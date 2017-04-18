openbase logo
igu

is-git-url

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Regex to validate that a URL is a git URL.

173K

34

5yrs ago

6

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

is-git-url NPM version NPM monthly downloads Linux Build Status

Regex to validate that a URL is a git url.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-git-url

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add is-git-url

Usage

var isGitUrl = require('is-git-url');

isGitUrl('git://github.com/jonschlinkert/is-git-url.git');
//=> true

isGitUrl('https://github.com/jonschlinkert/');
//=> false

image

See http://git-scm.com/book/ch4-1.html for more info.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
17jonschlinkert
2tunnckoCore
1dcadenas
1quaertym
1LoicMahieu

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.5.0, on April 17, 2017.

