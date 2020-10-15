Node email address validation library
Lead Maintainer: Eli Skeggs
This library is a port of the PHP
is_email function by Dominic Sayers.
$ npm install isemail
The tests were pulled from
is_email's extensive test suite on October 15, 2013. Many thanks to the contributors! Additional tests have been added to increase code coverage and verify edge-cases.
Run any of the following.
$ lab
$ npm test
$ make test
remember to
npm install to get the development dependencies!
Determines whether the
options object. Options may include
errorLevel.
Use
errorLevel to specify the type of result for
validate(). Passing a
false literal will result in a true or false boolean indicating whether the email address is sufficiently defined for use in sending an email. Passing a
true literal will result in a more granular numeric status, with zero being a perfectly valid email address. Passing a number will return
0 if the numeric status is below the
errorLevel and the numeric status otherwise.
The
tldBlacklist option can be either an object lookup table or an array of invalid top-level domains. If the email address has a top-level domain that is in the blacklist, the email will be marked as invalid.
The
tldWhitelist option can be either an object lookup table or an array of valid top-level domains. If the email address has a top-level domain that is not in the whitelist, the email will be marked as invalid.
The
allowUnicode option governs whether non-ASCII characters are allowed. Defaults to
true per RFC 6530.
Only one of
tldBlacklist and
tldWhitelist will be consulted for TLD validity.
The
minDomainAtoms option is an optional positive integer that specifies the minimum number of domain atoms that must be included for the email address to be considered valid. Be careful with the option, as some top-level domains, like
io, directly support email addresses.
As of
3.1.1, the
callback parameter is deprecated, and will be removed in
4.0.0.
$ node
> var Isemail = require('isemail');
undefined
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.org');
true
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.123');
true
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.org', {errorLevel: true});
0
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.123', {errorLevel: true});
10
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.123', {errorLevel: 17});
0
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.123', {errorLevel: 10});
10
> Isemail.validate('test@iana&12');
false
> Isemail.validate('test@iana&12', {errorLevel: true});
65
> Isemail.validate('test@', {errorLevel: true});
131
> Isemail.validate('test@iana', {minDomainAtoms: 1}); // default
true
> Isemail.validate('test@iana', {minDomainAtoms: 2});
false
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.io', {minDomainAtoms: 2});
true
