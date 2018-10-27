openbase logo
is-secret

by Thomas Watson
1.2.1 (see all)

A distributed maintained collection of patterns that indicate that something probably is secret

46.6K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

is-secret

A distributed maintained collection of patterns that indicate that something probably is secret.

This is useful if you want to filter sensitive values in a data set.

This module uses a very simple algorithm that will not catch everthing. Use at your own risk.

npm Build status js-standard-style

Installation

Installation

npm install is-secret --save

Usage

var isSecret = require('is-secret')

var data = {
  username: 'watson',
  password: 'f8bY2fg8',
  card: '1234 1234 1234 1234' // credit card number
}

Object.keys(data).forEach(function (key) {
  if (isSecret.key(key) ||
      isSecret.value(data[key])) data[key] = '********'
})

console.log(data)
// {
//   username: 'watson',
//   password: '********',
//   card: '********'
// }

If you need functionality similar to what is shown in this example, I suggest you take a look at the redact-secrets module.

API

secret.key(string)

Validates the given string against a list of key names known to typically indicate secret data.

Returns true if the string is considered secret. Otherwise false.

secret.value(string)

Validates the given string against a list of patterns that indicates secret data.

Returns true if the string is considered secret. Otherwise false.

License

MIT

