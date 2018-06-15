openbase logo
Readme

Note that this README is for the currently developed version of the library

ISO 3166 for Angular JS

This project is an ISO 3166 (Country codes) module for AngularJS. It provides:

  • A service (factory) that gives access to all country codes
  • A filter to print country codes as their standard name (FR -> FRANCE)
  • A validation directive to validate country codes

Get it

This library is available with the bower package manager, you can either:

  • Execute the following command: bower install iso-3166-country-codes-angular --save
  • Add this line in your dependencies: "iso-3166-country-codes-angular": "1.2.2"

If you prefer using NPM, it is now available at npmjs.com. To get it you can either:

  • Execute the following command: npm i iso-3166-country-codes-angular
  • Add this line in your package.json: "iso-3166-country-codes-angular": "1.2.2"

Use it

Add `iso-3166-country-codes`` to your module dependencies.

Features

Factory

You can have access to country codes information and several utilitary methods.

// Declare the factory as dependency
angular.module('myApp', ["iso-3166-country-codes"])
  .controller('MyCtrl', function (ISO3166) {
    // Test if a value is a country code
    console.log(ISO3166.isCountryCode('FR')); // true
    console.log(ISO3166.isCountryCode('FRA')); // false

    // Get country name
    console.log(ISO3166.getCountryName('FR'));
    // FRANCE

    // Get several country names at once (ignores invalid codes)
    console.log(ISO3166.getCountryNames(['DE', 'FR', 'invalid']));
    // {
    //   'DE': 'Germany',
    //   'FR': 'France'
    // }

    // Get country name, manipulated by String methods.
    console.log(ISO3166.getCountryName('FR', 'toLowerCase'));
    // france

    // Get several country names at once (ignores invalid codes)
    console.log(ISO3166.getCountryNames(['DE', 'FR', 'invalid'], 'toLowerCase'));
    // {
    //   'DE': 'germany',
    //   'FR': 'france'
    // }

    // Get country code by country name
    console.log(ISO3166.getCountryCode('France'));
    // FR

    // Get country code by country name, manipulated by String methods.
    console.log(ISO3166.getCountryCode('France'), 'toLowerCase');
    // fr

    // Direct access to the data
    console.log(ISO3166.codeToCountry);
    // {
    //   'FR': 'France',
    //   ...
    // }
    console.log(ISO3166.countryToCode);
    // {
    //   'France': 'FR'
    //  ...
    // }
    console.log(ISO3166.countryCodes);
    // ['AF', 'AX', 'AL', ... ]

  });

Filter

If you get country codes from your REST server, you can print their standard names with the provided filter:

<!-- if countryCode is 'FR', will print 'France' -->
<p>{{countryCode | isoCountry }}</p>

On the other hand, if you get country names from your REST server, you can print their ISO codes:

<!-- if countryName is 'France', will print 'FR' -->
<p>{{countryName | isoCountryCode }}</p>

Validation directive

If you want users to enter country codes, you can validate it like so (it fits in Angular validation process):

<form name="form" novalidate>
  <input type="text" name="countryField" country-code />
  <span ng-show="form.countryField.$error.countrycode">This must be a country code!</span>
</form>

Issues, Feature request

You can use Github's issues to submit feature requests and bug reports.

Contributions

This project gladly accepts contributions. However, you must agree to give your work explicitely to public domain. To do so, just put this statement in the pull request definition:

I dedicate any and all copyright interest in this software to the
public domain. I make this dedication for the benefit of the public at
large and to the detriment of my heirs and successors. I intend this
dedication to be an overt act of relinquishment in perpetuity of all
present and future rights to this software under copyright law.

License

This software is given to the public domain. For more information, see the UNLICENSE file.

