ip

is-property

by Mikola Lysenko
1.0.2

Tests if a json property can be safely accessed using the . syntax

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.1M

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-property

Tests if a property of a JavaScript object can be accessed using the dot (.) notation or if it must be enclosed in brackets, (ie use x[" ... "])

Example

var isProperty = require("is-property")

console.log(isProperty("foo"))  //Prints true
console.log(isProperty("0"))    //Prints false

Install

npm install is-property

require("is-property")(str)

Checks if str is a property

  • str is a string which we will test if it is a property or not

Returns true or false depending if str is a property

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

