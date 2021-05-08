is2

is2 is a type-checking module for JavaScript to test values. Is does not throw exceptions and every function only returns true or false. Use is2 to validate types in your node.js code. Every function in is2 returns either true of false.

Installation

To install is2, type:

$ npm install is2

Usage

const is = require ( 'is2' ); console .log( `1===1 is: ${is.equal( true , 1 === 1 )} ` ); console .log( `10 is a positive number: ${is.positiveNumber( 10 )} ` ); console .log( `11 is an odd number: ${is.oddNumber( 11 )} ` );

API

Each function returns true or false. The names after the '-' are aliases, which provide brevity.

Environment:

is.browser()

is.defined(val) - is.def

is.nodejs() - is.node()

is.undefined(val) - is.udef, is.undef

Types:

is.array(val) - is.ary, is.arry

is.arrayLike(val) - is.arryLike, is.aryLike, is.arrLike

is.arguments(val) - is.args

is.boolean(val) - is.bool

is.buffer(val) - is.buf, is.buff

is.date(val)

is.error(val) - is.err

is.false(val)

is.function(val) - is.funct, is.fun

is.mongoId - is.objectId, is.objId

is.null(val)

is.nullOrUndefined(val) - is.nullOrUndef

is.number(val) - is.num

is.object(val) - is.obj

is.regExp(val) - is.regexp, is.re

is.string(val) - is.str

is.true(val)

is.uuid(val)

Relationships:

is.equal(val, other) - is.eq, is.objEquals

is.hosted(val, host)

is.instanceOf(val, constructor) - is.instOf, is.instanceof

is.matching(val1, val2 [, val3, ...]) - is.match : true if the first arument is strictly equal to any of the subsequent args.

is.objectInstanceof(obj, objType) - is.instOf, is.instanceOf, is.objInstOf, is.objectInstanceOf

is.type(val, type) - is.a

is.enumerator(val, array) - is.enum, is.inArray

Object State:

is.empty(val)

is.emptyArguments(val) - is.emptyArgs, is.noArgs

is.emptyArray(val) - is.emptyArry, is.emptyAry, is.emptyArray

is.emptyArrayLike(val) - is.emptyArrLike

is.emptyString(val) - is.emptyStr

is.nonEmptyArray(val) - is.nonEmptyArry, is.nonEmptyAry

is.nonEmptyObject(val) - is.nonEmptyObj

is.emptyObject(val) - is.emptyObj

is.nonEmptyString(val) - is.nonEmptyStr

Numeric Types within Number:

is.even(val) - is.evenNum, is.evenNumber

is.decimal(val) - is.decNum, is.dec

is.integer(val) - is.int

is.notANumber(val) - is.nan, is.notANum

is.odd(val) - is.oddNum, is.oddNumber

Numeric Type and State:

is.positiveNumber(val) - is.pos, is.positive, is.posNum, is.positiveNum

is.negativeNumber(val) - is.neg, is.negNum, is.negativeNum, is.negativeNumber

is.negativeInteger(val) - is.negativeInt, is.negInt

is.positiveInteger(val) - is.posInt, is.positiveInt

Numeric Relationship:

is.divisibleBy(val, other) - is.divisBy, is.divBy

is.greaterOrEqualTo(val, other) - is.ge, is.greaterOrEqual

is.greaterThan(val, other) - is.gt

is.lessThanOrEqualTo(val, other) - is.lessThanOrEq, is.lessThanOrEqual, is.le

is.lessThan(val, other) - is.lt

is.maximum(val, array) - is.max

is.minimum(val, array) - is.min

is.withIn(val, start, finish) - is.within

is.prettyClose(val, comp, precision) - is.closish, is.near

Networking:

is.dnsAddress(val) - is.dnsAddr, is.dns

is.emailAddress(val) - is.email, is.emailAddr

is.ipv4Address(val) - is.ipv4, is.ipv4Addr

is.ipv6Address(val) - is.ipv6, is.ipv6Addr

is.ipAddress(val) - is.ip, is.ipAddr

is.hostAddress(val) - is.host = is.hostIp = is.hostAddr

is.port(val)

is.systemPort(val) - is.sysPort

is.url(val) - is.uri

is.userPort(val)

Credit Cards:

is.creditCardNumber(str) - is.creditCard, is.creditCardNum

is.americanExpressCardNumber(str) - is.amexCardNum, is.amexCard

is.chinaUnionPayCardNumber(str) - is.chinaUnionPayCard, is.chinaUnion

is.dankortCardNumber(str) - is.dankortCard, is.dankort

is.dinersClubCarteBlancheCardNumber(str) - is.dinersClubCarteBlancheCard, is.dinersClubCB

is.dinersClubInternationalCardNumber(str) - is.dinersClubInternationalCard, is.dinersClubInt

is.dinersClubUSACanadaCardNumber(str) - is.dinersClubUSACanCard, is.dinersClub

is.discoverCardNumber(str) - is.discoverCard, is.discover

is.instaPaymentCardNumber(str) - is.instaPayment

is.jcbCardNumber(str) - is.jcbCard, is.jcb

is.laserCardNumber(str) - is.laserCard, is.laser

is.maestroCardNumber(str) - is.maestroCard, is.maestro

is.masterCardCardNumber - is.masterCardCard, is.masterCard

is.visaCardNumber(str) - is.visaCard, is.visa

is.visaElectronCardNumber(str) - is.visaElectronCard, is.visaElectron

Personal information:

is.streetAddress(str) - is.street, is.address

is.zipCode(str) - is.zip

is.phoneNumber(str) - is.phone

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013,2014 Edmond Meinfelder Copyright (c) 2011 Enrico Marino

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.