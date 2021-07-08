Lightweight type check tool.

Typescript ready with type guards to infer the correct type inside conditionals.

Setup

npm install is-lite

Usage

import is from 'is-lite' ; is( 'value' ); is.string( 'value' );

API

is(value)

Returns the type of the value .

Primitives are lowercase: bigint , boolean , null , number , string , symbol , undefined

The rest are camelcase: Array , Function , GeneratorFunction , Object , ...

is.array(value)

is.arrayOf(target: any[], predicate: (value: unknown) => boolean)

Check if all items in an array are of same type.

is.arrayOf([ 'a' , 'b' ], is.string); is.arrayOf([ 123 , 456 ], is.nnumber); is.arrayOf([ 'a' , 1 ], is.string);

is.asyncFunction(value)

Check if value is an async function that can be called with await

is.asyncFunction( async () => {}); is.asyncFunction( () => {});

is.asyncGeneratorFunction(value)

is.bigint(value)

is.boolean(value)

is.date(value)

is.defined(value)

Check if value is anything but undefined .

is.domElement(value)

Check if value is a DOM Element.

is.empty(value)

Returns true if:

the value is a string and length is 0

and is 0 the value is an Object and Object.keys(value).length is 0

and is 0 the value is an Array and length is 0

and is 0 the value is a Map and size is 0

and is 0 the value is a Set and size is 0

is.error(value)

is.function(value)

is.generator(value)

Check for an object that has its own .next() and .throw() methods and has a function definition for Symbol.iterator

is.generatorFunction(value)

is.instanceOf(value, class)

Check if value is a direct instance of class

class APIError extends Error {} const error = new APIError( 'Fail' ); is.instanceOf(error, APIError); is.instanceOf(error, Error );

is.iterable(value)

is.map(value)

is.nan(value)

is.null(value)

is.nullOrUndefined(value)

is.number(value)

Note: is.number(NaN) returns false

is.numericString(value)

Check for a string that represents a number.

is.numericString( '42' ); is.numericString( '-5' ); is.numericString( 'Inifinity' ); is.numericString( 'NaN' );

is.plainFunction(value)

Check if value is a function (doesn't include async and generator functions)

is.primitive(value)

is.object(value)

Remember that functions and arrays are objects too.

is.oneOf(target: any[], value: any)

Check if value exists is the target

const colors = [ 'red' , 'green' , 'blue' ]; is.oneOf(colors, 'green' ); is.oneOf(colors, 'brown' );

is.plainObject(value)

Check if the object is created by either {} , new Object() or Object.create(null) .

is.promise(value)

is.propertyOf(target: object, key: string, predicate?: (value: unknown) => boolean)

Check if key exists of target . if you pass a predicate function, it will check the value's type.

const map = { items : [ 1 ], isLogged : false , retries : 0 }; is.propertyOf(map, 'retries' ); is.propertyOf(map, 'auth' ); is.propertyOf(map, 'retries' , is.number); is.propertyOf(map, 'items' , is.array); is.propertyOf(map, 'isLogged' , is.string);

is.regexp(value)

is.set(value)

is.string(value)

is.symbol(value)

is.undefined(value)

is.weakMap(value)

is.weakSet(value)

FAQ

@sindresorhus/is is amazing but I needed something even smaller (and simpler). This package cover the basics and is just 1k minified+gzipped.

If you need to support legacy browsers, the Number.isNaN polyfill is required.