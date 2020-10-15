openbase logo
ise

isemail

by Eli Skeggs
3.2.0 (see all)

validate an email address according to RFCs 5321, 5322, and others

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

isemail

Node email address validation library

Build Status[1]

Lead Maintainer: Eli Skeggs

This library is a port of the PHP is_email function by Dominic Sayers.

Install

$ npm install isemail

Test

The tests were pulled from is_email's extensive test suite on October 15, 2013. Many thanks to the contributors! Additional tests have been added to increase code coverage and verify edge-cases.

Run any of the following.

$ lab
$ npm test
$ make test

remember to npm install to get the development dependencies!

API

validate(email, [options])

Determines whether the email is valid or not, for various definitions thereof. Optionally accepts an options object. Options may include errorLevel.

Use errorLevel to specify the type of result for validate(). Passing a false literal will result in a true or false boolean indicating whether the email address is sufficiently defined for use in sending an email. Passing a true literal will result in a more granular numeric status, with zero being a perfectly valid email address. Passing a number will return 0 if the numeric status is below the errorLevel and the numeric status otherwise.

The tldBlacklist option can be either an object lookup table or an array of invalid top-level domains. If the email address has a top-level domain that is in the blacklist, the email will be marked as invalid.

The tldWhitelist option can be either an object lookup table or an array of valid top-level domains. If the email address has a top-level domain that is not in the whitelist, the email will be marked as invalid.

The allowUnicode option governs whether non-ASCII characters are allowed. Defaults to true per RFC 6530.

Only one of tldBlacklist and tldWhitelist will be consulted for TLD validity.

The minDomainAtoms option is an optional positive integer that specifies the minimum number of domain atoms that must be included for the email address to be considered valid. Be careful with the option, as some top-level domains, like io, directly support email addresses.

As of 3.1.1, the callback parameter is deprecated, and will be removed in 4.0.0.

Examples

$ node
> var Isemail = require('isemail');
undefined
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.org');
true
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.123');
true
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.org', {errorLevel: true});
0
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.123', {errorLevel: true});
10
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.123', {errorLevel: 17});
0
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.123', {errorLevel: 10});
10
> Isemail.validate('test@iana&12');
false
> Isemail.validate('test@iana&12', {errorLevel: true});
65
> Isemail.validate('test@', {errorLevel: true});
131
> Isemail.validate('test@iana', {minDomainAtoms: 1}); // default
true
> Isemail.validate('test@iana', {minDomainAtoms: 2});
false
> Isemail.validate('test@iana.io', {minDomainAtoms: 2});
true

[1]: if this badge indicates the build is passing, then isemail has 100% code coverage.

