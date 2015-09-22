openbase logo
iw

is-whitespace

by Jon Schlinkert
0.3.0 (see all)

Returns true if the value passed is all whitespace

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-whitespace NPM version Build Status

Returns true if the value passed is all whitespace.

Install with npm

$ npm i is-whitespace --save

Usage

var isWhitespace = require('is-whitespace');
console.log(isWhitespace('              '));
//=> true

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2014-2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on September 22, 2015.

