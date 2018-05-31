Returns true if the given number is odd, and is an integer that does not exceed the JavaScript MAXIMUM_SAFE_INTEGER.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save is-odd
Works with strings or numbers.
const isOdd = require('is-odd');
console.log(isOdd('1')); //=> true
console.log(isOdd('3')); //=> true
console.log(isOdd(0)); //=> false
console.log(isOdd(2)); //=> false
This is more like a meme plugin at this point, but the most interesting thing about it is the number of downloads it garners per week. In fact, I'm fairly sure this review is longer than the plugin's entire source code