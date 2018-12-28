A tiny (174B) library to detect
offlinestatus & respond to changes in the browser.
This module exposes three module definitions:
dist/is-offline.es.js
dist/is-offline.js
dist/is-offline.min.js
If using the UMD bundle, the library is exposed as
is-offline globally.
$ npm install --save is-offline
import { check, watch } from 'is-offline';
let foobar = bool => console.log('Am I offline?', bool);
// Check if currently offline
check().then(foobar);
// Setup a "watcher" to respond to all online/offline changes
let unwatch = watch(foobar);
// The "watcher" will be active until it's deactivated
unwatch();
Returns:
Promise
Resolves a
Boolean to indicate offline status. For clarity,
true means that you are offline.
Returns:
Function
Returns a function that is used to disable/unmount the event listeners.
Type:
Function
The function to run whenever the network status changes. It receives a
Boolean value, just like
isOffline.
MIT © Luke Edwards