Changing the state in an unmounted component will result in an error like this:
Warning: Can only update a mounted or mounting component. This usually means you called setState, replaceState, or forceUpdate on an unmounted component. This is a no-op.
But in some cases (promises derived from an api call, timeouts or intervals...) it's impossible to know if the component is still mounted or not.
😎 Use this hook and avoid errors
import React, { useState, useEffect } from 'react';
import useIsMounted from 'ismounted';
import myService from './myService';
import Loading from './Loading';
import ResultsView from './ResultsView';
const MySecureComponent = () => {
const isMounted = useIsMounted();
const [results, setResults] = useState(null);
useEffect(() => {
myService.getResults().then(val => {
if (isMounted.current) {
setResults(val);
}
});
}, [myService.getResults]);
return results ? <ResultsView results={results} /> : <Loading />;
};
export default MySecureComponent;
npm install ismounted or
yarn add ismounted