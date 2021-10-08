Lookup information with ISO 3166-1 alpha-2, ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 and ISO 3166-1 numeric
npm install iso-3166-1 --save
Get country by ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2
const iso = require('iso-3166-1');
console.log(iso.whereAlpha2('no'));
/** Returns:
{
country: 'Norway',
alpha2: 'NO',
alpha3: 'NOR',
numeric: '578'
}
*/
Get country by ISO 3166-1 Alpha-3
const iso = require('iso-3166-1');
console.log(iso.whereAlpha3('nor'));
/** Returns:
{
country: 'Norway',
alpha2: 'NO',
alpha3: 'NOR',
numeric: '578'
}
*/
Get country by ISO 3166-1 Numeric
const iso = require('iso-3166-1');
console.log(iso.whereNumeric(578));
/** Returns:
{
country: 'Norway',
alpha2: 'NO',
alpha3: 'NOR',
numeric: '578'
}
*/
Get country by country name
const iso = require('iso-3166-1');
console.log(iso.whereCountry('NORWAY'));
/** Returns:
{
country: 'Norway',
alpha2: 'NO',
alpha3: 'NOR',
numeric: '578'
}
*/
Get all countries
const iso = require('iso-3166-1');
console.log(iso.all());
/** Returns:
[
{
country: 'Norway',
alpha2: 'NO',
alpha3: 'NOR',
numeric: '578'
}
]
*/
MIT © Daniel Eckermann