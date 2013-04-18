Cloning:
git clone https://github.com/scottrabin/is-js.git is-js
NPM:
npm install is-js
Bower:
bower install is-js
|Basic type checking
|
is.string(s)
|Determines if the argument is a string
|
is.number(n)
|Determines if the argument is a number
|
is.bool(b)
|Determines if the argument is a boolean (true or false)
|
is.fn(f)
|Determines if the argument is a function
|
is.array(a)
|Determines if the argument is an array
|
is.object(o)
|Determines if the argument is an object. Since nearly all Javascript types inherit from
Object, this will most likely return
true for anything but numbers, strings, booleans, and
null/
undefined. This function can be used to determine if arbitrary properties can be set on the given object.
|
is.regex(r)
|Determines if the argument is a regular expression object
|
is.element(e)
|Determines if the argument is an HTMLElement. Does not return
true for
window or
document.
|Specialized type checking
|
is.numeric(n)
|Determines if the argument is a number-like value; numbers (i.e. values that return
true from
is.number(n)) will return true, as well as any string representation of a number. See the test page for
is.numeric to see what strings are accepted as numeric.
|
is.hash(h)
|Determines if the argument is a hash, or key/value pair object that is not an
Array,
function, or user-defined object.
|Collection properties
|
is.inside(collection, value)
|Determines if the specified
value is contained within the given
collection. If
collection is an array,
is.inside will check to see if
value is an element in the array. If
collection is an object,
is.inside will check if any property directly on the object is equal to the specified
value.
|
is.set(variable)
|Determines if the specified variable is
undefined or
null.
|
is.empty(collection)
|Determines if the specified collection is empty, or is otherwise falsy. If
collection is an array,
is.empty checks that the array has no elements. If
collection is an object,
is.empty checks that the object has no properties declared directly on the object. If
collection is neither an array or object,
is.empty checks if the given value is falsy; this includes
null,
false, and empty strings.
See the unit tests page at scottrabin.com/is-js/test.html.
is.js is released under the MIT License. See MIT-LICENSE.txt for more details.