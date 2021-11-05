Info on ISO 3166.
This package contains info on ISO 3166. The purpose of ISO 3166 is to define internationally recognized codes that we can use when we refer to countries and their subdivisions.
ISO 3166 includes three parts:
US
USA
United States of America)
US-CA for
California in
US
USA
United States of America)
BUMM to refer
to when
BU
BUR
Burma revised its name to
MM
MMR
Myanmar in 1989)
While the information in ISO 3166 is well known and freely available through for example WikiPedia, it is not freely available in a machine readable format from ISO. That’s where this project comes in: it scrapes WikiPedia.
ISO 3166 is closely tied to the work of the United Nations: the names for countries stem from the UN and ISO 3166 maps to numerical UN M49 codes and vice versa. UN M49 also includes information on bigger regions between our earth and countries.
This project includes all three parts of ISO 3166 as separate exports:
iso31661
— countries: list of assigned ISO 3166-1 entries
iso31662
— subdivisions: list of ISO 3166-2 entries
iso31663
— revisions: list of ISO 3166-3 entries
Additionally, a list of reserved ISO 3166-1 entries is available:
iso31661Reserved
— list of reserved ISO 3166-1 entries
Finally, indexes are available to map between different codes:
iso31661Alpha2ToAlpha3
— map ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 codes to ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 codes
iso31661Alpha2ToNumeric
— map ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 codes to ISO 3166-1 numeric (UN M49) codes
iso31661Alpha3ToAlpha2
— map ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 codes to ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 codes
iso31661NumericToAlpha2
— map ISO 3166-1 numeric (UN M49) codes to ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 codes
You can use this package any time you have to deal with countries and subdivisions or ISO 3166 in particular. The alphabetical codes from ISO 3166 are more useful to humans, but the numerical codes from UN M49 are more resilient to changes. UN M49 also encodes regions bigger than countries, such as (sub)contintents.
|A
|B
|C
|D
|E
|F
|G
|H
|I
|J
|K
|L
|M
|N
|O
|P
|Q
|R
|S
|T
|U
|V
|W
|X
|Y
|Z
|A
|AA
|AB
|AD
|AE
|AF
|AG
|AH
|AI
|AJ
|AK
|AL
|AM
|AO
|AQ
|AR
|AS
|AT
|AU
|AV
|AW
|AX
|AY
|AZ
|B
|BA
|BB
|BC
|BD
|BE
|BF
|BG
|BH
|BI
|BJ
|BK
|BL
|BM
|BN
|BO
|BP
|BQ
|BR
|BS
|BT
|BV
|BW
|BY
|BZ
|C
|CA
|CB
|CC
|CD
|CE
|CF
|CG
|CH
|CI
|CJ
|CK
|CL
|CM
|CN
|CO
|CR
|CU
|CV
|CW
