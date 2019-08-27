openbase logo
is-valid-glob

by micromatch
1.0.0 (see all)

Return true if a value is a valid glob pattern string, or array of glob patterns.

Readme

is-valid-glob

Return true if a value is a valid glob pattern or patterns.

Return true if a value is a valid glob pattern or patterns.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-valid-glob

Usage

This really just checks to make sure that a pattern is either a string or array, and if it's an array it's either empty or consists of only strings.

var isValidGlob = require('is-valid-glob');

isValidGlob('foo/*.js');
//=> true

Valid patterns

isValidGlob('a');
isValidGlob('a.js');
isValidGlob('*.js');
isValidGlob(['a', 'b']);
//=> all true

Invalid patterns

isValidGlob();
isValidGlob('');
isValidGlob(null);
isValidGlob(undefined);
isValidGlob(new Buffer('foo'));
isValidGlob(['foo', [[]]]);
isValidGlob(['foo', [['bar']]]);
isValidGlob(['foo', {}]);
isValidGlob({});
isValidGlob([]);
isValidGlob(['']);
//=> all false

About

  • is-glob: Returns true if the given string looks like a glob pattern or an extglob pattern… more | homepage
  • micromatch: Glob matching for javascript/node.js. A drop-in replacement and faster alternative to minimatch and multimatch. | homepage
  • vinyl-fs: Vinyl adapter for the file system | homepage
  • vinyl: Virtual file format. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
9jonschlinkert
2contra

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 21, 2017.

