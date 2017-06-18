openbase logo
is-match

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0

Create a matching function from a glob pattern, regex, string, array or function.

Overview

Categories

Readme

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-match

Heads up!

See the release history to learn about breaking changes in the v1.0.0 release.

Usage

var isMatch = require('is-match');

Create matchers:

from a string:

var isMatch = matcher('a')

isMatch('a');
//=> true

isMatch('b');
//=> false

from a glob pattern:

var isMatch = matcher('*')
isMatch('a'); //=> true

var isMatch = matcher('!b')
isMatch('a'); //=> true

var isMatch = matcher('!b')
isMatch('b'); //=> false

from an array of glob patterns:

var isMatch = matcher(['b'])
isMatch('a'); //=> false

var isMatch = matcher(['b', 'a'])
isMatch('a'); //=> true

var isMatch = matcher(['b', 'c', '*'])
isMatch('a'); //=> true

from a regex:

var isMatch = matcher(/a/);

isMatch('a');
//=> true

isMatch('b');
//=> false

from a function:

var isMatch = matcher(function  (val) {
  return val === 'a';
});
isMatch('a');
//=> true

isMatch('b');
//=> false

from an object:

var isMatch = matcher({a: 'b'});

isMatch({a: 'b'}); //=> true
isMatch({a: 'b', c: 'd'}); //=> false
isMatch({e: 'f', c: 'd'}); //=> false

Release history

v1.0.0

Potentially breaking changes

  • prior to 1.0, when an array of globs was passed, isMatch() would return true if any of the globs matched. As of 1.0, isMatch() only returns true when all globs match.
  • now does number comparisons. there are several ways to compare numbers, I'm open to a discussion or changes if necessary.

About

  • has-glob: Returns true if an array has a glob pattern. | homepage
  • is-glob: Returns true if the given string looks like a glob pattern or an extglob pattern… more | homepage
  • micromatch: Glob matching for javascript/node.js. A drop-in replacement and faster alternative to minimatch and multimatch. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
23jonschlinkert
8tunnckoCore

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on June 17, 2017.

