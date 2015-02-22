Check your data against regular expressions or known keywords (see Keyword section). Different versions for different platforms are availible.

Currently these plugins are stable:

jQuery

Vanilla JavaScript

Node.js Module

I wrote a really short blog post about the project a while ago, which can be read at rthor.is/javascript/cross-plugin-javascript-project-isjs. Note that some code examples are out of date.

Keywords

cc (Credit cards)

Works for:

American Express

Discover

MasterCard

Visa

or any

is( '0000000000000000' , 'cc:any' ); is( '4000000000000000' , 'cc:Visa' );

datetime (Date and time)

Format: 1996-12-19T16:39:57-08:00

is( '1996-12-19T16:39:57-08:00' , 'datetime' );

isbn (ISBN)

ISBN 10

is( '0-85131-041-9' , 'isbn' ); is( '0851310419' , 'isbn' );

ISBN 13

is( '978-1-56619-909-4' , 'isbn' ); is( '9781566199094' , 'isbn' );

latlng (Latitude and longitude)

Latitude

is( '64.163296' , 'latlng' );

Longitude

is( '-21.859328' , 'latlng' );

phone (Phone numbers)

Argentina (ar)

Australia (au)

France (fr)

Iceland (is)

United Kingdom (uk)

United States of America (us)

is( '+354 000-0000' , 'phone:is' ); is( '000-0000' , 'phone:is' ); is( '0000000' , 'phone:is' );

zip:'two letter ISO 3166 country code' (Zip codes for countries)

Argentina (ar)

Australia (au)

Austria (at)

Belgium (be)

Brazil (br)

Bulgaria (bg)

Canada (ca)

Croatia (hr)

Cyprus (cy)

Czech Republic (cz)

Denmark (dk)

Estonia (ee)

Finland (fi)

France (fr)

Germany (de)

Great Britain (gb)

Greece (gr)

Hungary (hu)

Iceland (is)

Italy (it)

Japan (jp)

Latvia (lv)

Lithuania (lt)

Luxembourg (lu)

Malta (mt)

Netherlands (nl)

Norway (no)

Poland (pl)

Portugal (pt)

Romania (ro)

Slovakia (sk)

Slovenia (se)

Spain (es)

Sweden (se)

Turkey (tr)

Ukraine (ua)

United States of America (us)

is( '112' , 'zip:is' ); is( '32044' , 'zip:us' );

Additional Goodies

The second parameter can point to a function within the check.fn object. It can also be a regular user defined function accepting a single argument which can be used for some complex (or simple) validation.

is( 42 , function ( num ) { return num === 20 ; });

The expression argument can be an actual regular expression.

is( 'love' , /.+ /); / / returns true

Change Log

0.2.1 AUGUST 3, 2013

Add a Luhn algorithm as a check function. Thanks everyone who pointed out the need for it.

Fix the README.

Rename the regex obj to check . It just makes more sense since we now have function tests.

0.2.0 JULY 30, 2013

All regular expressions are unit tested.

Added functionality to validate via functions. The second argument can now either be a regular function accepting a single argument or a string pointing to a function within the regex.fn object.

Current functions include: even, odd, regexp, ok and function.

0.1.2 JUNE 14, 2013

phone has become an object so calling it requires a two letter ISO 3166 country code. For example validating Icelandic phone numbers in vanilla JS is now done thusly: is('+354 000-0000', 'phone:is') . In addition a few more countries were added.

cc - pretty much same thing happend as with the phone thing.

0.1.1 May 24, 2013

First stable release

