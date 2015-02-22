Check your data against regular expressions or known keywords (see Keyword section). Different versions for different platforms are availible.
Currently these plugins are stable:
I wrote a really short blog post about the project a while ago, which can be read at rthor.is/javascript/cross-plugin-javascript-project-isjs. Note that some code examples are out of date.
cc (Credit cards)
Works for:
American Express
Discover
MasterCard
Visa
or any
// Example (vanilla JS)
is('0000000000000000', 'cc:any'); // Returns true
is('4000000000000000', 'cc:Visa'); // Returns true
datetime (Date and time)
Format: 1996-12-19T16:39:57-08:00
// Example (vanilla JS)
is('1996-12-19T16:39:57-08:00', 'datetime'); // Returns true
isbn (ISBN)
ISBN 10
// Example (vanilla JS)
is('0-85131-041-9', 'isbn'); // Returns true
is('0851310419', 'isbn'); // Returns true
ISBN 13
// Example (vanilla JS)
is('978-1-56619-909-4', 'isbn'); // Returns true
is('9781566199094', 'isbn'); // Returns true
latlng (Latitude and longitude)
Latitude
// Example (vanilla JS)
is('64.163296', 'latlng'); // Returns true
Longitude
// Example (vanilla JS)
is('-21.859328', 'latlng'); // Returns true
phone (Phone numbers)
Argentina (ar)
Australia (au)
France (fr)
Iceland (is)
United Kingdom (uk)
United States of America (us)
// Example (vanilla JS)
is('+354 000-0000', 'phone:is'); // Returns true
is('000-0000', 'phone:is'); // Returns true
is('0000000', 'phone:is'); // Returns true
zip:'two letter ISO 3166 country code' (Zip codes for countries)
Argentina (ar)
Australia (au)
Austria (at)
Belgium (be)
Brazil (br)
Bulgaria (bg)
Canada (ca)
Croatia (hr)
Cyprus (cy)
Czech Republic (cz)
Denmark (dk)
Estonia (ee)
Finland (fi)
France (fr)
Germany (de)
Great Britain (gb)
Greece (gr)
Hungary (hu)
Iceland (is)
Italy (it)
Japan (jp)
Latvia (lv)
Lithuania (lt)
Luxembourg (lu)
Malta (mt)
Netherlands (nl)
Norway (no)
Poland (pl)
Portugal (pt)
Romania (ro)
Slovakia (sk)
Slovenia (se)
Spain (es)
Sweden (se)
Turkey (tr)
Ukraine (ua)
United States of America (us)
// Example (vanilla JS)
is('112', 'zip:is'); // Returns true
is('32044', 'zip:us'); // Returns true
The second parameter can point to a function within the
check.fn object. It can also be a regular user defined function accepting a single argument which can be used for some complex (or simple) validation.
// Example (vanilla JS)
is(42, function ( num ) {
return num === 20; // returns false
});
The expression argument can be an actual regular expression.
// Example (vanilla JS)
is('love', /.+/); // returns true
Add a Luhn algorithm as a check function. Thanks everyone who pointed out the need for it.
Fix the README.
Rename the
regex obj to
check. It just makes more sense since we now have function tests.
All regular expressions are unit tested.
Added functionality to validate via functions. The second argument can now either be a regular function accepting a single argument or a string pointing to a function within the
regex.fn object.
Current functions include: even, odd, regexp, ok and function.
phone has become an object so calling it requires a two letter ISO 3166 country code. For example validating Icelandic phone numbers in vanilla JS is now done thusly:
is('+354 000-0000', 'phone:is'). In addition a few more countries were added.
cc - pretty much same thing happend as with the
phone thing.