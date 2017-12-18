isVisible

Cross-browser function that checks if an element is visible.

This script is very simple. But it checks for several edge cases, that are not so trivial. I used to copy/paste it between my projects, until I decided to make a simple Bower component out of it.

How to use it

isVisible(element);

It's that simple. Just one function with one parameter. The parameter should be a reference to an existing element. It returns false if:

element does not exist

element is not in document

element or any of it's parents is not displayed ( display: none )

) element or any of it's parents is not visible ( visibility: hidden )

) element has zero opacity ( opacity: 0 )

Element lists and collections

These methods make it easy to apply the visibility check on array or collection of elements:

Returns true if all elements in the list are visible. Returns false if at least one element in the list is not visible. Also returns false if the argument is not a list (array or collection) or if any item in the list is not an element.

Returns true if at least one of the elements in the list is visible. Returns false if none of the elements in the list is visible. Also returns false if the argument is not a list (array or collection) or if any item in the list is not an element.

Documentation

If you found any bugs, if you have feature requests or any questions, please, either file an issue at GitHub or send me an e-mail at riki@fczbkk.com.

License

isVisible is published under the MIT license. Feel free to use it in any way.