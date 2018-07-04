Returns true if the value is a finite number.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save is-number
In JavaScript, it's not always as straightforward as it should be to reliably check if a value is a number. It's common for devs to use
+,
-, or
Number() to cast a string value to a number (for example, when values are returned from user input, regex matches, parsers, etc). But there are many non-intuitive edge cases that yield unexpected results:
console.log(+[]); //=> 0
console.log(+''); //=> 0
console.log(+' '); //=> 0
console.log(typeof NaN); //=> 'number'
This library offers a performant way to smooth out edge cases like these.
const isNumber = require('is-number');
See the tests for more examples.
isNumber(5e3); // true
isNumber(0xff); // true
isNumber(-1.1); // true
isNumber(0); // true
isNumber(1); // true
isNumber(1.1); // true
isNumber(10); // true
isNumber(10.10); // true
isNumber(100); // true
isNumber('-1.1'); // true
isNumber('0'); // true
isNumber('012'); // true
isNumber('0xff'); // true
isNumber('1'); // true
isNumber('1.1'); // true
isNumber('10'); // true
isNumber('10.10'); // true
isNumber('100'); // true
isNumber('5e3'); // true
isNumber(parseInt('012')); // true
isNumber(parseFloat('012')); // true
Everything else is false, as you would expect:
isNumber(Infinity); // false
isNumber(NaN); // false
isNumber(null); // false
isNumber(undefined); // false
isNumber(''); // false
isNumber(' '); // false
isNumber('foo'); // false
isNumber([1]); // false
isNumber([]); // false
isNumber(function () {}); // false
isNumber({}); // false
.isFinite if it exists.
Breaking changes
instanceof Number and
instanceof String
As with all benchmarks, take these with a grain of salt. See the benchmarks for more detail.
# all
v7.0 x 413,222 ops/sec ±2.02% (86 runs sampled)
v6.0 x 111,061 ops/sec ±1.29% (85 runs sampled)
parseFloat x 317,596 ops/sec ±1.36% (86 runs sampled)
fastest is 'v7.0'
# string
v7.0 x 3,054,496 ops/sec ±1.05% (89 runs sampled)
v6.0 x 2,957,781 ops/sec ±0.98% (88 runs sampled)
parseFloat x 3,071,060 ops/sec ±1.13% (88 runs sampled)
fastest is 'parseFloat,v7.0'
# number
v7.0 x 3,146,895 ops/sec ±0.89% (89 runs sampled)
v6.0 x 3,214,038 ops/sec ±1.07% (89 runs sampled)
parseFloat x 3,077,588 ops/sec ±1.07% (87 runs sampled)
fastest is 'v6.0'
