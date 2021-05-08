openbase logo
is2

is2

by Edmond Meinfelder
2.0.7 (see all)

A type-checking module for node.js to test values and types. Does not throw exceptions.

Readme

is2

is2 is a type-checking module for JavaScript to test values. Is does not throw exceptions and every function only returns true or false. Use is2 to validate types in your node.js code. Every function in is2 returns either true of false.

Installation

To install is2, type:

$ npm install is2

Usage

const is = require('is2');

console.log(`1===1 is: ${is.equal(true, 1===1)}`);
console.log(`10 is a positive number: ${is.positiveNumber(10)}`);
console.log(`11 is an odd number: ${is.oddNumber(11)}`);

API

Each function returns true or false. The names after the '-' are aliases, which provide brevity.

Environment:

  • is.browser()
  • is.defined(val) - is.def
  • is.nodejs() - is.node()
  • is.undefined(val) - is.udef, is.undef

Types:

  • is.array(val) - is.ary, is.arry
  • is.arrayLike(val) - is.arryLike, is.aryLike, is.arrLike
  • is.arguments(val) - is.args
  • is.boolean(val) - is.bool
  • is.buffer(val) - is.buf, is.buff
  • is.date(val)
  • is.error(val) - is.err
  • is.false(val)
  • is.function(val) - is.funct, is.fun
  • is.mongoId - is.objectId, is.objId
  • is.null(val)
  • is.nullOrUndefined(val) - is.nullOrUndef
  • is.number(val) - is.num
  • is.object(val) - is.obj
  • is.regExp(val) - is.regexp, is.re
  • is.string(val) - is.str
  • is.true(val)
  • is.uuid(val)

Relationships:

  • is.equal(val, other) - is.eq, is.objEquals
  • is.hosted(val, host)
  • is.instanceOf(val, constructor) - is.instOf, is.instanceof
  • is.matching(val1, val2 [, val3, ...]) - is.match : true if the first arument is strictly equal to any of the subsequent args.
  • is.objectInstanceof(obj, objType) - is.instOf, is.instanceOf, is.objInstOf, is.objectInstanceOf
  • is.type(val, type) - is.a
  • is.enumerator(val, array) - is.enum, is.inArray

Object State:

  • is.empty(val)
  • is.emptyArguments(val) - is.emptyArgs, is.noArgs
  • is.emptyArray(val) - is.emptyArry, is.emptyAry, is.emptyArray
  • is.emptyArrayLike(val) - is.emptyArrLike
  • is.emptyString(val) - is.emptyStr
  • is.nonEmptyArray(val) - is.nonEmptyArry, is.nonEmptyAry
  • is.nonEmptyObject(val) - is.nonEmptyObj
  • is.emptyObject(val) - is.emptyObj
  • is.nonEmptyString(val) - is.nonEmptyStr

Numeric Types within Number:

  • is.even(val) - is.evenNum, is.evenNumber
  • is.decimal(val) - is.decNum, is.dec
  • is.integer(val) - is.int
  • is.notANumber(val) - is.nan, is.notANum
  • is.odd(val) - is.oddNum, is.oddNumber

Numeric Type and State:

  • is.positiveNumber(val) - is.pos, is.positive, is.posNum, is.positiveNum
  • is.negativeNumber(val) - is.neg, is.negNum, is.negativeNum, is.negativeNumber
  • is.negativeInteger(val) - is.negativeInt, is.negInt
  • is.positiveInteger(val) - is.posInt, is.positiveInt

Numeric Relationship:

  • is.divisibleBy(val, other) - is.divisBy, is.divBy
  • is.greaterOrEqualTo(val, other) - is.ge, is.greaterOrEqual
  • is.greaterThan(val, other) - is.gt
  • is.lessThanOrEqualTo(val, other) - is.lessThanOrEq, is.lessThanOrEqual, is.le
  • is.lessThan(val, other) - is.lt
  • is.maximum(val, array) - is.max
  • is.minimum(val, array) - is.min
  • is.withIn(val, start, finish) - is.within
  • is.prettyClose(val, comp, precision) - is.closish, is.near

Networking:

  • is.dnsAddress(val) - is.dnsAddr, is.dns
  • is.emailAddress(val) - is.email, is.emailAddr
  • is.ipv4Address(val) - is.ipv4, is.ipv4Addr
  • is.ipv6Address(val) - is.ipv6, is.ipv6Addr
  • is.ipAddress(val) - is.ip, is.ipAddr
  • is.hostAddress(val) - is.host = is.hostIp = is.hostAddr
  • is.port(val)
  • is.systemPort(val) - is.sysPort
  • is.url(val) - is.uri
  • is.userPort(val)

Credit Cards:

  • is.creditCardNumber(str) - is.creditCard, is.creditCardNum
  • is.americanExpressCardNumber(str) - is.amexCardNum, is.amexCard
  • is.chinaUnionPayCardNumber(str) - is.chinaUnionPayCard, is.chinaUnion
  • is.dankortCardNumber(str) - is.dankortCard, is.dankort
  • is.dinersClubCarteBlancheCardNumber(str) - is.dinersClubCarteBlancheCard, is.dinersClubCB
  • is.dinersClubInternationalCardNumber(str) - is.dinersClubInternationalCard, is.dinersClubInt
  • is.dinersClubUSACanadaCardNumber(str) - is.dinersClubUSACanCard, is.dinersClub
  • is.discoverCardNumber(str) - is.discoverCard, is.discover
  • is.instaPaymentCardNumber(str) - is.instaPayment
  • is.jcbCardNumber(str) - is.jcbCard, is.jcb
  • is.laserCardNumber(str) - is.laserCard, is.laser
  • is.maestroCardNumber(str) - is.maestroCard, is.maestro
  • is.masterCardCardNumber - is.masterCardCard, is.masterCard
  • is.visaCardNumber(str) - is.visaCard, is.visa
  • is.visaElectronCardNumber(str) - is.visaElectronCard, is.visaElectron

Personal information:

  • is.streetAddress(str) - is.street, is.address
  • is.zipCode(str) - is.zip
  • is.phoneNumber(str) - is.phone

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013,2014 Edmond Meinfelder Copyright (c) 2011 Enrico Marino

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

