A distributed maintained collection of patterns that indicate that something probably is secret.
This is useful if you want to filter sensitive values in a data set.
This module uses a very simple algorithm that will not catch everthing. Use at your own risk.
npm install is-secret --save
var isSecret = require('is-secret')
var data = {
username: 'watson',
password: 'f8bY2fg8',
card: '1234 1234 1234 1234' // credit card number
}
Object.keys(data).forEach(function (key) {
if (isSecret.key(key) ||
isSecret.value(data[key])) data[key] = '********'
})
console.log(data)
// {
// username: 'watson',
// password: '********',
// card: '********'
// }
If you need functionality similar to what is shown in this example, I suggest you take a look at the redact-secrets module.
secret.key(string)
Validates the given
string against a list of key names known to
typically indicate secret data.
Returns
true if the
string is considered secret. Otherwise
false.
secret.value(string)
Validates the given
string against a list of patterns that indicates
secret data.
Returns
true if the
string is considered secret. Otherwise
false.