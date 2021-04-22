openbase logo
isa

isarray

by Julian Gruber
2.0.5 (see all)

Array#isArray for older browsers.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

63.1M

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

isarray

Array#isArray for older browsers and deprecated Node.js versions.

Just use Array.isArray directly, unless you need to support those older versions.

Usage

var isArray = require('isarray');

console.log(isArray([])); // => true
console.log(isArray({})); // => false

Installation

With npm do

$ npm install isarray

Then bundle for the browser with browserify.

