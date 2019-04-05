openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ivn

is-var-name

by shinnn
2.0.0 (see all)

Check if a string can be used as a JavaScript variable name

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-var-name

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

Check if a string can be used as a JavaScript variable name

isVarName('foo'); //=> true
isVarName('f o o'); //=> false

Installation

Use npm.

npm install is-var-name

API

import isVarName from 'is-var-name';

isVarName(name)

name: string
Return: boolean

It returns true if the string can be used as a valid JavaScript identifier name. If not, or the argument is not a string, it returns false.

isVarName('______________'); //=> true
isVarName('å'); //=> true

isVarName('123'); //=> false
isVarName('↑→↓←'); //=> false
isVarName('_;'); //=> false
isVarName(''); //=> false

isVarName(['foo']); //=> false
isVarName(); //=> false

Another solution

Instead of this module, you can use the regular expression that matches valid variable names.

Regular expression pros

is-var-name uses Function constructor but regular expression doesn't.

According to the ESLint documentation, new Function() is:

considered by many to be a bad practice due to the difficult in debugging and reading these types of functions.

Regular expression cons

Since the regular expression is too long (about 16,000 characters), it increases the file size of your library or application.

License

ISC License © 2018 - 2019 Shinnosuke Watanabe

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial