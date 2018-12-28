openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
io

is-offline

by Luke Edwards
2.1.1 (see all)

A tiny (174B) library to detect `offline` status & respond to changes in the browser.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-offline Build Status

A tiny (174B) library to detect offline status & respond to changes in the browser.

This module exposes three module definitions:

  • ES Module: dist/is-offline.es.js
  • CommonJS: dist/is-offline.js
  • UMD: dist/is-offline.min.js

If using the UMD bundle, the library is exposed as is-offline globally.

Install

$ npm install --save is-offline

Usage

import { check, watch } from 'is-offline';

let foobar = bool => console.log('Am I offline?', bool);

// Check if currently offline
check().then(foobar);

// Setup a "watcher" to respond to all online/offline changes
let unwatch = watch(foobar);

// The "watcher" will be active until it's deactivated
unwatch();

API

isOffline.check()

Returns: Promise

Resolves a Boolean to indicate offline status. For clarity, true means that you are offline.

isOffline.watch(fn)

Returns: Function

Returns a function that is used to disable/unmount the event listeners.

fn

Type: Function

The function to run whenever the network status changes. It receives a Boolean value, just like isOffline.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial