isBinaryFile

Detects if a file is binary in Node.js using ✨promises✨. Similar to Perl's -B switch, in that:

it reads the first few thousand bytes of a file

checks for a null byte; if it's found, it's binary

byte; if it's found, it's binary flags non-ASCII characters. After a certain number of "weird" characters, the file is flagged as binary

Much of the logic is pretty much ported from ag.

Note: if the file doesn't exist or is a directory, an error is thrown.

Installation

npm install isbinaryfile

Usage

Returns Promise<boolean> (or just boolean for *Sync ). true if the file is binary, false otherwise.

filepath - a string indicating the path to the file.

bytes - a Buffer of the file's contents.

- a of the file's contents. size - an optional number indicating the file size.

Examples

Here's an arbitrary usage:

const isBinaryFile = require ( "isbinaryfile" ).isBinaryFile; const fs = require ( "fs" ); const filename = "fixtures/pdf.pdf" ; const data = fs.readFileSync(filename); const stat = fs.lstatSync(filename); isBinaryFile(data, stat.size).then( ( result ) => { if (result) { console .log( "It is binary!" ) } else { console .log( "No it is not." ) } }); const isBinaryFileSync = require ( "isbinaryfile" ).isBinaryFileSync; const bytes = fs.readFileSync(filename); const size = fs.lstatSync(filename).size; console .log(isBinaryFileSync(bytes, size));

Testing