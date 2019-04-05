Check if a string can be used as a JavaScript variable name

isVarName( 'foo' ); isVarName( 'f o o' );

Installation

Use npm.

npm install is -var- name

API

import isVarName from 'is-var-name' ;

name: string

Return: boolean

It returns true if the string can be used as a valid JavaScript identifier name. If not, or the argument is not a string, it returns false .

isVarName( '______________' ); isVarName( 'å' ); isVarName( '123' ); isVarName( '↑→↓←' ); isVarName( '_;' ); isVarName( '' ); isVarName([ 'foo' ]); isVarName();

Another solution

Instead of this module, you can use the regular expression that matches valid variable names.

Regular expression pros

is-var-name uses Function constructor but regular expression doesn't.

According to the ESLint documentation, new Function() is:

considered by many to be a bad practice due to the difficult in debugging and reading these types of functions.

Regular expression cons

Since the regular expression is too long (about 16,000 characters), it increases the file size of your library or application.

License

ISC License © 2018 - 2019 Shinnosuke Watanabe