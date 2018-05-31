Returns true if the given number is odd, and is an integer that does not exceed the JavaScript MAXIMUM_SAFE_INTEGER.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-odd

Usage

Works with strings or numbers.

const isOdd = require ( 'is-odd' ); console .log(isOdd( '1' )); console .log(isOdd( '3' )); console .log(isOdd( 0 )); console .log(isOdd( 2 ));

