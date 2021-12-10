Is this value negative zero? === will lie to you.

Example

var isNegativeZero = require ( 'is-negative-zero' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero( undefined )); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero( null )); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero( false )); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero( true )); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero( 0 )); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero( 42 )); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero( Infinity )); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(- Infinity )); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero( NaN )); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero( 'foo' )); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero( function ( ) {})); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero([])); assert.notOk(isNegativeZero({})); assert.ok(isNegativeZero( -0 ));

Tests