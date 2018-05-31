openbase logo
is-odd

by i-voted-for-trump
3.0.1 (see all)

I created this in 2014, the year I learned how to program. All of the downloads are from an old version of https://github.com/micromatch/micromatch. I've done a few other things since: https://github.com/jonschlinkert.

422K

GitHub Stars

203

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

1.0/51
Emad-salah

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

Readme

is-odd NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Returns true if the given number is odd, and is an integer that does not exceed the JavaScript MAXIMUM_SAFE_INTEGER.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-odd

Usage

Works with strings or numbers.

const isOdd = require('is-odd');

console.log(isOdd('1')); //=> true
console.log(isOdd('3')); //=> true

console.log(isOdd(0)); //=> false
console.log(isOdd(2)); //=> false

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
20jonschlinkert
2dym-sh
1Semigradsky
1realityking

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on May 31, 2018.

Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Abandoned
Easy to Use

This is more like a meme plugin at this point, but the most interesting thing about it is the number of downloads it garners per week. In fact, I'm fairly sure this review is longer than the plugin's entire source code

0

