is-number

by Jon Schlinkert
7.0.0 (see all)

JavaScript/Node.js utility. Returns `true` if the value is a number or string number. Useful for checking regex match results, user input, parsed strings, etc.

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

65.6M

GitHub Stars

198

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
is-number NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Returns true if the value is a finite number.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-number

Why is this needed?

In JavaScript, it's not always as straightforward as it should be to reliably check if a value is a number. It's common for devs to use +, -, or Number() to cast a string value to a number (for example, when values are returned from user input, regex matches, parsers, etc). But there are many non-intuitive edge cases that yield unexpected results:

console.log(+[]); //=> 0
console.log(+''); //=> 0
console.log(+'   '); //=> 0
console.log(typeof NaN); //=> 'number'

This library offers a performant way to smooth out edge cases like these.

Usage

const isNumber = require('is-number');

See the tests for more examples.

true

isNumber(5e3);               // true
isNumber(0xff);              // true
isNumber(-1.1);              // true
isNumber(0);                 // true
isNumber(1);                 // true
isNumber(1.1);               // true
isNumber(10);                // true
isNumber(10.10);             // true
isNumber(100);               // true
isNumber('-1.1');            // true
isNumber('0');               // true
isNumber('012');             // true
isNumber('0xff');            // true
isNumber('1');               // true
isNumber('1.1');             // true
isNumber('10');              // true
isNumber('10.10');           // true
isNumber('100');             // true
isNumber('5e3');             // true
isNumber(parseInt('012'));   // true
isNumber(parseFloat('012')); // true

False

Everything else is false, as you would expect:

isNumber(Infinity);          // false
isNumber(NaN);               // false
isNumber(null);              // false
isNumber(undefined);         // false
isNumber('');                // false
isNumber('   ');             // false
isNumber('foo');             // false
isNumber([1]);               // false
isNumber([]);                // false
isNumber(function () {});    // false
isNumber({});                // false

Release history

7.0.0

  • Refactor. Now uses .isFinite if it exists.
  • Performance is about the same as v6.0 when the value is a string or number. But it's now 3x-4x faster when the value is not a string or number.

6.0.0

  • Optimizations, thanks to @benaadams.

5.0.0

Breaking changes

  • removed support for instanceof Number and instanceof String

Benchmarks

As with all benchmarks, take these with a grain of salt. See the benchmarks for more detail.

# all
v7.0 x 413,222 ops/sec ±2.02% (86 runs sampled)
v6.0 x 111,061 ops/sec ±1.29% (85 runs sampled)
parseFloat x 317,596 ops/sec ±1.36% (86 runs sampled)
fastest is 'v7.0'

# string
v7.0 x 3,054,496 ops/sec ±1.05% (89 runs sampled)
v6.0 x 2,957,781 ops/sec ±0.98% (88 runs sampled)
parseFloat x 3,071,060 ops/sec ±1.13% (88 runs sampled)
fastest is 'parseFloat,v7.0'

# number
v7.0 x 3,146,895 ops/sec ±0.89% (89 runs sampled)
v6.0 x 3,214,038 ops/sec ±1.07% (89 runs sampled)
parseFloat x 3,077,588 ops/sec ±1.07% (87 runs sampled)
fastest is 'v6.0'

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

Contributors

CommitsContributor
49jonschlinkert
5charlike-old
1benaadams
1realityking

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 15, 2018.

100
omrilotan24 Ratings11 Reviews
☕ I woke up like this
September 13, 2020

