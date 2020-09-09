Returns true if an object was created by the Object constructor, or Object.create(null).

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-plain-object

Use isobject if you only want to check if the value is an object and not an array or null.

Usage

with es modules

import { isPlainObject } from 'is-plain-object' ;

or with commonjs

const { isPlainObject } = require ( 'is-plain-object' );

true when created by the Object constructor, or Object.create(null).

isPlainObject( Object .create({})); isPlainObject( Object .create( Object .prototype)); isPlainObject({ foo : 'bar' }); isPlainObject({}); isPlainObject( null );

false when not created by the Object constructor.

isPlainObject( 1 ); isPlainObject([ 'foo' , 'bar' ]); isPlainObject([]); isPlainObject( new Foo); isPlainObject( Object .create( null ));

About

