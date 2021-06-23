finds publicly known security vulnerabilities in a website's frontend JavaScript libraries
Using Node.js's
npx to run a one-off scan of a website:
npx is-website-vulnerable https://example.com [--json] [--js-lib] [--mobile|--desktop] [--chromePath] [--cookie] [--token]
The CLI will gracefully handle cases where the URL to scan is missing by prompting you to enter it:
$ npx is-website-vulnerable
Woops! You forgot to provide a URL of a website to scan.
? Please provide a URL to scan: › https://example.com
...
If the CLI detects an error, it will terminate with an exit code different from 0.
Exit Code 0: Everything is fine. No vulnerabilities found.
Exit Code 1: An error happened during the execution. Check the logs for details.
Exit Code 2: Vulnerabilities were found. Check the logs for details.
To build and run the container locally:
# Clone Repo:
git clone https://github.com/lirantal/is-website-vulnerable.git
# Change to repo's cloned directory:
cd is-website-vulnerable
# Build Image locally:
docker build --no-cache -t lirantal/is-website-vulnerable:latest .
# Run container:
docker run --rm -e SCAN_URL="https://www.google.com/" lirantal/is-website-vulnerable:latest
SCAN_URL is an environment variable and its value must be replaced with the desired URL during Docker run. Docker container will exit once the scan has been completed.
If you wish to provide command line arguments to
is-website-vulnerable and customize the run, such as providing
--json or other supported arguments, you should omit the environment variable and provide the full command. Here is an example:
docker run --rm lirantal/is-website-vulnerable:latest https://www.google.com --json
⚠️ A modern version of Chrome is assumed to be available when using
is-website-vulnerable. It may not be safe to assume that this is satisfied automatically on some CI services. For example, additional configuration is necessary for Travis CI.
Create .github/workflows/is-website-vulnerable.yml with the url that you want scanned:
name: Test site for publicly known js vulnerabilities
on: push
jobs:
security:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
- name: Test for public javascript library vulnerabilities
uses: lirantal/is-website-vulnerable@master
with:
scan-url: "https://yoursite.com"
You can install globally via:
npm install -g is-website-vulnerable
