Installation

$ npm install is-subset

Usage

1) Import the module:

import isSubset from 'is-subset/module' ; var isSubset = require ( 'is-subset' );

2) These are true:

isSubset( { a : 1 , b : 2 }, { a : 1 } ); isSubset( { a : 1 , b : { c : 3 , d : 4 }, e : 5 }, { a : 1 , b : { c : 3 }} ); isSubset( { a : 1 , bcd : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}, { a : 1 , bcd : [ 1 , 2 ]} );

…and these are false:

isSubset( { a : 1 }, { a : 2 } ); isSubset( { a : 1 }, { a : 1 , b : 2 } ); isSubset( { a : 1 , bcd : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}, { a : 1 , bcd : [ 1 , 3 ]} );

See the specs for more info.

API

Check if an object is contained within another object.

Returns true if:

all enumerable keys of subset are also enumerable in superset, and

every value assigned to an enumerable key of subset strictly equals the value assigned to the same key of superset – or is a subset of it.

Parameters:

Object superset

superset Object subset

Return value:

Boolean

License

MIT © Studio B12 GmbH