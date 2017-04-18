Regex to validate that a URL is a git url.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save is-git-url

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add is-git-url

Usage

var isGitUrl = require ( 'is-git-url' ); isGitUrl( 'git://github.com/jonschlinkert/is-git-url.git' ); isGitUrl( 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/' );

Edit on debuggex

See http://git-scm.com/book/ch4-1.html for more info.

About

Related projects

git-branch: Get the current branch for a local git repository. | homepage

git-repo-name: Get the repository name from the git remote origin URL. | homepage

git-username: Get the username from a git remote origin URL. | homepage

github-contributors: Generate a markdown or JSON list of contributors for a project using the GitHub API. | homepage

parse-github-url: Parse a github URL into an object. | homepage

Contributors

Commits Contributor 17 jonschlinkert 2 tunnckoCore 1 dcadenas 1 quaertym 1 LoicMahieu

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

