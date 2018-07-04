Returns true if the value is a finite number.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-number

Why is this needed?

In JavaScript, it's not always as straightforward as it should be to reliably check if a value is a number. It's common for devs to use + , - , or Number() to cast a string value to a number (for example, when values are returned from user input, regex matches, parsers, etc). But there are many non-intuitive edge cases that yield unexpected results:

console .log(+[]); console .log(+ '' ); console .log(+ ' ' ); console .log( typeof NaN );

This library offers a performant way to smooth out edge cases like these.

Usage

const isNumber = require ( 'is-number' );

See the tests for more examples.

true

isNumber( 5e3 ); isNumber( 0xff ); isNumber( -1.1 ); isNumber( 0 ); isNumber( 1 ); isNumber( 1.1 ); isNumber( 10 ); isNumber( 10.10 ); isNumber( 100 ); isNumber( '-1.1' ); isNumber( '0' ); isNumber( '012' ); isNumber( '0xff' ); isNumber( '1' ); isNumber( '1.1' ); isNumber( '10' ); isNumber( '10.10' ); isNumber( '100' ); isNumber( '5e3' ); isNumber( parseInt ( '012' )); isNumber( parseFloat ( '012' ));

False

Everything else is false, as you would expect:

isNumber( Infinity ); isNumber( NaN ); isNumber( null ); isNumber( undefined ); isNumber( '' ); isNumber( ' ' ); isNumber( 'foo' ); isNumber([ 1 ]); isNumber([]); isNumber( function ( ) {}); isNumber({});

Release history

Refactor. Now uses .isFinite if it exists.

if it exists. Performance is about the same as v6.0 when the value is a string or number. But it's now 3x-4x faster when the value is not a string or number.

Optimizations, thanks to @benaadams.

Breaking changes

removed support for instanceof Number and instanceof String

Benchmarks

As with all benchmarks, take these with a grain of salt. See the benchmarks for more detail.

v7.0 x 413 ,222 ops/sec ±2.02% (86 runs sampled) v6.0 x 111 ,061 ops/sec ±1.29% (85 runs sampled) parseFloat x 317 ,596 ops/sec ±1.36% (86 runs sampled) fastest is 'v7.0' v7.0 x 3 ,054,496 ops/sec ±1.05% (89 runs sampled) v6.0 x 2 ,957,781 ops/sec ±0.98% (88 runs sampled) parseFloat x 3 ,071,060 ops/sec ±1.13% (88 runs sampled) fastest is 'parseFloat,v7.0' v7.0 x 3 ,146,895 ops/sec ±0.89% (89 runs sampled) v6.0 x 3 ,214,038 ops/sec ±1.07% (89 runs sampled) parseFloat x 3 ,077,588 ops/sec ±1.07% (87 runs sampled) fastest is 'v6.0'

About

License

Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

