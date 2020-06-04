Is-Vegan helps you to find out which food ingredients are vegan / non-vegan. It can answer that on 1 ingredient or on a list of ingredients. It uses a 850+ entries list of non-vegan ingredients.

Wanna buy me a Coffee?

How to use?

Free API Service?

We are aware that 'veganism' and the definition of it can be a hot topic. We created the non-vegan list keeping in mind that veganism in dietary terms, it denotes the practice of dispensing with all products derived wholly or partly from animals.

Our first step is the approach to help people understand, which products, and where applicable its ingredients, do not involve, or have involved, the use of any animal product, by-product or derivative. It is not driven about any vegan lifestyle choice or stereotype. We welcome and appreciate any help and concerence regarding the nonvegan/canbevegan list.

Currently we are unfortunatly not adressing any other forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for clothing, cosmetics or any other purpose.

Thank you all for your comments, we appreciate the discussion, as we grow and learn from your input.

All comments on Hacker News

Sources

We want to make sure that you understand how is-vegan is implemented. We analyzed as many good information websites for vegan / non-vegan ingredients as we found to get a very accurate list of ingredients. However, feel free to send a pull request with an updated version of the list.

Websites we parsed:

and we added also a few ourselves...

Usage

Add

yarn add is-vegan

or

npm install is-vegan --save

example

const isVegan = require ( 'is-vegan' ); import * as isVegan from 'is-vegan' ; isVegan.isVeganIngredient( 'soy' ); isVegan.isVeganIngredient( 'milk' ); isVegan.isVeganIngredientList([ 'aspic' , 'albumin' ]); isVegan.isVeganIngredientList([ 'soy' , 'cacao butter' ]); isVegan.containsNonVeganIngredients([ 'aspic' , 'albumin' , 'soy' ]); isVegan.containsNonVeganIngredients([ 'soy' , 'cacao butter' ]); isVegan.checkIngredients([ 'soy' , 'cacao butter' , 'pork' , 'beef' , 'glycine' ]); isVegan.setIngredientsLanguage( 'it' ); isVegan.checkIngredients([ 'manzo' , 'maiale' , 'glicina' , 'biotina' , 'soia' , 'aglio' , ]); import { checkIngredients } from 'is-vegan' ; checkIngredients([ 'soy' , 'cacao butter' , 'pork' , 'beef' , 'glycine' ]);

real world example

Products searched on USDA Food Composition Databases

const isVegan = require ( 'is-vegan' ); isVegan.isVeganIngredientList([ 'COCOA LIQUOR' , 'SUGAR' , 'COCOA BUTTER' , 'ALKALIZED REDUCED FAT COCOA POWDER' , 'SOY LECITHIN EMULSIFIER' , 'GROUND VANILLA' , ]);

Checkout: RunKit "is-vegan-playground" for more examples

Free API

https://is-vegan.netlify.com/

Test

yarn test

Thanks for translating the lists to italian

gianantoniopini

Alfred Workflow by Kyle Brumm (kjbrum)

alfred-is-vegan

TODO

extend list

Authors