Cross-browser function that checks if an element is visible.
This script is very simple. But it checks for several edge cases, that are not so trivial. I used to copy/paste it between my projects, until I decided to make a simple Bower component out of it.
isVisible(element); // -> bool
It's that simple. Just one function with one parameter. The parameter should be a reference to an existing element. It returns false if:
display: none)
visibility: hidden)
opacity: 0)
These methods make it easy to apply the visibility check on array or collection of elements:
Returns
true if all elements in the list are visible. Returns
false if at least one element in the list is not visible. Also returns
false if the argument is not a list (array or collection) or if any item in the list is not an element.
Returns
true if at least one of the elements in the list is visible. Returns
false if none of the elements in the list is visible. Also returns
false if the argument is not a list (array or collection) or if any item in the list is not an element.
If you found any bugs, if you have feature requests or any questions, please, either file an issue at GitHub or send me an e-mail at riki@fczbkk.com.
isVisible is published under the MIT license. Feel free to use it in any way.