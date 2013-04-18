Basic type checking

is.string(s) Determines if the argument is a string

is.number(n) Determines if the argument is a number

is.bool(b) Determines if the argument is a boolean (true or false)

is.fn(f) Determines if the argument is a function

is.array(a) Determines if the argument is an array

is.object(o) Determines if the argument is an object. Since nearly all Javascript types inherit from Object , this will most likely return true for anything but numbers, strings, booleans, and null / undefined . This function can be used to determine if arbitrary properties can be set on the given object.

is.regex(r) Determines if the argument is a regular expression object

is.element(e) Determines if the argument is an HTMLElement. Does not return true for window or document .

Specialized type checking

is.numeric(n) Determines if the argument is a number-like value; numbers (i.e. values that return true from is.number(n) ) will return true, as well as any string representation of a number. See the test page for is.numeric to see what strings are accepted as numeric.

is.hash(h) Determines if the argument is a hash, or key/value pair object that is not an Array , function , or user-defined object.

Collection properties

is.inside(collection, value) Determines if the specified value is contained within the given collection . If collection is an array, is.inside will check to see if value is an element in the array. If collection is an object, is.inside will check if any property directly on the object is equal to the specified value .

is.set(variable) Determines if the specified variable is undefined or null .