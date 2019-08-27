Return true if a value is a valid glob pattern or patterns.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-valid-glob

Usage

This really just checks to make sure that a pattern is either a string or array, and if it's an array it's either empty or consists of only strings.

var isValidGlob = require ( 'is-valid-glob' ); isValidGlob( 'foo/*.js' );

Valid patterns

isValidGlob( 'a' ); isValidGlob( 'a.js' ); isValidGlob( '*.js' ); isValidGlob([ 'a' , 'b' ]);

Invalid patterns

isValidGlob(); isValidGlob( '' ); isValidGlob( null ); isValidGlob( undefined ); isValidGlob( new Buffer( 'foo' )); isValidGlob([ 'foo' , [[]]]); isValidGlob([ 'foo' , [[ 'bar' ]]]); isValidGlob([ 'foo' , {}]); isValidGlob({}); isValidGlob([]); isValidGlob([ '' ]);

