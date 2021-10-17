openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ip

is-progressive

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Check if JPEG images are progressive

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

123

GitHub Stars

196

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Progressive Web App

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-progressive

Check if JPEG images are progressive

Can be useful to make sure your images are progressive, which is important for performance:

Progressive JPEGs are better because they are faster. Appearing faster is being faster, and perceived speed is more important that actual speed. - Progressive JPEGs: a new best practice

The check is fast as it only reads a small part of the file.

Install

npm install is-progressive

Usage

import isProgressive from 'is-progressive';

console.log(await isProgressive.file('baseline.jpg'));
//=> false

isProgressive.fileSync('progressive.jpg');
//=> true

// Check if a remote JPEG image is progressive without downloading the whole file
import https from 'https';
import isProgressive from 'is-progressive';

const url = 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/sindresorhus/is-progressive/main/fixture/progressive.jpg';

https.get(url, async response => {
    console.log(await isProgressive.stream(response));
    //=> true
});

API

Prefer the file methods if you're dealing directly with files. Those methods are optimized to read in the least amount of bytes necessary to determine whether it's a progressive JPEG image.

.buffer(buffer)

Returns whether the buffer is a progressive JPEG image.

buffer

Type: Buffer

The buffer of a JPEG image.

Must be at least 65535 bytes when the file is larger than that.

.stream(stream)

Returns a Promise<boolean> indicating whether the file stream is a progressive JPEG image.

stream

Type: stream.Readable

A data stream with a JPEG image.

.file(filePath)

Returns a Promise<boolean> indicating whether the file at the filePath is a progressive JPEG image.

filePath

Type: string

The file path to the image.

.fileSync(filePath)

Whether the the file at the filePath is a progressive JPEG.

filePath

Type: string

The file path to the image.

Build-system integration

Don't use this with a build-system like Gulp/Grunt as you can easily make the images progressive with the imagemin (Gulp/Grunt-task) progressive option instead of just warning about it.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

wpm
webpack-pwa-manifestProgressive Web App Manifest Generator for Webpack, with auto icon resizing and fingerprinting support.
GitHub Stars
488
Weekly Downloads
58K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@hint/configuration-progressive-web-apps💡 A hinting engine for the web
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
12K
cp
create-pwaEasily create a progressive web app
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
524
man
@pwa/manifestCreate a Web Manifest for Progressive Manifest with a variety of options
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1K
pm
pwa-manifestCreate a Web Manifest for Progressive Manifest with a variety of options
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
65
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial