is-negative-zero

by inspect-js
2.0.2 (see all)

Is this value negative zero? === will lie to you.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

19.4M

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-negative-zero Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

Is this value negative zero? === will lie to you.

Example

var isNegativeZero = require('is-negative-zero');
var assert = require('assert');

assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(undefined));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(null));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(false));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(true));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(0));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(42));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(Infinity));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(-Infinity));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(NaN));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero('foo'));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero(function () {}));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero([]));
assert.notOk(isNegativeZero({}));

assert.ok(isNegativeZero(-0));

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

