 'French', iso6392B: 'fre', iso6392T: 'fra', iso6391: 'fr'},
{name: 'French, Middle (ca.1400-1600)', iso6392B: 'frm'},
{name: 'French, Old (842-ca.1400)', iso6392B: 'fro'},
{name: 'Northern Frisian', iso6392B: 'frr'},
{name: 'Eastern Frisian', iso6392B: 'frs'},
{name: 'Western Frisian', iso6392B: 'fry', iso6391: 'fy'},
{name: 'Fulah', iso6392B: 'ful', iso6391: 'ff'},
{name: 'Friulian', iso6392B: 'fur'},
{name: 'Ga', iso6392B: 'gaa'},
{name: 'Gayo', iso6392B: 'gay'},
{name: 'Gbaya', iso6392B: 'gba'},
{name: 'Germanic languages', iso6392B: 'gem'},
{name: 'Georgian', iso6392B: 'geo', iso6392T: 'kat', iso6391: 'ka'}
]
This package exports the following identifiers:
iso6392,
iso6392BTo1,
iso6392BTo2T,
iso6392TTo1, and
iso6392TTo2B.
There is no default export.
iso6392
List of languages (
Array<Language>).
Language
name (
string) — language name
iso6392B (
string) — bibliographic code
iso6392T (
string?) — terminologic code, missing when both 639-2 codes
are the same (21 languages have different bibliographic and terminologic
codes)
iso6391 (
string?) — ISO 639-1 code
iso6392BTo1
ISO 639-2 Bibliographic (
dut) to ISO 639-1 (
nl) (
Record<string, string>).
iso6392BTo2T
ISO 639-2 Bibliographic (
dut) to ISO 639-2 Terminologic (
nld)
(
Record<string, string>)
Missing when the bibliographic and terminologic codes are the same.
iso6392TTo1
ISO 639-2 Terminologic (
nld) to ISO 639-1 (
nl) (
Record<string, string>).
Not all language in 639-2 were available in 639-1.
iso6392TTo2B
ISO 639-2 Terminologic (
nld) to ISO 639-2 Bibliographic (
dut)
(
Record<string, string>).
Missing when the bibliographic and terminologic codes are the same.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
An additional
Language type is exported that models its respective
interface.
The data is crawled from
www.loc.gov.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
