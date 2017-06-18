Create a matching function from a glob pattern, regex, string, array, object or function.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save is-match
See the release history to learn about breaking changes in the v1.0.0 release.
var isMatch = require('is-match');
from a string:
var isMatch = matcher('a')
isMatch('a');
//=> true
isMatch('b');
//=> false
from a glob pattern:
var isMatch = matcher('*')
isMatch('a'); //=> true
var isMatch = matcher('!b')
isMatch('a'); //=> true
var isMatch = matcher('!b')
isMatch('b'); //=> false
from an array of glob patterns:
var isMatch = matcher(['b'])
isMatch('a'); //=> false
var isMatch = matcher(['b', 'a'])
isMatch('a'); //=> true
var isMatch = matcher(['b', 'c', '*'])
isMatch('a'); //=> true
from a regex:
var isMatch = matcher(/a/);
isMatch('a');
//=> true
isMatch('b');
//=> false
from a function:
var isMatch = matcher(function (val) {
return val === 'a';
});
isMatch('a');
//=> true
isMatch('b');
//=> false
from an object:
var isMatch = matcher({a: 'b'});
isMatch({a: 'b'}); //=> true
isMatch({a: 'b', c: 'd'}); //=> false
isMatch({e: 'f', c: 'd'}); //=> false
Potentially breaking changes
isMatch() would return true if any of the globs matched. As of 1.0,
isMatch() only returns true when all globs match.
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