|CX
|CY
|CZ
|D
|DA
|DB
|DC
|DE
|DF
|DH
|DI
|DJ
|DK
|DL
|DM
|DN
|DO
|DP
|DQ
|DR
|DS
|DT
|DU
|DV
|DW
|DX
|DZ
|E
|EB
|EC
|ED
|EE
|EG
|EH
|EI
|EJ
|EK
|EL
|EN
|EO
|EQ
|ER
|ES
|ET
|EX
|EY
|F
|FA
|FB
|FC
|FD
|FE
|FF
|FG
|FH
|FI
|FJ
|FK
|FM
|FN
|FO
|FP
|FR
|FS
|FT
|FU
|FV
|FW
|FY
|FZ
|G
|GA
|GB
|GD
|GE
|GF
|GG
|GH
|GI
|GJ
|GK
|GL
|GM
|GN
|GO
|GP
|GQ
|GR
|GS
|GT
|GU
|GV
|GW
|GX
|GY
|GZ
|H
|HA
|HB
|HC
|HD
|HE
|HF
|HG
|HH
|HI
|HJ
|HK
|HL
|HM
|HN
|HO
|HP
|HQ
|HR
|HS
|HT
|HU
|HW
|HX
|HY
|HZ
|I
|IA
|ID
|IE
|IF
|IG
|IH
|II
|IJ
|IK
|IL
|IM
|IN
|IO
|IP
|IQ
|IR
|IS
|IT
|IU
|IV
|IW
|IX
|IY
|IZ
|J
|JB
|JC
|JD
|JE
|JF
|JG
|JH
|JI
|JJ
|JK
|JL
|JM
|JN
|JO
|JP
|JQ
|JR
|JS
|JU
|JV
|JW
|JX
|JY
|JZ
|K
|KA
|KB
|KC
|KD
|KE
|KF
|KG
|KH
|KI
|KJ
|KK
|KL
|KM
|KN
|KO
|KP
|KQ
|KR
|KS
|KT
|KU
|KV
|KW
|KX
|KY
|KZ
|L
|LA
|LB
|LC
|LD
|LE
|LG
|LH
|LI
|LJ
|LK
|LL
|LM
|LN
|LO
|LP
|LQ
|LR
|LS
|LT
|LU
|LV
|LW
|LX
|LY
|LZ
|M
|MA
|MB
|MC
|MD
|ME
|MF
|MG
|MH
|MJ
|MK
|ML
|MM
|MN
|MO
|MP
|MQ
|MR
|MS
|MT
|MU
|MV
|MW
|MX
|MY
|MZ
|N
|NA
|NB
|NC
|ND
|NE
|NF
|NG
|NI
|NJ
|NK
|NL
|NM
|NN
|NO
|NP
|NR
|NS
|NU
|NV
|NW
|NX
|NY
|NZ
|O
|OB
|OC
|OD
|OE
|OF
|OG
|OH
|OI
|OJ
|OK
|OL
|OM
|ON
|OO
|OP
|OQ
|OR
|OS
|OT
|OU
|OV
|OW
|OX
|OY
|OZ
|P
|PA
|PB
|PD
|PE
|PF
|PG
|PH
|PJ
|PK
|PL
|PM
|PN
|PO
|PP
|PQ
|PR
|PS
|PT
|PV
|PW
|PX
|PY
|Q
|QA
|QB
|QC
|QD
|QE
|QF
|QG
|QH
|QI
|QJ
|QK
|QL
|QM
|QN
|QO
|QP
|QR
|QS
|QT
|QU
|QV
|QW
|QX
|QY
|QZ
|R
|RD
|RE
|RF
|RG
|RJ
|RK
|RO
|RQ
|RR
|RS
|RT
|RU
|RV
|RW
|RX
|RY
|RZ
|S
|SA
|SB
|SC
|SD
|SE
|SG
|SH
|SI
|SJ
|SK
|SL
|SM
|SN
|SO
|SP
|SQ
|SR
|SS
|ST
|SV
|SW
|SX
|SY
|SZ
|T
|TB
|TC
|TD
|TE
|TF
|TG
|TH
|TI
|TJ
|TK
|TL
|TM
|TN
|TO
|TQ
|TR
|TS
|TT
|TU
|TV
|TW
|TX
|TY
|TZ
|U
|UA
|UB
|UC
|UD
|UE
|UF
|UG
|UH
|UI
|UJ
|UL
|UM
|UO
|UP
|UQ
|UR
|US
|UT
|UU
|UV
|UW
|UX
|UY
|UZ
|V
|VA
|VB
|VC
|VE
|VF
|VG
|VH
|VI
|VJ
|VK
|VL
|VM
|VN
|VO
|VP
|VQ
|VR
|VS
|VT
|VU
|VV
|VW
|VX
|VY
|VZ
|W
|WA
|WB
|WC
|WD
|WE
|WF
|WH
|WI
|WJ
|WM
|WN
|WP
|WQ
|WR
|WS
|WT
|WU
|WW
|WX
|WY
|WZ
|X
|XA
|XB
|XC
|XD
|XE
|XF
|XG
|XH
|XI
|XJ
|XK
|XL
|XM
|XN
|XO
|XP
|XQ
|XR
|XS
|XT
|XU
|XV
|XW
|XX
|XY
|XZ
|Y
|YA
|YB
|YC
|YE
|YF
|YG
|YH
|YI
|YJ
|YK
|YL
|YM
|YN
|YO
|YP
|YQ
|YR
|YS
|YT
|YW
|YX
|YY
|YZ
|Z
|ZA
|ZB
|ZC
|ZD
|ZE
|ZF
|ZG
|ZH
|ZI
|ZJ
|ZK
|ZL
|ZM
|ZN
|ZO
|ZP
|ZQ
|ZS
|ZT
|ZU
|ZV
|ZW
|ZX
|ZY
|ZZ
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install iso-3166
In Deno with Skypack:
import * as iso3166 from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/iso-3166@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import * as iso3166 from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/iso-3166@4?min'
</script>
See examples below.
