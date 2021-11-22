Easily check if input is an options map

npm install is - options

Usage

var isOptions = require ( 'is-options' ) thing( '' , { foo : true }) thing({ foo : true }) thing(Buffer.from( 'buf' ), { foo : true }) function thing ( optionalKey, opts ) { if (isOptions(optionalKey)) { opts = optionalKey optionalKey = undefined } console .log( 'key' , optionalKey) console .log( 'options' , opts) }

API

bool = isOptions(obj)

Returns true is obj is an object and not a buffer

License

MIT