A distributed maintained collection of patterns that indicate that something probably is secret.

This is useful if you want to filter sensitive values in a data set.

This module uses a very simple algorithm that will not catch everthing. Use at your own risk.

Installation

npm install is -secret

Usage

var isSecret = require ( 'is-secret' ) var data = { username : 'watson' , password : 'f8bY2fg8' , card : '1234 1234 1234 1234' } Object .keys(data).forEach( function ( key ) { if (isSecret.key(key) || isSecret.value(data[key])) data[key] = '********' }) console .log(data)

If you need functionality similar to what is shown in this example, I suggest you take a look at the redact-secrets module.

API

Validates the given string against a list of key names known to typically indicate secret data.

Returns true if the string is considered secret. Otherwise false .

Validates the given string against a list of patterns that indicates secret data.

Returns true if the string is considered secret. Otherwise false .

License

MIT