Check if a string can be used as a JavaScript variable name
isVarName('foo'); //=> true
isVarName('f o o'); //=> false
npm install is-var-name
import isVarName from 'is-var-name';
name:
string
Return:
boolean
It returns
true if the string can be used as a valid JavaScript identifier name. If not, or the argument is not a string, it returns
false.
isVarName('______________'); //=> true
isVarName('å'); //=> true
isVarName('123'); //=> false
isVarName('↑→↓←'); //=> false
isVarName('_;'); //=> false
isVarName(''); //=> false
isVarName(['foo']); //=> false
isVarName(); //=> false
Instead of this module, you can use the regular expression that matches valid variable names.
is-var-name uses
Function constructor but regular expression doesn't.
According to the ESLint documentation,
new Function() is:
considered by many to be a bad practice due to the difficult in debugging and reading these types of functions.
Since the regular expression is too long (about 16,000 characters), it increases the file size of your library or application.
ISC License © 2018 - 2019 Shinnosuke Watanabe