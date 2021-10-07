Special thanks to @casdr for the logo
An npm package to check if a number is equal to 13.
npm --save i is-thirteen
or
yarn add is-thirteen
const isThirteen = require('is-thirteen');
// PLEAS READ THE SOURCE CODE BECAuse we moved fast and broke things
i̶s̶T̶h̶i̶r̶t̶e̶e̶n̶(̶2̶5̶)̶;̶ ̶/̶/̶ ̶f̶a̶l̶s̶e̶
i̶s̶T̶h̶i̶r̶t̶e̶e̶n̶(̶1̶3̶)̶;̶ ̶/̶/̶ ̶t̶r̶u̶e̶
const is = require('is-thirteen');
// Now with elegant syntax.
is(13).thirteen(); // true
is(12.8).roughly.thirteen(); // true
is(6).within(10).of.thirteen(); // true
is(2008).yearOfBirth(); // true
// check your math skillz
is(4).plus(5).thirteen(); // false
is(12).plus(1).thirteen(); // true
is(4).minus(12).thirteen(); // false
is(14).minus(1).thirteen(); // true
is(1).times(8).thirteen(); // false
is(26).divideby(2).thirteen(); // true
npm test
A helpful tool by Jezen Thomas with helpful help from Gytis Daujotas and many fine folk.