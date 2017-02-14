ISO 639 language codes with names in English, French & German, provided in JSON, CSV, & a NodeJS module.
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166
JSON & CSV files can be found in data/
This repository consists of all
six four parts of the ISO 639 standard. Part 4 & 6 are not included because they are not relevant.
For a detailed description, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_639
For every JSON file, there is a beautified version (
.json) & a minified version (
.min.json).
For convenience & readability, JSON files are ordered by key alphabetically (i.e.
chv always precedes
chy).
Unless explicitly stated, CSV files with the same name as a JSON file will contain the same data, with the following qualifications:
Part 1 contains two-digit alphabetical codes for 184 major languages.
data/iso_639-1.json is keyed by ISO 639-1 Alpha 2 code. Each value has:
639-2 (string): A mapping to the (terminological) ISO 639-2 code
639-2/B (string; optional): A mapping to the bibliographic ISO 639-2 code, where relevant.
name (string): The name(s) of the language, in English.
nativeName (string): The name(s) of the language, in the language itself.
wikiUrl (string): A link the the Wikipedia article on the language.
{
...
"bo": {
"639-1": "bo",
"639-2": "bod",
"639-2/B": "tib",
"family": "Sino-Tibetan",
"name": "Tibetan Standard, Tibetan, Central",
"nativeName": "བོད་ཡིག",
"wikiUrl": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Standard_Tibetan"
},
...
"ru": {
"639-1": "ru",
"639-2": "rus",
"family": "Indo-European",
"name": "Russian",
"nativeName": "Русский",
"wikiUrl": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_language"
},
...
}
Part 2 contains three-digit alphabetical codes for 485 major languages. There are 20 additional entries for bibliographic codes (based upon the English name for the language).
Note, part 2 has been practically superceded by part 3.
data/iso_639-2.json is keyed by ISO 639-2 Alpha 3 code. Each value has:
639-1 (string; optional): A mapping to the ISO 639-1 code, if such exists.
639-2 (string): A mapping to the (terminological) ISO 639-2 code
639-2/B (string; optional): A mapping to the bibliographic ISO 639-2 code, where relevant.
en (Array<string>): The names of the language, in English.
fr (Array<string>): The names of the language, in French.
de (Array<string>): The names of the language, in German.
wikiUrl (string: optional): A link the the Wikipedia article on the language, unless the code is special (see below).
Note:
zgh has been manually added based upon a translation from English.
{
...
"alb": {
"639-1": "sq",
"639-2": "sqi",
"639-2/B": "alb",
"de": [
"Albanisch"
],
"en": [
"Albanian"
],
"fr": [
"albanais"
],
"wikiUrl": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albanian_languages"
},
...
"chu": {
"639-1": "cu",
"639-2": "chu",
"de": [
"Kirchenslawisch"
],
"en": [
"Church Slavic",
"Old Slavonic",
"Church Slavonic",
"Old Bulgarian",
"Old Church Slavonic"
],
"fr": [
"slavon d'église",
"vieux slave",
"slavon liturgique",
"vieux bulgare"
],
"wikiUrl": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_Slavic_language"
},
...
"sqi": {
...
}
...
}
Part 3 contains three-digit alphabetical codes for ? major languages.
TODO
npm install iso-639
This module is a work in progress. At present, it exposes two properties:
iso_639_1: contains the contents of data/iso_639-1.json
iso_639_2: contains the contents of data/iso_639-2.json
TODO
Data can be re-sourced using the scripts in scrapers/. Alternatively:
npm run scrape
Data is sourced from the following webpages: