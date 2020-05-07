This is a general-purpose check library.

No dependencies

AMD, Node & browser ready

Node.js:

npm install is_js

Bower:

bower install is_js

Build:

npm run build

Test:

npm test

Thanks for considering to contribute. Check here

Many thanks to our contributors: https://github.com/arasatasaygin/is.js/graphs/contributors

Type checks

Checks if the given value type is arguments.

interfaces: not, all, any

var getArguments = function ( ) { return arguments ; }; var arguments = getArguments(); is.arguments( arguments ); => true is.not.arguments({ foo : 'bar' }); => true is.all.arguments( arguments , 'bar' ); => false is.any.arguments([ 'foo' ], arguments ); => true is.all.arguments([ arguments , 'foo' , 'bar' ]); => false

Checks if the given value type is array.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.array([ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]); => true is.not.array({ foo : 'bar' }); => true is.all.array([ 'foo' ], 'bar' ); => false is.any.array([ 'foo' ], 'bar' ); => true is.all.array([[ 1 , 2 ], 'foo' , 'bar' ]); => false

Checks if the given value type is boolean.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.boolean( true ); => true is.not.boolean({ foo : 'bar' }); => true is.all.boolean( true , 'bar' ); => false is.any.boolean( true , 'bar' ); => true is.all.boolean([ true , 'foo' , 'bar' ]); => false

interfaces: not, all, any

is.date( new Date ()); => true is.not.date({ foo : 'bar' }); => true is.all.date( new Date (), 'bar' ); => false is.any.date( new Date (), 'bar' ); => true is.all.date([ new Date (), 'foo' , 'bar' ]); => false

Checks if the given object is a dom node.

interfaces: not, all, any

var obj = document .createElement( 'div' ); is.domNode(obj); => true is.domNode({ nope : 'nope' }); => false is.not.domNode({}); => true is.all.domNode(obj, obj); => true is.any.domNode(obj, { nope : 'nope' }); => true is.all.domNode([obj, { nope : 'nope' }]); => false

Checks if the given value type is error.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.error( new Error ()); => true is.not.error({ foo : 'bar' }); => true is.all.error( new Error (), 'bar' ); => false is.any.error( new Error (), 'bar' ); => true is.all.error([ new Error (), 'foo' , 'bar' ]); => false

Checks if the given value type is function.

interfaces: not, all, any

is . function ( toString ); => true is . not . function ( {foo: 'bar' } ); => true is . all . function ( toString, 'bar' ); => false is . any . function ( toString, 'bar' ); => true // ' all ' and ' any ' interfaces can also take array parameter is . all . function ( [toString, 'foo' , 'bar' ] ); => false

Checks if the given value type is NaN.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.nan( NaN ); => true is.not.nan( 42 ); => true is.all.nan( NaN , 1 ); => false is.any.nan( NaN , 2 ); => true is.all.nan([ NaN , 'foo' , 1 ]); => false

Checks if the given value type is null.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.null( null ); => true is.not.null( 42 ); => true is.all.null( null , 1 ); => false is.any.null( null , 2 ); => true is.all.null([ null , 'foo' , 1 ]); => false

Checks if the given value type is number.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.number( 42 ); => true is.number( NaN ); => false is.not.number( '42' ); => true is.all.number( 'foo' , 1 ); => false is.any.number({}, 2 ); => true is.all.number([ 42 , 'foo' , 1 ]); => false

Checks if the given value type is object.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.object({ foo : 'bar' }); => true is.object(toString); => true is.not.object( 'foo' ); => true is.all.object({}, 1 ); => false is.any.object({}, 2 ); => true is.all.object([{}, new Object ()]); => true

Checks if the given value type is pure json object.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.json({ foo : 'bar' }); => true is.json(toString); => false is.not.json([]); => true is.all.json({}, 1 ); => false is.any.json({}, 2 ); => true is.all.json([{}, { foo : 'bar' }]); => true

Checks if the given value type is RegExp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.regexp( /test/ ); => true is.not.regexp([ 'foo' ]); => true is.all.regexp( /test/ , 1 ); => false is.any.regexp( new RegExp ( 'ab+c' ), 2 ); => true is.all.regexp([{}, /test/]); => false

Checks if the given value type is string.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.string( 'foo' ); => true is.not.string([ 'foo' ]); => true is.all.string( 'foo' , 1 ); => false is.any.string( 'foo' , 2 ); => true is.all.string([{}, 'foo' ]); => false

Checks if the given value type is char.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.char( 'f' ); => true is.not.char([ 'foo' ]); => true is.all.char( 'f' , 1 ); => false is.any.char( 'f' , 2 ); => true is.all.char([ 'f' , 'o' , 'o' ]); => true

Checks if the given value type is undefined.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.undefined( undefined ); => true is.not.undefined( null ); => true is.all.undefined( undefined , 1 ); => false is.any.undefined( undefined , 2 ); => true is.all.undefined([{}, undefined ]); => false

Checks if the given value types are same type.

interface: not

is.sameType( 42 , 7 ); => true is.sameType( 42 , '7' ); => false is.not.sameType( 42 , 7 ); => false

Checks if the given object is window object.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.windowObject( window ); => true is.windowObject({ nope : 'nope' }); => false is.not.windowObject({}); => true is.all.windowObject( window , { nope : 'nope' }); => false is.any.windowObject( window , { nope : 'nope' }); => true is.all.windowObject([ window , { nope : 'nope' }]); => false

Presence checks

Checks if the given value is empty.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.empty({}); => true is.empty([]); => true is.empty( '' ); => true is.not.empty([ 'foo' ]); => true is.all.empty( '' , {}, [ 'foo' ]); => false is.any.empty([], 42 ); => true is.all.empty([{}, 'foo' ]); => false

Checks if the given value is existy. (not null or undefined)

interfaces: not, all, any

is.existy({}); => true is.existy( null ); => false is.not.existy( undefined ); => true is.all.existy( null , [ 'foo' ]); => false is.any.existy( undefined , 42 ); => true is.all.existy([{}, 'foo' ]); => true

Checks if the given value is truthy. (existy and not false)

interfaces: not, all, any

is.truthy( true ); => true is.truthy( null ); => false is.not.truthy( false ); => true is.all.truthy( null , true ); => false is.any.truthy( undefined , true ); => true is.all.truthy([{}, true ]); => true

Checks if the given value is falsy.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.falsy( false ); => true is.falsy( null ); => true is.not.falsy( true ); => true is.all.falsy( null , false ); => true is.any.falsy( undefined , true ); => true is.all.falsy([ false , true , undefined ]); => false

Checks if the given value is space.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.space( ' ' ); => true is.space( 'foo' ); => false is.not.space( true ); => true is.all.space( ' ' , 'foo' ); => false is.any.space( ' ' , true ); => true is.all.space([ ' ' , 'foo' , undefined ]); => false

RegExp checks

Checks if the given value matches url regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.url( 'http://www.test.com' ); => true is.url( 'foo' ); => false is.not.url( true ); => true is.all.url( 'http://www.test.com' , 'foo' ); => false is.any.url( 'http://www.test.com' , true ); => true is.all.url([ 'http://www.test.com' , 'foo' , undefined ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches email regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.email( 'test@test.com' ); => true is.email( 'foo' ); => false is.not.email( 'foo' ); => true is.all.email( 'test@test.com' , 'foo' ); => false is.any.email( 'test@test.com' , 'foo' ); => true is.all.email([ 'test@test.com' , 'foo' , undefined ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches credit card regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.creditCard( 378282246310005 ); => true is.creditCard( 123 ); => false is.not.creditCard( 123 ); => true is.all.creditCard( 378282246310005 , 123 ); => false is.any.creditCard( 378282246310005 , 123 ); => true is.all.creditCard([ 378282246310005 , 123 , undefined ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches alpha numeric regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.alphaNumeric( 'alphaNu3er1k' ); => true is.alphaNumeric( '*?' ); => false is.not.alphaNumeric( '*?' ); => true is.all.alphaNumeric( 'alphaNu3er1k' , '*?' ); => false is.any.alphaNumeric( 'alphaNu3er1k' , '*?' ); => true is.all.alphaNumeric([ 'alphaNu3er1k' , '*?' ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches time string regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.timeString( '13:45:30' ); => true is.timeString( '90:90:90' ); => false is.not.timeString( '90:90:90' ); => true is.all.timeString( '13:45:30' , '90:90:90' ); => false is.any.timeString( '13:45:30' , '90:90:90' ); => true is.all.timeString([ '13:45:30' , '90:90:90' ]); => false

interfaces: not, all, any

is.dateString( '11/11/2011' ); => true is.dateString( '10-21-2012' ); => true is.dateString( '90/11/2011' ); => false is.not.dateString( '90/11/2011' ); => true is.all.dateString( '11/11/2011' , '90/11/2011' ); => false is.any.dateString( '11-11-2011' , '90/11/2011' ); => true is.all.dateString([ '11/11/2011' , '90/11/2011' ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches US zip code regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.usZipCode( '02201-1020' ); => true is.usZipCode( '123' ); => false is.not.usZipCode( '123' ); => true is.all.usZipCode( '02201-1020' , '123' ); => false is.any.usZipCode( '02201-1020' , '123' ); => true is.all.usZipCode([ '02201-1020' , '123' ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches Canada postal code regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.caPostalCode( 'L8V3Y1' ); => true is.caPostalCode( 'L8V 3Y1' ); => true is.caPostalCode( '123' ); => false is.not.caPostalCode( '123' ); => true is.all.caPostalCode( 'L8V3Y1' , '123' ); => false is.any.caPostalCode( 'L8V3Y1' , '123' ); => true is.all.caPostalCode([ 'L8V3Y1' , '123' ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches UK post code regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.ukPostCode( 'B184BJ' ); => true is.ukPostCode( '123' ); => false is.not.ukPostCode( '123' ); => true is.all.ukPostCode( 'B184BJ' , '123' ); => false is.any.ukPostCode( 'B184BJ' , '123' ); => true is.all.ukPostCode([ 'B184BJ' , '123' ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches North American numbering plan phone regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.nanpPhone( '609-555-0175' ); => true is.nanpPhone( '123' ); => false is.not.nanpPhone( '123' ); => true is.all.nanpPhone( '609-555-0175' , '123' ); => false is.any.nanpPhone( '609-555-0175' , '123' ); => true is.all.nanpPhone([ '609-555-0175' , '123' ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches extensible provisioning protocol phone regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.eppPhone( '+90.2322456789' ); => true is.eppPhone( '123' ); => false is.not.eppPhone( '123' ); => true is.all.eppPhone( '+90.2322456789' , '123' ); => false is.any.eppPhone( '+90.2322456789' , '123' ); => true is.all.eppPhone([ '+90.2322456789' , '123' ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches social security number regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.socialSecurityNumber( '017-90-7890' ); => true is.socialSecurityNumber( '017907890' ); => true is.socialSecurityNumber( '123' ); => false is.not.socialSecurityNumber( '123' ); => true is.all.socialSecurityNumber( '017-90-7890' , '123' ); => false is.any.socialSecurityNumber( '017907890' , '123' ); => true is.all.socialSecurityNumber([ '017-90-7890' , '123' ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches affirmative regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.affirmative( 'yes' ); => true is.affirmative( 'no' ); => false is.not.affirmative( 'no' ); => true is.all.affirmative( 'yes' , 'no' ); => false is.any.affirmative( 'yes' , 'no' ); => true is.all.affirmative([ 'yes' , 'y' , 'true' , 't' , 'ok' , 'okay' ]); => true

Checks if the given value matches hexadecimal regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.hexadecimal( 'f0f0f0' ); => true is.hexadecimal( '0xf0f0f0' ); => true is.hexadecimal( 2.5 ); => false is.not.hexadecimal( 'string' ); => true is.all.hexadecimal( 'ff' , 'f50' ); => true is.any.hexadecimal( '0xff5500' , true ); => true is.all.hexadecimal([ 'fff' , '333' , 'f50' ]); => true

Checks if the given value matches hexcolor regexp.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.hexColor( '#333' ); => true is.hexColor( '#3333' ); => false is.not.hexColor( 0.5 ); => true is.all.hexColor( 'fff' , 'f50' ); => true is.any.hexColor( 'ff5500' , 0.5 ); => false is.all.hexColor([ 'fff' , '333' , 'f50' ]); => true

Checks if the given value matches ip regexp

interfaces: not, all, any

is.ip( '198.156.23.5' ); => true is.ip( '1.2..5' ); => false is.not.ip( '8:::::::7' ); => true is.all.ip( '0:1::4:ff5:54:987:C' , '123.123.123.123' ); => true is.any.ip( '123.8.4.3' , '0.0.0.0' ); => true is.all.ip([ '123.123.23.12' , 'A:B:C:D:E:F:0:0' ]); => true

Checks if the given value matches ipv4 regexp

interfaces: not, all, any

is.ipv4( '198.12.3.142' ); => true is.ipv4( '1.2..5' ); => false is.not.ipv4( '8:::::::7' ); => true is.all.ipv4( '198.12.3.142' , '123.123.123.123' ); => true is.any.ipv4( '255.255.255.255' , '850..1.4' ); => true is.all.ipv4([ '198.12.3.142' , '1.2.3' ]); => false

Checks if the given value matches ipv6 regexp

interfaces: not, all, any

is.ipv6( '2001:DB8:0:0:1::1' ); => true is.ipv6( '985.12.3.4' ); => true is.not.ipv6( '8:::::::7' ); => true is.all.ipv6( '2001:DB8:0:0:1::1' , '1:50:198:2::1:2:8' ); => true is.any.ipv6( '255.255.255.255' , '2001:DB8:0:0:1::1' ); => true is.all.ipv6([ '2001:DB8:0:0:1::1' , '1.2.3' ]); => false

String checks

Checks if the given string contains a substring.

interface: not

is.include( 'Some text goes here' , 'text' ); => true is.include( 'test' , 'text' ); => false is.not.include( 'test' , 'text' ); => true

Checks if the given string is UPPERCASE.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.upperCase( 'YEAP' ); => true is.upperCase( 'nope' ); => false is.not.upperCase( 'Nope' ); => true is.all.upperCase( 'YEAP' , 'nope' ); => false is.any.upperCase( 'YEAP' , 'nope' ); => true is.all.upperCase([ 'YEAP' , 'ALL UPPERCASE' ]); => true

Checks if the given string is lowercase.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.lowerCase( 'yeap' ); => true is.lowerCase( 'NOPE' ); => false is.not.lowerCase( 'Nope' ); => true is.all.lowerCase( 'yeap' , 'NOPE' ); => false is.any.lowerCase( 'yeap' , 'NOPE' ); => true is.all.lowerCase([ 'yeap' , 'all lowercase' ]); => true

Checks if the given string starts with substring.

interface: not

is.startWith( 'yeap' , 'ye' ); => true is.startWith( 'nope' , 'ye' ); => false is.not.startWith( 'nope not that' , 'not' ); => true

Checks if the given string ends with substring.

interfaces: not

is.endWith( 'yeap' , 'ap' ); => true is.endWith( 'nope' , 'no' ); => false is.not.endWith( 'nope not that' , 'not' ); => true is.endWith( 'yeap that one' , 'one' ); => true

Checks if the given string is capitalized.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.capitalized( 'Yeap' ); => true is.capitalized( 'nope' ); => false is.not.capitalized( 'nope not capitalized' ); => true is.not.capitalized( 'nope Capitalized' ); => true is.all.capitalized( 'Yeap' , 'All' , 'Capitalized' ); => true is.any.capitalized( 'Yeap' , 'some' , 'Capitalized' ); => true is.all.capitalized([ 'Nope' , 'not' ]); => false

Checks if the given string is palindrome.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.palindrome( 'testset' ); => true is.palindrome( 'A man, a plan, a canal - Panama!' ); => true is.palindrome( 'nope' ); => false is.not.palindrome( 'nope not palindrome' ); => true is.not.palindrome( 'tt' ); => false is.all.palindrome( 'testset' , 'tt' ); => true is.any.palindrome( 'Yeap' , 'some' , 'testset' ); => true is.all.palindrome([ 'Nope' , 'testset' ]); => false

Arithmetic checks

Checks if the given values are equal.

interfaces: not

is.equal( 42 , 40 + 2 ); => true is.equal( 'yeap' , 'yeap' ); => true is.equal( true , true ); => true is.not.equal( 'yeap' , 'nope' ); => true

