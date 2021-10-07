Special thanks to @casdr for the logo

An npm package to check if a number is equal to 13.

Installation

npm --save i is-thirteen

or

yarn add is-thirteen

Usage

const isThirteen = require ( 'is-thirteen' ); i̶s̶T̶h̶i̶r̶t̶e̶e̶n̶(̶ 2 ̶ 5 ̶)̶;̶ ̶/̶/̶ ̶f̶a̶l̶s̶e̶ i̶s̶T̶h̶i̶r̶t̶e̶e̶n̶(̶ 1 ̶ 3 ̶)̶;̶ ̶/̶/̶ ̶t̶r̶u̶e̶

const is = require ( 'is-thirteen' ); is( 13 ).thirteen(); is( 12.8 ).roughly.thirteen(); is( 6 ).within( 10 ).of.thirteen(); is( 2008 ).yearOfBirth(); is( 4 ).plus( 5 ).thirteen(); is( 12 ).plus( 1 ).thirteen(); is( 4 ).minus( 12 ).thirteen(); is( 14 ).minus( 1 ).thirteen(); is( 1 ).times( 8 ).thirteen(); is( 26 ).divideby( 2 ).thirteen();

Test

npm test

License

WTFPL

A helpful tool by Jezen Thomas with helpful help from Gytis Daujotas and many fine folk.