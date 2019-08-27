Return true if a value is a valid glob pattern or patterns.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save is-valid-glob
This really just checks to make sure that a pattern is either a string or array, and if it's an array it's either empty or consists of only strings.
var isValidGlob = require('is-valid-glob');
isValidGlob('foo/*.js');
//=> true
Valid patterns
isValidGlob('a');
isValidGlob('a.js');
isValidGlob('*.js');
isValidGlob(['a', 'b']);
//=> all true
Invalid patterns
isValidGlob();
isValidGlob('');
isValidGlob(null);
isValidGlob(undefined);
isValidGlob(new Buffer('foo'));
isValidGlob(['foo', [[]]]);
isValidGlob(['foo', [['bar']]]);
isValidGlob(['foo', {}]);
isValidGlob({});
isValidGlob([]);
isValidGlob(['']);
//=> all false
