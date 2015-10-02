Check if an object is contained within another one.
$ npm install is-subset
1) Import the module:
import isSubset from 'is-subset/module';
// …or:
var isSubset = require('is-subset');
2) These are true:
isSubset(
{a: 1, b: 2},
{a: 1}
);
isSubset(
{a: 1, b: {c: 3, d: 4}, e: 5},
{a: 1, b: {c: 3}}
);
isSubset(
{a: 1, bcd: [1, 2, 3]},
{a: 1, bcd: [1, 2]}
);
…and these are false:
isSubset(
{a: 1},
{a: 2}
);
isSubset(
{a: 1},
{a: 1, b: 2}
);
isSubset(
{a: 1, bcd: [1, 2, 3]},
{a: 1, bcd: [1, 3]}
);
See the specs for more info.
Returns
true if:
Parameters:
Object superset
Object subset
Return value:
Boolean