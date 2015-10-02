openbase logo
is-subset

by studio-b12
0.1.1 (see all)

Check if an object is contained within another one

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6M

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Coveralls – test coverage Travis – build status David – status of dependencies Code style: airbnb

is-subset

Check if an object is contained within another one.

Installation

$ npm install is-subset

Usage

1) Import the module:

import isSubset from 'is-subset/module';

// …or:
var isSubset = require('is-subset');

2) These are true:

isSubset(
  {a: 1, b: 2},
  {a: 1}
);

isSubset(
  {a: 1, b: {c: 3, d: 4}, e: 5},
  {a: 1, b: {c: 3}}
);

isSubset(
  {a: 1, bcd: [1, 2, 3]},
  {a: 1, bcd: [1, 2]}
);

…and these are false:

isSubset(
  {a: 1},
  {a: 2}
);

isSubset(
  {a: 1},
  {a: 1, b: 2}
);

isSubset(
  {a: 1, bcd: [1, 2, 3]},
  {a: 1, bcd: [1, 3]}
);

See the specs for more info.

API

isSubset(superset, subset)

Check if an object is contained within another object.

Returns true if:

  • all enumerable keys of subset are also enumerable in superset, and
  • every value assigned to an enumerable key of subset strictly equals the value assigned to the same key of superset – or is a subset of it.

Parameters:

  • Object superset
  • Object subset

Return value:

  • Boolean

License

MIT © Studio B12 GmbH