Checks if the given value is even.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.even( 42 ); => true is.not.even( 41 ); => true is.all.even( 40 , 42 , 44 ); => true is.any.even( 39 , 42 , 43 ); => true is.all.even([ 40 , 42 , 43 ]); => false

Checks if the given value is odd.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.odd( 41 ); => true is.not.odd( 42 ); => true is.all.odd( 39 , 41 , 43 ); => true is.any.odd( 39 , 42 , 44 ); => true is.all.odd([ 40 , 42 , 43 ]); => false

Checks if the given value is positive.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.positive( 41 ); => true is.not.positive( -42 ); => true is.all.positive( 39 , 41 , 43 ); => true is.any.positive( -39 , 42 , -44 ); => true is.all.positive([ 40 , 42 , -43 ]); => false

Checks if the given value is negative.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.negative( -41 ); => true is.not.negative( 42 ); => true is.all.negative( -39 , -41 , -43 ); => true is.any.negative( -39 , 42 , 44 ); => true is.all.negative([ 40 , 42 , -43 ]); => false

Checks if the given value is above minimum value.

interface: not

is.above( 41 , 30 ); => true is.not.above( 42 , 50 ); => true

Checks if the given value is under maximum value.

interface: not

is.under( 30 , 35 ); => true is.not.under( 42 , 30 ); => true

Checks if the given value is within minimum and maximum values.

interface: not

is.within( 30 , 20 , 40 ); => true is.not.within( 40 , 30 , 35 ); => true

Checks if the given value is decimal.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.decimal( 41.5 ); => true is.not.decimal( 42 ); => true is.all.decimal( 39.5 , 41.5 , -43.5 ); => true is.any.decimal( -39 , 42.5 , 44 ); => true is.all.decimal([ 40 , 42.5 , -43 ]); => false

Checks if the given value is integer.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.integer( 41 ); => true is.not.integer( 42.5 ); => true is.all.integer( 39 , 41 , -43 ); => true is.any.integer( -39 , 42.5 , 44 ); => true is.all.integer([ 40 , 42.5 , -43 ]); => false

Checks if the given value is finite.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.finite( 41 ); => true is.not.finite( 42 / 0 ); => true is.all.finite( 39 , 41 , -43 ); => true is.any.finite( -39 , Infinity , 44 ); => true is.all.finite([ Infinity , - Infinity , 42.5 ]); => false

Checks if the given value is infinite.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.infinite( Infinity ); => true is.not.infinite( 42 ); => true is.all.infinite( Infinity , - Infinity , -43 / 0 ); => true is.any.infinite( -39 , Infinity , 44 ); => true is.all.infinite([ Infinity , - Infinity , 42.5 ]); => false

Object checks

Checks if objects' property count is equal to given count.

interface: not

is.propertyCount({ this : 'is' , 'sample' : object}, 2 ); => true is.propertyCount({ this : 'is' , 'sample' : object}, 3 ); => false is.not.propertyCount({}, 2 ); => true

Checks if the given property is defined on object.

interface: not

is.propertyDefined({ yeap : 'yeap' }, 'yeap' ); => true is.propertyDefined({ yeap : 'yeap' }, 'nope' ); => false is.not.propertyDefined({}, 'nope' ); => true

Array checks

Checks if the given item is in array?

interface: not

is.inArray( 2 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); => true is.inArray( 4 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); => false is.not.inArray( 4 , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); => true

Checks if the given array is sorted. Sign is optional parameter.

interfaces: not, all, any

is.sorted([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); => true is.sorted([ 1 , 2 , 4 , 3 ]); => false is.sorted([ 1 , 1 , 2 , 2 ], '>=' ); => true is.sorted([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ], '>' ); => true is.sorted([ 4 , 3 , 3 , 1 ], '<=' ); => true is.sorted([ 4 , 3 , 2 , 1 ], '<' ); => true is.sorted([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 3 ], '>' ); => false is.not.sorted([ 5 , 4 , 3 ]); => true is.not.sorted([ 5 , 4 , 3 ], '<' ); => false is.all.sorted([ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ]); => true is.any.sorted([ 1 , 2 ], [ 5 , 4 ]); => true is.all.sorted([[ 1 , 2 ], [ 5 , 4 ]]); => false

Environment checks

Environment checks are not available as node module.

