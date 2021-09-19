openbase logo
ipr

is-port-reachable

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Check if a local or remote port is reachable

npm
GitHub
Documentation
297K

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

is-port-reachable

Check if a local or remote port is reachable

Install

npm install is-port-reachable

Usage

import isPortReachable from 'is-port-reachable';

console.log(await isPortReachable(80, {host: 'google.com'}));
//=> true

API

isPortReachable(options)

Returns Promise<boolean> for whether the port is reachable.

port

Type: number

The port to check.

options

Type: object

host

Required\ Type: string\ Example: 'localhost'

The host to check.

Can be a domain (optionally, with a sub-domain) or an IP address.

timeout

Type: number\ Default: 1000

The time to wait in milliseconds before giving up.

