Check if a Buffer/Uint8Array is a PNG image

Install

$ npm install is -png

Usage

import {readChunk} from 'read-chunk' ; import isPng from 'is-png' ; const buffer = await readChunk( 'unicorn.png' , { length : 8 }); isPng(buffer);

Browser

import isPng from 'is-png' ; const response = await fetch( 'unicorn.png' ); const buffer = await response.arrayBuffer(); isPng( new Uint8Array (buffer));

API

Accepts a Buffer (Node.js) or Uint8Array. Returns a boolean of whether buffer is a PNG image.

buffer

The buffer to check. It only needs the first 8 bytes.

