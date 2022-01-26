is What? 🙉

Very simple & small JS type check functions. It's fully TypeScript supported!

npm i is-what

Or for deno available at: "deno.land/x/is_what"

Motivation

I built is-what because the existing solutions were all too complex or too poorly built.

I was looking for:

A simple way to check any kind of type (including non-primitives)

Be able to check if an object is a plain object {} or a special object (like a class instance) ‼️

And that's exactly what is-what is! (what a great wordplay 😃)

Usage

is-what is really easy to use, and most functions work just like you'd expect.

import { isString, isDate, isPlainObject } from 'is-what'

First I'll go over the simple functions available. Only isNumber and isDate have special treatment. After that I'll talk about working with Objects (plain objects vs class instances etc.). Lastly I'll talk about TypeScript implementation

Simple type check functions

isBoolean( true ) isBoolean( false ) isUndefined( undefined ) isNull( null ) isString( '' ) isEmptyString( '' ) isFullString( '' ) isNumber( 0 ) isNumber( '0' ) isNumber( NaN ) isPositiveNumber( 1 ) isNegativeNumber( -1 ) isArray([]) isEmptyArray([]) isFullArray([ 1 ]) isPlainObject({}) isEmptyObject({}) isFullObject({ a : 1 }) isFunction( function ( ) {}) isFunction( () => {}) isDate( new Date ()) isDate( new Date ( 'invalid date' )) isMap( new Map ()) isSet( new Set ()) isWeakMap( new WeakMap ()) isWeakSet( new WeakSet ()) isRegExp( /\s/gi ) isSymbol( Symbol ()) isBlob( new Blob()) isFile( new File([ '' ], '' , { type : 'text/html' })) isError( new Error ( '' )) isPromise( new Promise ( ( resolve ) => {})) isPrimitive( '' )

Let's talk about NaN

isNaN is a built-in JS Function but it really makes no sense:

typeof NaN === 'number' isNaN ( '1' ) isNaN ( 'one' )

With is-what the way we treat NaN makes a little bit more sense:

import { isNumber, isNaNValue } from 'is-what' isNumber( NaN ) isNaNValue( '1' ) isNaNValue( 'one' ) isNaNValue( NaN )

isPlainObject vs isAnyObject

Checking for a JavaScript object can be really difficult. In JavaScript you can create classes that will behave just like JavaScript objects but might have completely different prototypes. With is-what I went for this classification:

isPlainObject will only return true on plain JavaScript objects and not on classes or others

will only return on plain JavaScript objects and not on classes or others isAnyObject will be more loose and return true on regular objects, classes, etc.

const plainObject = { hello : 'I am a good old object.' } class SpecialObject { constructor (somethingSpecial) { this .speciality = somethingSpecial } } const specialObject = new SpecialObject( 'I am a special object! I am a class instance!!!' ) isPlainObject(plainObject) isAnyObject(plainObject) getType(plainObject) isPlainObject(specialObject) isAnyObject(specialObject) getType(specialObject)

Please note that isPlainObject will only return true for normal plain JavaScript objects.

Getting and checking for specific types

You can check for specific types with getType and isType :

import { getType, isType } from 'is-what' getType( '' ) isType( '' , String )

TypeScript

is-what makes TypeScript know the type during if statements. This means that a check returns the type of the payload for TypeScript users.

function isNumber ( payload: any ): payload is number { } function fn ( payload: string | number ): number { if (isNumber(payload)) { return payload } return 0 }

isPlainObject and isAnyObject with TypeScript will declare the payload to be an object type with any props:

function isPlainObject ( payload: any ): payload is { [key: string ]: any } function isAnyObject ( payload: any ): payload is { [key: string ]: any } if (isPlainObject(payload) && payload.id) return payload.id

isObjectLike

If you want more control over what kind of interface/type is casted when checking for objects.

To cast to a specific type while checking for isAnyObject , can use isObjectLike<T> :

import { isObjectLike } from 'is-what' const payload = { name: 'Mesqueeb' } if (isAnyObject(payload)) { } if (isObjectLike<{ name: string }>(payload)) { }

Please note: this library will not actually check the shape of the object, you need to do that yourself.

isObjectLike<T> works like this under the hood:

function isObjectLike < T extends object >( payload: any ): payload is T { return isAnyObject(payload) }

Meet the family

Source code

It's litterally just these functions:

function getType ( payload ) { return Object .prototype.toString.call(payload).slice( 8 , -1 ) } function isUndefined ( payload ) { return getType(payload) === 'Undefined' } function isString ( payload ) { return getType(payload) === 'String' } function isAnyObject ( payload ) { return getType(payload) === 'Object' }

See the full source code here.