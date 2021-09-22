Detects if a file is binary in Node.js using ✨promises✨. Similar to Perl's
-B switch, in that:
null byte; if it's found, it's binary
Much of the logic is pretty much ported from ag.
Note: if the file doesn't exist or is a directory, an error is thrown.
npm install isbinaryfile
Returns
Promise<boolean> (or just
boolean for
*Sync).
true if the file is binary,
false otherwise.
filepath - a
string indicating the path to the file.
bytes - a
Buffer of the file's contents.
size - an optional
number indicating the file size.
Here's an arbitrary usage:
const isBinaryFile = require("isbinaryfile").isBinaryFile;
const fs = require("fs");
const filename = "fixtures/pdf.pdf";
const data = fs.readFileSync(filename);
const stat = fs.lstatSync(filename);
isBinaryFile(data, stat.size).then((result) => {
if (result) {
console.log("It is binary!")
}
else {
console.log("No it is not.")
}
});
const isBinaryFileSync = require("isbinaryfile").isBinaryFileSync;
const bytes = fs.readFileSync(filename);
const size = fs.lstatSync(filename).size;
console.log(isBinaryFileSync(bytes, size)); // true or false
Run
npm install, then run
npm test.