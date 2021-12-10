Is this value negative zero? === will lie to you.
var isNegativeZero = require('is-negative-zero');
var assert = require('assert');
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(undefined));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(null));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(false));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(true));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(0));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(42));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(Infinity));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(-Infinity));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(NaN));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero('foo'));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(function () {}));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero([]));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero({}));
assert.ok(isNegativeZero(-0));
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test