Comprehensive and robust library to checks whether given host name or IPv4/IPv6 address belongs to the local machine

Main difference from other libraries here is comprehensiveness: we start from strict RegExp checks (for IP address first, and then for correctness to be a host name), then fallback to DNS resolver (so it works with something like john.dev remapped locally in hosts or with local resolver).

All this in just ~100 lines of code without external dependencies.

Installation

npm i is-localhost-ip yarn add is-localhost-ip

Example

const isLocalhost = require ( 'is-localhost-ip' ); ( async ( ) => { await isLocalhost( '127.0.0.1' ); await isLocalhost( '::ffff:127.0.0.1' ); await isLocalhost( '192.168.0.12' ); await isLocalhost( '192.168.0.12' , true ); await isLocalhost( '184.55.123.2' ); await isLocalhost( 'tino.local' ); await isLocalhost( 'localhost' ); await isLocalhost( 'microsoft.com' ); })();

Caveats

Doesn't work with internationalized (RFC 3492 or RFC 5891) domain names. If you need that please use wonderful Punycode.js to convert the string before passing to this library:

const isLocalhost = require ( 'is-localhost-ip' ); const punycode = require ( 'punycode' ); ( async ( ) => { await isLocalhost(punycode.toASCII( 'кремль.рф' )); await isLocalhost(punycode.toASCII( '私の.家' )); })();

License