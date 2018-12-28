A tiny (174B) library to detect offline status & respond to changes in the browser.

This module exposes three module definitions:

ES Module : dist/is-offline.es.js

: CommonJS : dist/is-offline.js

: UMD: dist/is-offline.min.js

If using the UMD bundle, the library is exposed as is-offline globally.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import { check, watch } from 'is-offline' ; let foobar = bool => console .log( 'Am I offline?' , bool); check().then(foobar); let unwatch = watch(foobar); unwatch();

API

Returns: Promise

Resolves a Boolean to indicate offline status. For clarity, true means that you are offline.

Returns: Function

Returns a function that is used to disable/unmount the event listeners.

Type: Function

The function to run whenever the network status changes. It receives a Boolean value, just like isOffline .

License

MIT © Luke Edwards