Create a matching function from a glob pattern, regex, string, array, object or function.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-match

Heads up!

See the release history to learn about breaking changes in the v1.0.0 release.

Usage

var isMatch = require ( 'is-match' );

Create matchers:

from a string:

var isMatch = matcher( 'a' ) isMatch( 'a' ); isMatch( 'b' );

from a glob pattern:

var isMatch = matcher( '*' ) isMatch( 'a' ); var isMatch = matcher( '!b' ) isMatch( 'a' ); var isMatch = matcher( '!b' ) isMatch( 'b' );

from an array of glob patterns:

var isMatch = matcher([ 'b' ]) isMatch( 'a' ); var isMatch = matcher([ 'b' , 'a' ]) isMatch( 'a' ); var isMatch = matcher([ 'b' , 'c' , '*' ]) isMatch( 'a' );

from a regex:

var isMatch = matcher( /a/ ); isMatch( 'a' ); isMatch( 'b' );

from a function:

var isMatch = matcher( function ( val ) { return val === 'a' ; }); isMatch( 'a' ); isMatch( 'b' );

from an object:

var isMatch = matcher({ a : 'b' }); isMatch({ a : 'b' }); isMatch({ a : 'b' , c : 'd' }); isMatch({ e : 'f' , c : 'd' });

Release history

Potentially breaking changes

prior to 1.0, when an array of globs was passed, isMatch() would return true if any of the globs matched. As of 1.0, isMatch() only returns true when all globs match.

would return true if any of the globs matched. As of 1.0, only returns true when all globs match. now does number comparisons. there are several ways to compare numbers, I'm open to a discussion or changes if necessary.

About

Contributors

Commits Contributor 23 jonschlinkert 8 tunnckoCore

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

