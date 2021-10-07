openbase logo
is-thirteen

by Jezen Thomas
2.0.0 (see all)

Check if a number is equal to 13.

Documentation
24

GitHub Stars

5.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

161

Package

Dependencies

1

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Special thanks to @casdr for the logo

is-thirteen

Build Status Join us on Gitter

An npm package to check if a number is equal to 13.

Installation

npm --save i is-thirteen

or

yarn add is-thirteen

Usage

const isThirteen = require('is-thirteen');

// PLEAS READ THE SOURCE CODE BECAuse we moved fast and broke things

i̶s̶T̶h̶i̶r̶t̶e̶e̶n̶(̶2̶5̶)̶;̶ ̶/̶/̶ ̶f̶a̶l̶s̶e̶
i̶s̶T̶h̶i̶r̶t̶e̶e̶n̶(̶1̶3̶)̶;̶ ̶/̶/̶ ̶t̶r̶u̶e̶

const is = require('is-thirteen');
// Now with elegant syntax.

is(13).thirteen(); // true
is(12.8).roughly.thirteen(); // true
is(6).within(10).of.thirteen(); // true
is(2008).yearOfBirth(); // true

// check your math skillz
is(4).plus(5).thirteen();      // false
is(12).plus(1).thirteen();    // true
is(4).minus(12).thirteen();    // false
is(14).minus(1).thirteen();    // true
is(1).times(8).thirteen();    // false
is(26).divideby(2).thirteen();  // true

Test

npm test

License

WTFPL

A helpful tool by Jezen Thomas with helpful help from Gytis Daujotas and many fine folk.

