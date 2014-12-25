Tests if a property of a JavaScript object can be accessed using the dot (.) notation or if it must be enclosed in brackets, (ie use x[" ... "])
var isProperty = require("is-property")
console.log(isProperty("foo")) //Prints true
console.log(isProperty("0")) //Prints false
npm install is-property
require("is-property")(str)
Checks if str is a property
str is a string which we will test if it is a property or not
Returns true or false depending if str is a property
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License