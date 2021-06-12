Check if the internet connection is up
Works in Node.js and the browser (with a bundler).
In the browser you have
navigator.onLine, but it's useless as it only tells you if there's a local connection, and not whether the internet is accessible.
$ npm install is-online
const isOnline = require('is-online');
(async () => {
console.log(await isOnline());
//=> true
})();
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
5000
Milliseconds to wait for a server to respond.
Type:
number\
Values:
4 | 6\
Default:
4
Internet Protocol version to use. This is an advanced option that is usually not necessary to be set, but it can prove useful to specifically assert IPv6 connectivity.
The following checks are run in parallel:
myip.opendns.com and
o-o.myaddr.l.google.com DNS entries. (Node.js only)
When any check succeeds, the returned Promise is resolved to
true.
To make it work through proxies, you need to set up
global-agent.