ISO 639

ISO 639 language codes with names in English, French & German, provided in JSON, CSV, & a NodeJS module.

See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166

Table of Contents

Overview

JSON & CSV files can be found in data/

Information

This repository consists of all six four parts of the ISO 639 standard. Part 4 & 6 are not included because they are not relevant.

For a detailed description, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_639

Data & Formats

For every JSON file, there is a beautified version ( .json ) & a minified version ( .min.json ).

For convenience & readability, JSON files are ordered by key alphabetically (i.e. chv always precedes chy ).

Unless explicitly stated, CSV files with the same name as a JSON file will contain the same data, with the following qualifications:

Array values are joined into a string. For example, see names (en/fr/de) in Part 2.

Values which are marked optional for a JSON file will be treated as an empty string in the corresponding CSV file.

Part 1: Alpha-2 Codes for Major Languages

Part 1 contains two-digit alphabetical codes for 184 major languages.

data/iso_639-1.json is keyed by ISO 639-1 Alpha 2 code. Each value has:

639-2 (string) : A mapping to the (terminological) ISO 639-2 code

: A mapping to the (terminological) ISO 639-2 code 639-2/B (string; optional) : A mapping to the bibliographic ISO 639-2 code, where relevant.

: A mapping to the bibliographic ISO 639-2 code, where relevant. name (string) : The name(s) of the language, in English.

: The name(s) of the language, in English. nativeName (string) : The name(s) of the language, in the language itself.

: The name(s) of the language, in the language itself. wikiUrl (string) : A link the the Wikipedia article on the language.

Example

{ ... "bo" : { "639-1" : "bo" , "639-2" : "bod" , "639-2/B" : "tib" , "family" : "Sino-Tibetan" , "name" : "Tibetan Standard, Tibetan, Central" , "nativeName" : "བོད་ཡིག" , "wikiUrl" : "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Standard_Tibetan" }, ... "ru" : { "639-1" : "ru" , "639-2" : "rus" , "family" : "Indo-European" , "name" : "Russian" , "nativeName" : "Русский" , "wikiUrl" : "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_language" }, ... }

Part 2: Alpha-3 Codes for More Languages

Part 2 contains three-digit alphabetical codes for 485 major languages. There are 20 additional entries for bibliographic codes (based upon the English name for the language).

Note, part 2 has been practically superceded by part 3.

data/iso_639-2.json is keyed by ISO 639-2 Alpha 3 code. Each value has:

639-1 (string; optional) : A mapping to the ISO 639-1 code, if such exists.

: A mapping to the ISO 639-1 code, if such exists. 639-2 (string) : A mapping to the (terminological) ISO 639-2 code

: A mapping to the (terminological) ISO 639-2 code 639-2/B (string; optional) : A mapping to the bibliographic ISO 639-2 code, where relevant.

: A mapping to the bibliographic ISO 639-2 code, where relevant. en (Array<string>) : The names of the language, in English.

: The names of the language, in English. fr (Array<string>) : The names of the language, in French.

: The names of the language, in French. de (Array<string>) : The names of the language, in German.

: The names of the language, in German. wikiUrl (string: optional) : A link the the Wikipedia article on the language, unless the code is special (see below).

Note:

The following special codes are: Included: mis, mul, und, zxx Excluded: qaa-qtz (a range reserved for local use) See [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ISO_639-2_codes]

The German name for zgh has been manually added based upon a translation from English.

has been manually added based upon a translation from English. The following errors exist in the sources: The Library of Congress page incorrectly states that there are 21 additional entries for bibliographic codes while only listing 20. (Feb 2017)



Example

{ ... "alb" : { "639-1" : "sq" , "639-2" : "sqi" , "639-2/B" : "alb" , "de" : [ "Albanisch" ], "en" : [ "Albanian" ], "fr" : [ "albanais" ], "wikiUrl" : "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albanian_languages" }, ... "chu" : { "639-1" : "cu" , "639-2" : "chu" , "de" : [ "Kirchenslawisch" ], "en" : [ "Church Slavic" , "Old Slavonic" , "Church Slavonic" , "Old Bulgarian" , "Old Church Slavonic" ], "fr" : [ "slavon d'église" , "vieux slave" , "slavon liturgique" , "vieux bulgare" ], "wikiUrl" : "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_Slavic_language" }, ... "sqi" : { ... } ... }

Part 3: Alpha-3 Codes for Comprehensive Coverage of Languages

Part 3 contains three-digit alphabetical codes for ? major languages.

Part 4

Part 5: Alpha-3 Code for Language Families and Groups

Part 3 contains three-digit alphabetical codes for ? major languages.

Part 6

Examples

TODO

Node Module

npm install iso- 639

This module is a work in progress. At present, it exposes two properties:

iso_639_1 : contains the contents of data/iso_639-1.json

: contains the contents of data/iso_639-1.json iso_639_2 : contains the contents of data/iso_639-2.json

TODO

Scrapers

Data can be re-sourced using the scripts in scrapers/. Alternatively:

npm run scrape

Sources

Data is sourced from the following webpages: