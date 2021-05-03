Check if stdout or stderr is interactive
It checks that the stream is TTY, not a dumb terminal, and not running in a CI.
This can be useful to decide whether to present interactive UI or animations in the terminal.
$ npm install is-interactive
import isInteractive from 'is-interactive';
isInteractive();
//=> true
Type:
object
Type:
stream.Writable\
Default:
process.stdout
The stream to check.
ci-info for the CI check?
It's silly to have to detect individual CIs. They should identify themselves with the
CI environment variable, and most do just that. A manually maintained list of detections will easily get out of date. And if a package using
ci-info doesn't update to the latest version all the time, they will not support certain CIs. It also creates unpredictability as you might assume a CI is not supported and then suddenly it gets supported and you didn't account for that. In addition, some of the manual detections are loose and might cause false-positives which could create hard-to-debug bugs.
It's not about the number of lines, but rather discoverability and documentation. A lot of people wouldn't even know they need this. Feel free to copy-paste the code if you don't want the dependency. You might also want to read this blog post.