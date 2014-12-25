Tests if a property of a JavaScript object can be accessed using the dot (.) notation or if it must be enclosed in brackets, (ie use x[" ... "])

Example

var isProperty = require ( "is-property" ) console .log(isProperty( "foo" )) console .log(isProperty( "0" ))

Install

npm install is-property

Checks if str is a property

str is a string which we will test if it is a property or not

Returns true or false depending if str is a property

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License