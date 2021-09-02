openbase logo
by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.1 (see all)

Check if a Buffer/Uint8Array is a PNG image

Popularity

Downloads/wk

894K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-png

Check if a Buffer/Uint8Array is a PNG image

Install

$ npm install is-png

Usage

Node.js
import {readChunk} from 'read-chunk';
import isPng from 'is-png';

const buffer = await readChunk('unicorn.png', {length: 8});

isPng(buffer);
//=> true
Browser
import isPng from 'is-png';

const response = await fetch('unicorn.png');
const buffer = await response.arrayBuffer();

isPng(new Uint8Array(buffer));
//=> true

API

isPng(buffer)

Accepts a Buffer (Node.js) or Uint8Array. Returns a boolean of whether buffer is a PNG image.

buffer

The buffer to check. It only needs the first 8 bytes.

  • file-type - Detect the file type of a Buffer/Uint8Array/ArrayBuffer

