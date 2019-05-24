An ultra-light jQuery plugin that tells you if the element is in the viewport, but with a twist.
Did you say demo (inclusive of tests)?
npm install --save is-in-viewport
You can then
require('is-in-viewport') or
import 'is-in-viewport' in your code.
It will automagically work with the bundler of your choice. If it breaks, please feel free to open an issue.
Example usage in an ES6/ES2015 module is shown in the
examples/es6-example folder.
Note:
isInViewport is a side-effecting module. It imports
jquery that you have installed and attaches itself on it.
As a consequence,
isInViewport requires
jquery to be installed as a peer dependency.
Your bundling will fail if
jquery isn't installed as
is-in-viewport
imports
jquery.
bower install isInViewport or
npm install --save is-in-viewport)
isInViewport.js or
isInViewport.min.js and the respective sourcemap from the
lib folder to your folder containing your scripts
jQuery
$( 'selector:in-viewport' )
When used as a selector it returns all the elements that match. Since it returns the element(s) it can thus be chained with other jQuery methods. It can also be used with jquery's
.is.
$( 'div:in-viewport' ).css( 'background-color', 'red' );
// same as
var $div = $( 'div' );
if ( $div.is( ':in-viewport' ) ) {
$div.css( 'background-color', 'red' );
}
Both of the above will set the
background-color as
red for all
divs that are in the viewport.
in-viewport pseudo-selector
$( 'selector:in-viewport( tolerance[, viewport selector] )' )
This returns all the elements that are in the viewport while taking into account the
tolerance criterion.
Since it returns the element(s) it can thus be chained with other jQuery methods.
When a viewport selector is specified, it uses that to calculate if the element is in that viewport or not.
When a viewport selector is not specified, it defaults to window as the viewport.
The viewport selector is any valid jQuery selector.
tolerance defaults to
0
viewport defaults to
window
//example 1
//the height of tolerance region is 100px from top of viewport
$( 'div:in-viewport( 100 )' ).css( 'background-color', 'red' );
//example 2
//the height of tolerance region is (viewport.height - 100px) from top of viewport
$( 'div:in-viewport( -100 )' ).css( 'background-color', 'green' );
//example 3
$('#viewport > div.box:in-viewport( 100, #viewport )').css( 'background-color', 'blue' )
.text( 'in viewport' );
Example 1 will set the
background-color as
red for all
divs that are in the viewport with a
tolerance of
100px.
Example 2 will set the
background-color as
green for all
divs that are in the viewport with a
tolerance of
viewport height - 100px. This lets the user conveniently provide a
tolerance value closer to the viewport height without having to call
$(viewport).height() all the time.
Example 3 will set the
background-color as
blue and
text as
in viewport for all
divs that are in the custom viewport given by
#viewport and with a
tolerance of
100px.
With the advanced usage it becomes very easy to build things like menus with items that get auto-highlighted based on which section you are on, transition effects when an element comes into the viewport, etc.
See the examples in the
examples directory for more clarity.
tolerance is
0 or
undefined it is actually equal to
tolerance: $(viewport).height() and not
0.
This makes it easier for developers to have the whole
viewport available to them as a valid
viewport.
isInViewport function
$( 'selector' ).isInViewport({ tolerance: tolerance, viewport: viewport })
This returns all the elements that are in the viewport while taking into account the
tolerance criterion.
Since it returns the element(s) it can thus be chained with other jQuery methods.
When a viewport is specified, it uses that to calculate if the element is in that viewport or not.
When a viewport is not specified, it defaults to window as the viewport.
The viewport is a valid DOM element or jQuery wrapped DOM element, NOT a selector string.
tolerance defaults to
0
viewport defaults to
window
//example 1
//the height of tolerance region is 100px from top of viewport
$( 'div' ).isInViewport({ tolerance: 100 }).css( 'background-color', 'red' );
//example 2
//the height of tolerance region is (viewport.height - 100px) from top of viewport
$( 'div' ).isInViewport({ tolerance: -100 }).css( 'background-color', 'green' );
//example 3
var $viewport = $('#viewport');
$viewport
.find('div.box')
.isInViewport({ tolerance: 100, viewport: $viewport })
.css( 'background-color', 'blue' )
.text( 'in viewport' );
Chrome, Firefox 3.5+, IE9+, Safari 5+, Opera 10.5+
:in-viewport selector does support chaining.
3.0.3
jQuery.expr.pseudos when found since
jQuery.expr[':'] is deprecated
3.0.2
moduleId,
moduleName, etc)
3.0.1
3.0.0
$(el).do method
import 'is-in-viewport'/
require('is-in-viewport') in your project (yay!)
2.4.2
postInstall script which was breaking builds
2.4.1
2.4.0 as
is-in-viewport already exists on bower and isn't owned by me
2.4.0
bower.json to comply with new validations
is-in-viewport
2.3.1
2.3.0
Re-exposed
isInViewport with saner semantics. You can now pass options as JS objects to
isInViewport and hence can now do things like:
var $viewport = $(<viewport selector>);
$viewport
.find(<selector for elements>)
.isInViewport({ tolerance: 100, viewport: $viewport }) // <- passing the viewport jQuery object in directly
.css(color: 'red');
Deprecated
do in favour of
run
When available,
isInViewport now uses
Sizzle.selectors.createPseudo
2.2.5
2.2.4
2.2.3
2.2.2
npm
npm
2.2.1
2.2.0
.do method with
.run since
do is a reserved word and errors out when used as a property in IE. To be on the safer side, use
.run to chain any arbitrary function or an array of functions.
2.1.0
.do method that lets the user chain any arbitrary function or an array of functions. Example:
//usage 1: pass a function
$( 'div:in-viewport' )
.do(function(){
console.log( this ); //will log the current jQuery element object it's being called on
})
.css( 'background-color', 'red' );
//usage 2: pass an array of functions
var fnArray = [
function(){ console.log("Fn 1: %o", this); },
function(){ console.log("Fn 2: %o", this); }
//or say another function that maybe adds
//elements to be tracked when in viewport
];
$( 'div:in-viewport' ).do(fnArray);
2.0.0
tolerance values that are now relative to the
viewport height
:in-viewport selector i.e.,
//removed
$( selector ).isInViewport( {"tolerance" :100, "debug": true} )
//current usage
$( 'selector:in-viewport( 100 )' )
debug option because, lets be honest, no one really used it.
1.1.1
bower support.
1.1.0
:in-viewport selector as per joeframbach's suggestion.