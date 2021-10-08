Lookup information with ISO 3166-1 alpha-2, ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 and ISO 3166-1 numeric

Installation

npm install iso-3166-1 --save

Usage

Get country by ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2

const iso = require ( 'iso-3166-1' ); console .log(iso.whereAlpha2( 'no' ));

Get country by ISO 3166-1 Alpha-3

const iso = require ( 'iso-3166-1' ); console .log(iso.whereAlpha3( 'nor' ));

Get country by ISO 3166-1 Numeric

const iso = require ( 'iso-3166-1' ); console .log(iso.whereNumeric( 578 ));

Get country by country name

const iso = require ( 'iso-3166-1' ); console .log(iso.whereCountry( 'NORWAY' ));

Get all countries

const iso = require ( 'iso-3166-1' ); console .log(iso.all());

License

MIT © Daniel Eckermann