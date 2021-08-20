isMounted

⚛ hook to check if your component is still mounted

Changing the state in an unmounted component will result in an error like this:

Warning : Can only update a mounted or mounting component. This usually means you called setState, replaceState, or forceUpdate on an unmounted component. This is a no -op.

But in some cases (promises derived from an api call, timeouts or intervals...) it's impossible to know if the component is still mounted or not.

😎 Use this hook and avoid errors

import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react' ; import useIsMounted from 'ismounted' ; import myService from './myService' ; import Loading from './Loading' ; import ResultsView from './ResultsView' ; const MySecureComponent = () => { const isMounted = useIsMounted(); const [results, setResults] = useState( null ); useEffect( () => { myService.getResults().then( val => { if (isMounted.current) { setResults(val); } }); }, [myService.getResults]); return results ? < ResultsView results = {results} /> : < Loading /> ; }; export default MySecureComponent;

Installing