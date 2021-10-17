Check if JPEG images are progressive

Can be useful to make sure your images are progressive, which is important for performance:

Progressive JPEGs are better because they are faster. Appearing faster is being faster, and perceived speed is more important that actual speed. - Progressive JPEGs: a new best practice

The check is fast as it only reads a small part of the file.

Install

npm install is-progressive

Usage

import isProgressive from 'is-progressive' ; console .log( await isProgressive.file( 'baseline.jpg' )); isProgressive.fileSync( 'progressive.jpg' );

import https from 'https' ; import isProgressive from 'is-progressive' ; const url = 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sindresorhus/is-progressive/main/fixture/progressive.jpg' ; https.get(url, async response => { console .log( await isProgressive.stream(response)); });

API

Prefer the file methods if you're dealing directly with files. Those methods are optimized to read in the least amount of bytes necessary to determine whether it's a progressive JPEG image.

Returns whether the buffer is a progressive JPEG image.

buffer

Type: Buffer

The buffer of a JPEG image.

Must be at least 65535 bytes when the file is larger than that.

Returns a Promise<boolean> indicating whether the file stream is a progressive JPEG image.

stream

Type: stream.Readable

A data stream with a JPEG image.

Returns a Promise<boolean> indicating whether the file at the filePath is a progressive JPEG image.

filePath

Type: string

The file path to the image.

Whether the the file at the filePath is a progressive JPEG.

Build-system integration

Don't use this with a build-system like Gulp/Grunt as you can easily make the images progressive with the imagemin (Gulp/Grunt-task) progressive option instead of just warning about it.

