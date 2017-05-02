openbase logo
is-mp3

by hemanth.hm
1.1.3 (see all)

Check if a Buffer/Uint8Array is MP3 file.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

is-mp3 Build Status

Check if a Buffer/Uint8Array is a MP3 file.

Install

$ npm install --save is-mp3

$ bower install --save is-mp3

$ component install hemanth/is-mp3

Usage

Node.js
var readChunk = require('read-chunk'); // npm install read-chunk
var isMp3 = require('is-mp3');
var buffer = readChunk('meow.mp3', 0, 3);

isMp3(buffer);
//=> true
Browser
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('GET', 'meow.mp3');
xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer';

xhr.onload = function () {
    isMp3(new Uint8Array(this.response));
    //=> true
};

xhr.send();

API

isMp3(buffer)

Accepts a Buffer (Node.js) or Uint8Array.

It only needs the first 4 bytes.

License

MIT © Hemanth.HM