Checks if current browser is ie. Parameter is optional version range (or number) of browser.

interface: not

is.ie(); => true if current browser is ie is.not.ie(); => false if current browser is ie is.ie( 10 ); => true if current version of ie is 10 is.ie( '>=10' ); => true if current version of ie is greater than or equal to 10 is.not.ie( '<9' ); => true if current version of ie is not less than 9

Checks if current browser is chrome. Parameter is optional version range (or number) of browser.

interface: not

is.chrome(); => true if current browser is chrome is.not.chrome(); => false if current browser is chrome is.chrome( 50 ); => true if current version of chrome is 50 is.chrome( '>=40' ); => true if current version of chrome is greater than or equal to 40 is.not.chrome( '<30' ); => true if current version of chrome is not less than 30

Checks if current browser is firefox. Parameter is optional version range (or number) of browser.

interface: not

is.firefox(); => true if current browser is firefox is.not.firefox(); => false if current browser is firefox is.firefox( 41 ); => true if current version of firefox is 41 is.firefox( '>=40' ); => true if current version of firefox is greater than or equal to 40 is.not.firefox( '<30' ); => true if current version of firefox is not less than 30

Checks if current browser is edge. Parameter is optional version range (or number) of browser.

interface: not

is.edge(); => true if current browser is edge is.not.edge(); => false if current browser is edge is.edge( 13 ); => true if current version of edge is 13 is.edge( '>=12' ); => true if current version of edge is greater than or equal to 12 is.not.edge( '<13' ); => true if current version of edge is not less than 13

Checks if current browser is opera. Parameter is optional version range (or number) of browser.

interface: not

is.opera(); => true if current browser is opera is.not.opera(); => false if current browser is opera is.opera( 36 ); => true if current version of opera is 36 is.opera( '>=35' ); => true if current version of opera is greater than or equal to 35 is.not.opera( '<20' ); => true if current version of opera is not less than 20

Checks if current browser is safari. Parameter is optional version range (or number) of browser.

interface: not

is.safari(); => true if current browser is safari is.not.safari(); => false if current browser is safari is.safari( 9 ); => true if current version of safari is 9 is.safari( '>=8' ); => true if current version of safari is greater than or equal to 8 is.not.safari( '<7' ); => true if current version of safari is not less than 7

Checks if current browser is phantomjs. Parameter is optional version range (or number) of browser.

interface: not

is.phantom(); => true if current browser is phantomjs is.not.phantom(); => false if current browser is phantomjs is.phantom( 2 ); => true if current version of phantom is 2 is.phantom( '>=1' ); => true if current version of phantomjs is greater than or equal to 1 is.not.phantom( '<2' ); => true if current version of phantomjs is not less than 2

Checks if current device has ios.

interface: not

is.ios(); => true if current device is iPhone, iPad or iPod is.not.ios(); => true if current device is not iPhone, iPad or iPod

Checks if current device is iPhone. Parameter is optional version range (or number) of browser.

interface: not

is.iphone(); => true if current device is iPhone is.not.iphone(); => true if current device is not iPhone is.iphone( 9 ); => true if current version of iPhone is 9 is.iphone( '>=7' ); => true if current version of iPhone is greater than or equal to 7 is.not.iphone( '<8' ); => true if current version of iPhone is not less than 8

Checks if current device is iPad.

interface: not

is.ipad(); => true if current device is iPad is.not.ipad(); => true if current device is not iPad is.ipad( 9 ); => true if current version of iPad is 9 is.ipad( '>=7' ); => true if current version of iPad is greater than or equal to 7 is.not.ipad( '<8' ); => true if current version of iPad is not less than 8

Checks if current device is iPod.

interface: not

is.ipod(); => true if current device is iPod is.not.ipod(); => true if current device is not iPod is.ipod( 7 ); => true if current version of iPod is 7 is.ipod( '>=5' ); => true if current version of iPod is greater than or equal to 5 is.not.ipod( '<5' ); => true if current version of iPod is not less than 5

Checks if current device has Android.

interface: not

is.android(); => true if current device has Android OS is.not.android(); => true if current device has not Android OS

Checks if current device is Android phone.

interface: not

is.androidPhone(); => true if current device is Android phone is.not.androidPhone(); => true if current device is not Android phone

Checks if current device is Android tablet.

