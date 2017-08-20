Lookup information about ISO-3166-2 subdivisions.

Country code format

The country codes in the data are in the ISO 3166-1 alpha 2 format (US, SE ...), but there is a conversion table that makes possible to input alpha 3 codes (USA, SWE ...) to the subdivision and country functions.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-2

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_3166-1_alpha-3

Examples

> iso3166.subdivision( "SE-O" ); { type : 'County' , name : 'Västra Götalands län' , countryName : 'Sweden' , countryCode : 'SE' , regionCode : 'O' , code : 'SE-O' }

> iso3166.subdivision( "UN-1" ); null

> iso3166.subdivision( "SE" , "O" ); { type : 'County' , name : 'Västra Götalands län' , countryName : 'Sweden' , countryCode : 'SE' , regionCode : 'O' , code : 'SE-O' }

> iso3166.subdivision( "USA" , "Indiana" ); { type : 'state' , name : 'Indiana' , countryName : 'United States' , countryCode : 'US' , regionCode : 'IN' , code : 'US-IN' }

> iso3166.country( "Sweden" ); { name : 'Sweden' , sub : { 'SE-O' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Västra Götalands län' }, 'SE-N' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Hallands län' }, 'SE-M' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Skåne län' }, 'SE-K' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Blekinge län' }, 'SE-I' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Gotlands län' }, 'SE-H' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Kalmar län' }, 'SE-G' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Kronobergs län' }, 'SE-F' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Jönköpings län' }, 'SE-E' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Östergötlands län' }, 'SE-D' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Södermanlands län' }, 'SE-C' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Uppsala län' }, 'SE-W' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Dalarnas län' }, 'SE-Z' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Jämtlands län' }, 'SE-Y' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Västernorrlands län' }, 'SE-X' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Gävleborgs län' }, 'SE-AC' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Västerbottens län' }, 'SE-AB' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Stockholms län' }, 'SE-BD' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Norrbottens län' }, 'SE-T' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Örebro län' }, 'SE-S' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Värmlands län' }, 'SE-U' : { type : 'County' , name : 'Västmanlands län' } }, code : 'SE' }

> iso3166.country( "United Nations" ); null

Functions

Retrieves a subdivision by its full code, ex "SE-O", "US-IN". Returns null if not found.

iso3166.subdivision(country code, subdivision code)

Retrieves a subdivision by its country code and subdivision code, ex ("SWE", "O"). Returns null if not found.

iso3166.subdivision(country code, subdivision name)

Retrieves a subdivision by its country code and subdivision name, ex ("US", "Indiana"). Returns null if not found.

Retrieves a country by its code, ex "US", "SE", "SWE". Returns null if not found.

Retrieves a country by its name, ex "United States", "Sweden". Returns null if not found.

The raw ISO 3166-2 data, the layout is:

{ country code (alpha 2 ): { name : country name, ex Sweden, United States ... sub: { subdivision code: { type : subdivision type, ex county, divison ... name: subdivision name, ex Västra Götaland, Indiana } } } }

The ISO 3166-1 alpha 3 to alpha 2 conversion table, the layout is:

{ country code (alpha 3 ): country code (alpha 2 ) }

