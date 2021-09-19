Check if a local or remote port is reachable

Install

npm install is-port-reachable

Usage

import isPortReachable from 'is-port-reachable' ; console .log( await isPortReachable( 80 , { host : 'google.com' }));

API

Returns Promise<boolean> for whether the port is reachable.

port

Type: number

The port to check.

options

Type: object

host

Required\ Type: string \ Example: 'localhost'

The host to check.

Can be a domain (optionally, with a sub-domain) or an IP address.

timeout

Type: number \ Default: 1000

The time to wait in milliseconds before giving up.