This package exports the following identifiers:
iso31661,
iso31661Alpha2ToAlpha3,
iso31661Alpha2ToNumeric,
iso31661Alpha3ToAlpha2,
iso31661NumericToAlpha2,
iso31661Reserved,
iso31662,
iso31663.
There is no default export.
iso31661
List of assigned ISO 3166-1 countries (
Array<ISO31661Entry>).
import {iso31661} from 'iso-3166'
console.log(iso31661)
Yields:
[
{state: 'assigned', alpha2: 'AD', alpha3: 'AND', numeric: '020', name: 'Andorra'},
{state: 'assigned', alpha2: 'AE', alpha3: 'ARE', numeric: '784', name: 'United Arab Emirates'},
{state: 'assigned', alpha2: 'AF', alpha3: 'AFG', numeric: '004', name: 'Afghanistan'},
{state: 'assigned', alpha2: 'AG', alpha3: 'ATG', numeric: '028', name: 'Antigua and Barbuda'},
{state: 'assigned', alpha2: 'AI', alpha3: 'AIA', numeric: '660', name: 'Anguilla'},
// …
]
iso31661Reserved
List of reserved ISO 3166-1 countries (
Array<ISO31661Entry>).
import {iso31661Reserved} from 'iso-3166'
console.log(iso31661Reserved)
Yields:
[
{state: 'exceptionally-reserved', alpha2: 'AC', name: 'Ascension Island'},
{state: 'transitionally-reserved', alpha2: 'AN', name: 'Netherlands Antilles'},
{state: 'indeterminately-reserved', alpha2: 'AP', name: 'African Regional Industrial Property Organization'},
{state: 'transitionally-reserved', alpha2: 'BU', name: 'Burma'},
{state: 'indeterminately-reserved', alpha2: 'BX', name: 'Benelux Trademarks and Designs Office'},
// …
]
iso31662
List of ISO 3166-2 subdivisions (
Array<ISO31662Entry>).
import {iso31662} from 'iso-3166'
console.log(iso31662)
Yields:
[
{code: 'AD-02', name: 'Canillo', parent: 'AD'},
{code: 'AD-03', name: 'Encamp', parent: 'AD'},
// …
{code: 'BD-01', name: 'Bandarban', parent: 'BD-B'},
{code: 'BD-02', name: 'Barguna', parent: 'BD-A'},
// …
{code: 'BD-A', name: 'Barisal', parent: 'BD'},
{code: 'BD-B', name: 'Chittagong', parent: 'BD'},
// …
]
iso31663
List of ISO 3166-3 changes (
Array<ISO31663Entry>).
import {iso31663} from 'iso-3166'
console.log(iso31663)
Yields:
[
{
alpha4: 'AIDJ',
type: 'change',
from: {state: 'formerly-assigned', alpha2: 'AI', alpha3: 'AFI', numeric: '262', name: 'French Afars and Issas'},
to: [
{state: 'assigned', alpha2: 'DJ', alpha3: 'DJI', numeric: '262', name: 'Djibouti'}
]
},
{
alpha4: 'ANHH',
type: 'split',
from: {state: 'formerly-assigned', alpha2: 'AN', alpha3: 'ANT', numeric: '530', name: 'Netherlands Antilles'},
to: [
{state: 'assigned', alpha2: 'BQ', alpha3: 'BES', numeric: '535', name: 'Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba'},
{state: 'assigned', alpha2: 'CW', alpha3: 'CUW', numeric: '531', name: 'Curaçao'},
{state: 'assigned', alpha2: 'SX', alpha3: 'SXM', numeric: '534', name: 'Sint Maarten (Dutch part)'}
]
},
{
alpha4: 'BQAQ',
type: 'merge',
from: {state: 'formerly-assigned', alpha2: 'BQ', alpha3: 'ATB', name: 'British Antarctic Territory'},
to: [
{state: 'assigned', alpha2: 'AQ', alpha3: 'ATA', numeric: '010', name: 'Antarctica'}
]
},
// …
]
ISO31661Entry
Object representing a country.
state (
State)
— state (example:
'assigned')
alpha2 (
string)
— ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code (example:
'GB')
alpha3 (
string?)
— ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 code (example:
'GBR')
numeric (
string?)
— ISO 3166-1 numeric (UN M49) code (example:
'826')
name (
string?)
— name (example:
'United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland')
Based on the state of the entry, fields may be available.
Assigned entries have all fields.
Reserved entries have
alpha2 and
name fields.
State
string, one of the following:
'assigned'
— currently assigned
(example:
VA
VAT
Holy See)
'indeterminately-reserved'
— reserved as other coding systems use them
(example:
FL was used on some car vehicle distinguishing signs from
LI
LIE
Liechtenstein before 1949)
'exceptionally-reserved'
— reserved by a national ISO member body
(example:
UK is reserved by
United Kingdom)
'transitionally-reserved'
— reserved for a while after removing a country
(example:
BU
Burma as it changed names to
MM
MMR
Myanmar in 1989)
'formerly-assigned'
— codes that were previously in use but are no longer strictly reserved
(example:
PZ
Panama Canal Zone, which was a
US
USA
United States of America controlled area until 1979)
Many ISO 3166-1 entries are assigned and therefore have a
state of
'assigned'.
Some ISO 3166-1 entries are not assigned but still have some data attached to them.
ISO 3166-1 also has a concept of “user-assigned” codes, which can be used by
users (like you) to represent things not in ISO 3166 (example:
XZ represents
international waters in UN/LOCODE).
The user-assigned codes are:
AA,
QM to
QZ,
XA to
XZ, and
ZZ
AAA to
AAZ,
QMA to
QZZ,
XAA to
XZZ, and
ZZA to
ZZZ
900 to
999
User-assigned codes will not be used by ISO 3166 and are not exposed by this package.
All other codes are unassigned and may be used by ISO 3166 in the future.
Unassigned codes are not exposed by this package.
ISO31662Entry
Object representing a subdivision of a country.
code (
string)
— ISO 3166-2 code (example:
GB-BFS)
name (
string)
— name (example:
'Belfast')
parent (
string)
— ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code or ISO 3166-2 code (example:
'GB')
The
code field always has the format of an ISO 3166 alpha-2 code, followed by
a hyphen minus (
-), and one, two, or three upper alphabetical or numerical
characters.
The latter part of the code is not unique:
ID-RI is the Riau province of
Indonesia and
NG-RI is the Rivers province in Nigeria.
The
parent field can be either the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 of a country, or another
ISO 3166-2 code of a subdivision.
The latter is true for
BE-WNA
Namur, whose parent is
BE-WAL
Waals Gewest, whose parent in turn is
BE
BEL
Belgium.
To get the country a subdivision is a part of, do something like
code.slice(0, 2) to get the ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code from an ISO 3166-2 code.
ISO31663Entry
Object representing a change to a country.
alpha4 (
string)
— ISO 3166-3 alpha-4 code (example:
ANHH)
type (
Type)
— type of revision (example:
'split')
from (
ISO31661Entry)
— country before revision
to (
ISO31661Entry[])
— list of countries after revision
The entries in
from and
to may not match current ISO 3166-1 entries.
For example,
CSHH represents the split of
CS
CSK
Czechoslovakia to
CZ
CZE
Czech Republic and
SK
SVK
Slovakia, but the former now uses
CZ
CZE
Czechia.
Another example,
YUCS represents the change of
YU
YUG
Yugoslavia to
CS
SCG
Serbia and Montenegro, but the latter later split with
CSXX to
ME
MNE
Montenegro and
RS
SRB
Serbia.
Type
string, one of the following:
'merge'
— revision where one country merged with others
(example:
DDDE represents the merger from
DD
DDR
German Democratic Republic to form
DE
DEU
Germany in 1990)
'change'
— significant name revision
(example:
BYAA represents the name change from
BY
BYS
Byelorussian SSR to
BY
BLR
Belarus in 1992)
'split'
— revision where one country split into others
(example:
NTHH represents the division of
NT
NTZ
Neutral Zone to
IQ
IRQ
Iraq and
SA
SAU
Saudi Arabia in 1993)
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports additional
ISO31661Entry,
ISO31661AssignedEntry,
ISO31661ReservedEntry,
ISO31662Entry,
ISO31663Entry,
State, and
Type
types that model their respective interfaces.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
wooorm/bcp-47
— parse and stringify BCP 47 language tags
wooorm/bcp-47-normalize
— normalize, canonicalize, and format BCP 47 tags
wooorm/bcp-47-match
— match BCP 47 language tags with language ranges per RFC 4647
wooorm/iso-639-2
— ISO 639-2 codes
wooorm/iso-639-3
— ISO 639-3 codes
wooorm/iso-15924
— ISO 15924 codes
wooorm/un-m49
— UN M49 codes
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.