Check if servers are reachable
Works in Node.js and the browser (with a bundler).
The Node.js version will do a TCP handshake with the target's port. It attempts to detect cases where a router redirects the request to itself.
The browser version is limited by the fact that browsers cannot connect to arbitrary ports. It only supports HTTP and HTTPS and the check relies on the
/favicon.ico path being present.
$ npm install is-reachable
const isReachable = require('is-reachable');
(async () => {
console.log(await isReachable('sindresorhus.com'));
//=> true
console.log(await isReachable('google.com:443'));
//=> true
})();
Returns a
Promise<boolean> which is
true if any of the
targets are reachable.
Type:
string | string[]
One or more targets to check. Can either be
hostname:port, a URL like
https://hostname:port or even just
hostname.
port must be specified if protocol is not
http: or
https: and defaults to
443. Protocols other than
http: and
https: are not supported.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
5000
Timeout in milliseconds after which a request is considered failed.
Node.js only