interface: not

is.androidTablet(); => true if current device is Android tablet is.not.androidTablet(); => true if current device is not Android tablet

Checks if current device is Blackberry.

interface: not

is.blackberry(); => true if current device is Blackberry is.not.blackberry(); => true if current device is not Blackberry

Checks if current device is Windows phone.

interface: not

is.windowsPhone(); => true if current device is Windows phone is.not.windowsPhone(); => true if current device is not Windows Phone

Checks if current device is Windows tablet.

interface: not

is.windowsTablet(); => true if current device is Windows tablet is.not.windowsTablet(); => true if current device is not Windows tablet

Checks if current OS is Windows.

interface: not

is.windows(); => true if current OS is Windows is.not.windows(); => true if current OS is not Windows

Checks if current OS is Mac OS X.

interface: not

is.mac(); => true if current OS is Mac OS X is.not.mac(); => true if current OS is not Mac OS X

Checks if current OS is linux.

interface: not

is.linux(); => true if current OS is linux is.not.linux(); => true if current OS is not linux

Checks if current device is desktop.

interface: not

is.desktop(); => true if current device is desktop is.not.desktop(); => true if current device is not desktop

Checks if current device is mobile.

interface: not iPhone, iPod, Android Phone, Windows Phone, Blackberry.

is.mobile(); => true if current device is mobile is.not.mobile(); => true if current device is not mobile

Checks if current device is tablet.

interface: not iPad, Android Tablet, Windows Tablet

is.tablet(); => true if current device is tablet is.not.tablet(); => true if current device is not tablet

Checks if current device is online.

interface: not

is.online(); => true if current device is online is.not.online(); => true if current device is not online

Checks if current device is offline.

interface: not

is.offline(); => true if current device is offline is.not.offline(); => true if current device is not offline

Checks if current device supports touch.

interface: not

is.touchDevice(); => true if current device supports touch is.not.touchDevice(); => true if current device does not support touch

Time checks

interfaces: not, all, any

var today = new Date (); is.today(today); => true var yesterday = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() - 1 )); is.today(yesterday); => false is.not.today(yesterday); => true is.all.today(today, today); => true is.any.today(today, yesterday); => true is.all.today([today, yesterday]); => false

interfaces: not, all, any

var today = new Date (); is.yesterday(today); => false var yesterday = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() - 1 )); is.yesterday(yesterday); => true is.not.yesterday(today); => true is.all.yesterday(yesterday, today); => false is.any.yesterday(today, yesterday); => true is.all.yesterday([today, yesterday]); => false

interfaces: not, all, any

var today = new Date (); is.tomorrow(today); => false var tomorrow = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() + 1 )); is.tomorrow(tomorrow); => true is.not.tomorrow(today); => true is.all.tomorrow(tomorrow, today); => false is.any.tomorrow(today, tomorrow); => true is.all.tomorrow([today, tomorrow]); => false

interfaces: not, all, any

var yesterday = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() - 1 )); var tomorrow = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() + 1 )); is.past(yesterday); => true is.past(tomorrow); => false is.not.past(tomorrow); => true is.all.past(tomorrow, yesterday); => false is.any.past(yesterday, tomorrow); => true is.all.past([yesterday, tomorrow]); => false

interfaces: not, all, any

var yesterday = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() - 1 )); var tomorrow = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() + 1 )); is.future(yesterday); => false is.future(tomorrow); => true is.not.future(yesterday); => true is.all.future(tomorrow, yesterday); => false is.any.future(yesterday, tomorrow); => true is.all.future([yesterday, tomorrow]); => false

interface: not

var mondayObj = new Date ( '01/26/2015' ); var tuesdayObj = new Date ( '01/27/2015' ); is.day(mondayObj, 'monday' ); => true is.day(mondayObj, 'tuesday' ); => false is.not.day(mondayObj, 'tuesday' ); => true

interface: not

var januaryObj = new Date ( '01/26/2015' ); var februaryObj = new Date ( '02/26/2015' ); is.month(januaryObj, 'january' ); => true is.month(februaryObj, 'january' ); => false is.not.month(februaryObj, 'january' ); => true

interface: not

var year2015 = new Date ( '01/26/2015' ); var year2016 = new Date ( '01/26/2016' ); is.year(year2015, 2015 ); => true is.year(year2016, 2015 ); => false is.not.year(year2016, 2015 ); => true

