Readme

iso-3166-1

Lookup information with ISO 3166-1 alpha-2, ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 and ISO 3166-1 numeric

Installation

npm install iso-3166-1 --save

Usage

Get country by ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2

const iso = require('iso-3166-1');

console.log(iso.whereAlpha2('no'));
/** Returns:
  {
    country: 'Norway',
    alpha2: 'NO',
    alpha3: 'NOR',
    numeric: '578'
  }
*/

Get country by ISO 3166-1 Alpha-3

const iso = require('iso-3166-1');

console.log(iso.whereAlpha3('nor'));
/** Returns:
  {
    country: 'Norway',
    alpha2: 'NO',
    alpha3: 'NOR',
    numeric: '578'
  }
*/

Get country by ISO 3166-1 Numeric

const iso = require('iso-3166-1');

console.log(iso.whereNumeric(578));
/** Returns:
  {
    country: 'Norway',
    alpha2: 'NO',
    alpha3: 'NOR',
    numeric: '578'
  }
*/

Get country by country name

const iso = require('iso-3166-1');

console.log(iso.whereCountry('NORWAY'));
/** Returns:
  {
    country: 'Norway',
    alpha2: 'NO',
    alpha3: 'NOR',
    numeric: '578'
  }
*/

Get all countries

const iso = require('iso-3166-1');

console.log(iso.all());
/** Returns:
  [
    {
      country: 'Norway',
      alpha2: 'NO',
      alpha3: 'NOR',
      numeric: '578'
    }
  ]
*/

License

MIT © Daniel Eckermann

