Check if mobile browser, based on useragent string.
var mobile = require('is-mobile');
console.log(mobile());
// => false
Returns true if a mobile browser is being used.
If you don't specify
opts.ua it will use
navigator.userAgent.
To add support for tablets, set
tablet: true.
To enable feature detection (i.e. namely for iPad with iOS 13), set
featureDetect: true and
tablet: true. This will only work in browser environments.
opts.ua can also be an instance of a node.js http request, in which
case it will read the user agent header.
Example:
var http = require('http');
var mobile = require('is-mobile');
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.end(mobile({ ua: req }));
});
server.listen(8000);
With npm do:
npm install is-mobile
Bundle for the browser with browserify.
Taken from detectmobilebrowsers.com.
Armv7l support added by @antongolub.
(MIT)
