Check if a local or remote port is reachable
npm install is-port-reachable
import isPortReachable from 'is-port-reachable';
console.log(await isPortReachable(80, {host: 'google.com'}));
//=> true
Returns
Promise<boolean> for whether the port is reachable.
Type:
number
The port to check.
Type:
object
Required\
Type:
string\
Example:
'localhost'
The host to check.
Can be a domain (optionally, with a sub-domain) or an IP address.
Type:
number\
Default:
1000
The time to wait in milliseconds before giving up.