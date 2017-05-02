Check if a Buffer/Uint8Array is a MP3 file.
$ npm install --save is-mp3
$ bower install --save is-mp3
$ component install hemanth/is-mp3
var readChunk = require('read-chunk'); // npm install read-chunk
var isMp3 = require('is-mp3');
var buffer = readChunk('meow.mp3', 0, 3);
isMp3(buffer);
//=> true
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('GET', 'meow.mp3');
xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer';
xhr.onload = function () {
isMp3(new Uint8Array(this.response));
//=> true
};
xhr.send();
Accepts a Buffer (Node.js) or Uint8Array.
It only needs the first 4 bytes.
MIT © Hemanth.HM