Checks if the given year number is a leap year

interfaces: not, all, any

is.leapYear( 2016 ); => true is.leapYear( 2015 ); => false is.not.leapYear( 2015 ); => true is.all.leapYear( 2015 , 2016 ); => false is.any.leapYear( 2015 , 2016 ); => true is.all.leapYear([ 2016 , 2080 ]); => true

interfaces: not, all, any

var monday = new Date ( '01/26/2015' ); var sunday = new Date ( '01/25/2015' ); var saturday = new Date ( '01/24/2015' ); is.weekend(sunday); => true is.weekend(monday); => false is.not.weekend(monday); => true is.all.weekend(sunday, saturday); => true is.any.weekend(sunday, saturday, monday); => true is.all.weekend([sunday, saturday, monday]); => false

interfaces: not, all, any

var monday = new Date ( '01/26/2015' ); var sunday = new Date ( '01/25/2015' ); var saturday = new Date ( '01/24/2015' ); is.weekday(monday); => true is.weekday(sunday); => false is.not.weekday(sunday); => true is.all.weekday(monday, saturday); => false is.any.weekday(sunday, saturday, monday); => true is.all.weekday([sunday, saturday, monday]); => false

interface: not

var saturday = new Date ( '01/24/2015' ); var sunday = new Date ( '01/25/2015' ); var monday = new Date ( '01/26/2015' ); is.inDateRange(sunday, saturday, monday); => true is.inDateRange(saturday, sunday, monday); => false is.not.inDateRange(saturday, sunday, monday); => true

interface: not

var twoDaysAgo = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() - 2 )); var nineDaysAgo = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() - 9 )); is.inLastWeek(twoDaysAgo); => true is.inLastWeek(nineDaysAgo); => false is.not.inLastWeek(nineDaysAgo); => true

interface: not

var tenDaysAgo = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() - 10 )); var fortyDaysAgo = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() - 40 )); is.inLastMonth(tenDaysAgo); => true is.inLastMonth(fortyDaysAgo); => false is.not.inLastMonth(fortyDaysAgo); => true

interface: not

var twoMonthsAgo = new Date ( new Date ().setMonth( new Date ().getMonth() - 2 )); var thirteenMonthsAgo = new Date ( new Date ().setMonth( new Date ().getMonth() - 13 )); is.inLastYear(twoMonthsAgo); => true is.inLastYear(thirteenMonthsAgo); => false is.not.inLastYear(thirteenMonthsAgo); => true

interface: not

var twoDaysLater = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() + 2 )); var nineDaysLater = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() + 9 )); is.inNextWeek(twoDaysLater); => true is.inNextWeek(nineDaysLater); => false is.not.inNextWeek(nineDaysLater); => true

interface: not

var tenDaysLater = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() + 10 )); var fortyDaysLater = new Date ( new Date ().setDate( new Date ().getDate() + 40 )); is.inNextMonth(tenDaysLater); => true is.inNextMonth(fortyDaysLater); => false is.not.inNextMonth(fortyDaysLater); => true

interface: not

var twoMonthsLater = new Date ( new Date ().setMonth( new Date ().getMonth() + 2 )); var thirteenMonthsLater = new Date ( new Date ().setMonth( new Date ().getMonth() + 13 )); is.inNextYear(twoMonthsLater); => true is.inNextYear(thirteenMonthsLater); => false is.not.inNextYear(thirteenMonthsLater); => true

interface: not

var firstQuarter = new Date ( '01/26/2015' ); var secondQuarter = new Date ( '05/26/2015' ); is.quarterOfYear(firstQuarter, 1 ); => true is.quarterOfYear(secondQuarter, 1 ); => false is.not.quarterOfYear(secondQuarter, 1 ); => true

interface: not

var january1 = new Date ( '01/01/2015' ); var june1 = new Date ( '06/01/2015' ); is.dayLightSavingTime(june1); => true is.dayLightSavingTime(january1); => false is.not.dayLightSavingTime(january1); => true

Configuration methods

Change namespace of library to prevent name collisions.

var customName = is.setNamespace(); customName.odd( 3 ); => true

Override RegExps if you think they suck.