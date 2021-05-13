openbase logo
ili

is-localhost-ip

by Konstantin Vyatkin
1.4.0 (see all)

Checks whether given host/DNS name or IPv4/IPv6 address belongs to the local machine

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34.9K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

codecov node

is-localhost-ip

Comprehensive and robust library to checks whether given host name or IPv4/IPv6 address belongs to the local machine

Main difference from other libraries here is comprehensiveness: we start from strict RegExp checks (for IP address first, and then for correctness to be a host name), then fallback to DNS resolver (so it works with something like john.dev remapped locally in hosts or with local resolver).

All this in just ~100 lines of code without external dependencies.

Installation

npm i is-localhost-ip
# or
yarn add is-localhost-ip

Example

const isLocalhost = require('is-localhost-ip');

(async () => {
  await isLocalhost('127.0.0.1'); // true
  await isLocalhost('::ffff:127.0.0.1'); // true
  await isLocalhost('192.168.0.12'); // true
  await isLocalhost('192.168.0.12', true); // true only if the local machine has an interface with that address
  await isLocalhost('184.55.123.2'); // false

  await isLocalhost('tino.local'); // true
  await isLocalhost('localhost'); // true
  await isLocalhost('microsoft.com'); // false
})();

Caveats

Doesn't work with internationalized (RFC 3492 or RFC 5891) domain names. If you need that please use wonderful Punycode.js to convert the string before passing to this library:

const isLocalhost = require('is-localhost-ip');
const punycode = require('punycode');

(async () => {
  await isLocalhost(punycode.toASCII('кремль.рф')); // false
  await isLocalhost(punycode.toASCII('私の.家')); // true
})();

License

is-localhost-ip is available under the MIT license.

