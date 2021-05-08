is2
is2 is a type-checking module for JavaScript to test values. Is does not throw
exceptions and every function only returns true or false. Use is2 to validate
types in your node.js code. Every function in is2 returns either true of false.
Installation
To install is2, type:
$ npm install is2
Usage
const is = require('is2');
console.log(`1===1 is: ${is.equal(true, 1===1)}`);
console.log(`10 is a positive number: ${is.positiveNumber(10)}`);
console.log(`11 is an odd number: ${is.oddNumber(11)}`);
API
Each function returns true or false. The names after the '-' are aliases, which
provide brevity.
Environment:
- is.browser()
- is.defined(val) - is.def
- is.nodejs() - is.node()
- is.undefined(val) - is.udef, is.undef
Types:
- is.array(val) - is.ary, is.arry
- is.arrayLike(val) - is.arryLike, is.aryLike, is.arrLike
- is.arguments(val) - is.args
- is.boolean(val) - is.bool
- is.buffer(val) - is.buf, is.buff
- is.date(val)
- is.error(val) - is.err
- is.false(val)
- is.function(val) - is.funct, is.fun
- is.mongoId - is.objectId, is.objId
- is.null(val)
- is.nullOrUndefined(val) - is.nullOrUndef
- is.number(val) - is.num
- is.object(val) - is.obj
- is.regExp(val) - is.regexp, is.re
- is.string(val) - is.str
- is.true(val)
- is.uuid(val)
Relationships:
- is.equal(val, other) - is.eq, is.objEquals
- is.hosted(val, host)
- is.instanceOf(val, constructor) - is.instOf, is.instanceof
- is.matching(val1, val2 [, val3, ...]) - is.match : true if the first arument
is strictly equal to any of the subsequent args.
- is.objectInstanceof(obj, objType) - is.instOf, is.instanceOf, is.objInstOf, is.objectInstanceOf
- is.type(val, type) - is.a
- is.enumerator(val, array) - is.enum, is.inArray
Object State:
- is.empty(val)
- is.emptyArguments(val) - is.emptyArgs, is.noArgs
- is.emptyArray(val) - is.emptyArry, is.emptyAry, is.emptyArray
- is.emptyArrayLike(val) - is.emptyArrLike
- is.emptyString(val) - is.emptyStr
- is.nonEmptyArray(val) - is.nonEmptyArry, is.nonEmptyAry
- is.nonEmptyObject(val) - is.nonEmptyObj
- is.emptyObject(val) - is.emptyObj
- is.nonEmptyString(val) - is.nonEmptyStr
Numeric Types within Number:
- is.even(val) - is.evenNum, is.evenNumber
- is.decimal(val) - is.decNum, is.dec
- is.integer(val) - is.int
- is.notANumber(val) - is.nan, is.notANum
- is.odd(val) - is.oddNum, is.oddNumber
Numeric Type and State:
- is.positiveNumber(val) - is.pos, is.positive, is.posNum, is.positiveNum
- is.negativeNumber(val) - is.neg, is.negNum, is.negativeNum, is.negativeNumber
- is.negativeInteger(val) - is.negativeInt, is.negInt
- is.positiveInteger(val) - is.posInt, is.positiveInt
Numeric Relationship:
- is.divisibleBy(val, other) - is.divisBy, is.divBy
- is.greaterOrEqualTo(val, other) - is.ge, is.greaterOrEqual
- is.greaterThan(val, other) - is.gt
- is.lessThanOrEqualTo(val, other) - is.lessThanOrEq, is.lessThanOrEqual, is.le
- is.lessThan(val, other) - is.lt
- is.maximum(val, array) - is.max
- is.minimum(val, array) - is.min
- is.withIn(val, start, finish) - is.within
- is.prettyClose(val, comp, precision) - is.closish, is.near
Networking:
- is.dnsAddress(val) - is.dnsAddr, is.dns
- is.emailAddress(val) - is.email, is.emailAddr
- is.ipv4Address(val) - is.ipv4, is.ipv4Addr
- is.ipv6Address(val) - is.ipv6, is.ipv6Addr
- is.ipAddress(val) - is.ip, is.ipAddr
- is.hostAddress(val) - is.host = is.hostIp = is.hostAddr
- is.port(val)
- is.systemPort(val) - is.sysPort
- is.url(val) - is.uri
- is.userPort(val)
Credit Cards:
- is.creditCardNumber(str) - is.creditCard, is.creditCardNum
- is.americanExpressCardNumber(str) - is.amexCardNum, is.amexCard
- is.chinaUnionPayCardNumber(str) - is.chinaUnionPayCard, is.chinaUnion
- is.dankortCardNumber(str) - is.dankortCard, is.dankort
- is.dinersClubCarteBlancheCardNumber(str) - is.dinersClubCarteBlancheCard,
is.dinersClubCB
- is.dinersClubInternationalCardNumber(str) - is.dinersClubInternationalCard,
is.dinersClubInt
- is.dinersClubUSACanadaCardNumber(str) - is.dinersClubUSACanCard, is.dinersClub
- is.discoverCardNumber(str) - is.discoverCard, is.discover
- is.instaPaymentCardNumber(str) - is.instaPayment
- is.jcbCardNumber(str) - is.jcbCard, is.jcb
- is.laserCardNumber(str) - is.laserCard, is.laser
- is.maestroCardNumber(str) - is.maestroCard, is.maestro
- is.masterCardCardNumber - is.masterCardCard, is.masterCard
- is.visaCardNumber(str) - is.visaCard, is.visa
- is.visaElectronCardNumber(str) - is.visaElectronCard, is.visaElectron
Personal information:
- is.streetAddress(str) - is.street, is.address
- is.zipCode(str) - is.zip
- is.phoneNumber(str) - is.phone
License
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013,2014 Edmond Meinfelder
Copyright (c) 2011 Enrico Marino
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of
this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in
the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to
use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of
the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so,
subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR
COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER
IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN
CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.