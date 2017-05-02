Check if a Buffer/Uint8Array is a MP3 file.

Install

$ npm install --save is-mp3

$ bower install --save is-mp3

$ component install hemanth/is-mp3

Usage

var readChunk = require ( 'read-chunk' ); var isMp3 = require ( 'is-mp3' ); var buffer = readChunk( 'meow.mp3' , 0 , 3 ); isMp3(buffer);

Browser

var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( 'GET' , 'meow.mp3' ); xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer' ; xhr.onload = function ( ) { isMp3( new Uint8Array ( this .response)); }; xhr.send();

API

Accepts a Buffer (Node.js) or Uint8Array.

It only needs the first 4 bytes.

License

MIT © Hemanth.HM