openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
i6

iso-639

by Benjamin Martin
0.2.2 (see all)

ISO 639 language codes with names in English, French & German, provided in JSON & CSV or as a NodeJS module.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

725

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ISO 639

ISO 639 language codes with names in English, French & German, provided in JSON, CSV, & a NodeJS module.

See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166

Table of Contents

  1. Overview
  2. Information
  3. Data & Formats
  4. Examples
  5. Node Module
  6. JSON
  7. CSV
  8. Scrapers
  9. Sources

Overview

JSON & CSV files can be found in data/

Information

This repository consists of all six four parts of the ISO 639 standard. Part 4 & 6 are not included because they are not relevant.

For a detailed description, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_639

  1. ISO 639-1 (Part 1): Alpha-2 codes (184 major languages)
  2. ISO 639-2 (Part 2): Alpha-3 codes (485 languages + 20)
  3. (WIP) ISO 639-3 (Part 3): Alpha-3 codes (? languages)
  4. ISO 639-4 (Part 4): N/A
  5. (WIP) ISO 639-5 (Part 5): Alpha-3 codes (language families and groups)
  6. ISO 639-6 (Part 6): withdrawn

Data & Formats

For every JSON file, there is a beautified version (.json) & a minified version (.min.json).

For convenience & readability, JSON files are ordered by key alphabetically (i.e. chv always precedes chy).

Unless explicitly stated, CSV files with the same name as a JSON file will contain the same data, with the following qualifications:

  • Array values are joined into a string. For example, see names (en/fr/de) in Part 2.
  • Values which are marked optional for a JSON file will be treated as an empty string in the corresponding CSV file.

Part 1: Alpha-2 Codes for Major Languages

Part 1 contains two-digit alphabetical codes for 184 major languages.

data/iso_639-1.json is keyed by ISO 639-1 Alpha 2 code. Each value has:

  • 639-2 (string): A mapping to the (terminological) ISO 639-2 code
  • 639-2/B (string; optional): A mapping to the bibliographic ISO 639-2 code, where relevant.
  • name (string): The name(s) of the language, in English.
  • nativeName (string): The name(s) of the language, in the language itself.
  • wikiUrl (string): A link the the Wikipedia article on the language.
Example
{
  ...
  "bo": {
    "639-1": "bo",
    "639-2": "bod",
    "639-2/B": "tib",
    "family": "Sino-Tibetan",
    "name": "Tibetan Standard, Tibetan, Central",
    "nativeName": "བོད་ཡིག",
    "wikiUrl": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Standard_Tibetan"
  },
  ...
  "ru": {
    "639-1": "ru",
    "639-2": "rus",
    "family": "Indo-European",
    "name": "Russian",
    "nativeName": "Русский",
    "wikiUrl": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_language"
  },
  ...
}

Part 2: Alpha-3 Codes for More Languages

Part 2 contains three-digit alphabetical codes for 485 major languages. There are 20 additional entries for bibliographic codes (based upon the English name for the language).

Note, part 2 has been practically superceded by part 3.

data/iso_639-2.json is keyed by ISO 639-2 Alpha 3 code. Each value has:

  • 639-1 (string; optional): A mapping to the ISO 639-1 code, if such exists.
  • 639-2 (string): A mapping to the (terminological) ISO 639-2 code
  • 639-2/B (string; optional): A mapping to the bibliographic ISO 639-2 code, where relevant.
  • en (Array<string>): The names of the language, in English.
  • fr (Array<string>): The names of the language, in French.
  • de (Array<string>): The names of the language, in German.
  • wikiUrl (string: optional): A link the the Wikipedia article on the language, unless the code is special (see below).

Note:

  • The following special codes are:
    • Included: mis, mul, und, zxx
    • Excluded: qaa-qtz (a range reserved for local use) See [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ISO_639-2_codes]
  • The German name for zgh has been manually added based upon a translation from English.
  • The following errors exist in the sources:
    • The Library of Congress page incorrectly states that there are 21 additional entries for bibliographic codes while only listing 20. (Feb 2017)
Example
{
  ...
  "alb": {
    "639-1": "sq",
    "639-2": "sqi",
    "639-2/B": "alb",
    "de": [
      "Albanisch"
    ],
    "en": [
      "Albanian"
    ],
    "fr": [
      "albanais"
    ],
    "wikiUrl": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albanian_languages"
  },
  ...
  "chu": {
    "639-1": "cu",
    "639-2": "chu",
    "de": [
      "Kirchenslawisch"
    ],
    "en": [
      "Church Slavic",
      "Old Slavonic",
      "Church Slavonic",
      "Old Bulgarian",
      "Old Church Slavonic"
    ],
    "fr": [
      "slavon d'église",
      "vieux slave",
      "slavon liturgique",
      "vieux bulgare"
    ],
    "wikiUrl": "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_Slavic_language"
  },
  ...
  "sqi": {
    ...
  }
  ...
}

Part 3: Alpha-3 Codes for Comprehensive Coverage of Languages

Part 3 contains three-digit alphabetical codes for ? major languages.

Part 4

Part 5: Alpha-3 Code for Language Families and Groups

Part 3 contains three-digit alphabetical codes for ? major languages.

Part 6

Examples

TODO

Node Module

npm install iso-639

This module is a work in progress. At present, it exposes two properties:

TODO

Scrapers

Data can be re-sourced using the scripts in scrapers/. Alternatively:

npm run scrape

Sources

Data is sourced from the following webpages:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial