isarray

Array#isArray for older browsers and deprecated Node.js versions.

Just use Array.isArray directly, unless you need to support those older versions.

Usage

var isArray = require ( 'isarray' ); console .log(isArray([])); console .log(isArray({}));

Installation

With npm do

$ npm install isarray

Then bundle for the browser with browserify.

This module is proudly supported by my Sponsors!

Do you want to support modules like this to improve their quality, stability and weigh in on new features? Then please consider donating to my Patreon. Not sure how much of my modules you're using? Try feross/thanks!

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.