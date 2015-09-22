Returns true if the value passed is all whitespace.
Install with npm
$ npm i is-whitespace --save
var isWhitespace = require('is-whitespace');
console.log(isWhitespace(' '));
//=> true
true if the given string looks like a glob pattern. | homepage
true if the path appears to be relative. | homepage
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2014-2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.
This file was generated by verb-cli on September 22, 2015.